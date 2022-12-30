ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

PennLive.com

Man fires AR-15 during New Year’s Eve party, killing 2 people: police

DETROIT — A Michigan man will likely face felony charges after firing an AR-15 at a New Year’s Eve party near a fireworks display, killing two. The suspect, a 62-year-old Lawrence Township man whose name hasn’t been released, is being held on $5 million bond in Van Buren County Jail and could be arraigned as early as Tuesday on two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm causing death.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Local Bank

JACKSON – A Bayville man has been arrested and charged after robbing a TD Bank in Jackson Township Monday afternoon, police said. Around 4:15 p.m., the Jackson Township Police Department was notified that a local TD Bank had been robbed. Police Chief Matthew D. Kunz told Jersey Shore Online that the suspect had brandished a knife in order to obtain the money. The suspect then fled with the money in an unknown direction, Kunz said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching for Two Males

The Camden County Police Department is looking for individuals who are missing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757-7042. Charles Sims from Parkside. Charles Sims, 55, has been reported missing from the 1400 block of Kenwood Avenue. He is described...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

Somerset County Prosecutor: Ewing woman charged with pocketing ‘monthly rent, security deposits’ at Montgomery Township apartment complex

A 44-year-old Ewing woman has been charged with theft by deception for allegedly pocketing monthly rent and security deposits on the part of an apartment complex in Montgomery Township from 2019 to 2022, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Montgomery Township Police Captain/Director Silvio Bet.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Police ask public for help finding missing 10-year-old

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Trenton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 10-year-old missing child Aziannah Thompson. Thompson was last seen in her Trenton residence at 6pm on January 2, 2023. She is 4’05” tall, weighs approximately 125 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. Aziannah was last seen wearing an oversized pink, yellow, and white hooded sweatshirt, and dark colored pants. If anyone has any information on Aziannah Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Trenton Police Department at 609-989-4000.
NJ.com

Suspects flee after 1 is injured in Newark shooting, cops say

Three suspects fled the scene after a woman was injured in a shooting in Newark Monday afternoon, police said in a statement. The incident took place at 4:25 p.m. near 6th Avenue and North 14th Street in the city’s Lower Roseville section, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Camden Man Arrested In Teenager's Stabbing Death

A Camden City man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old victim, authorities said.,. On New Year's Day at approximately 2:54 a.m., a 9-1-1 call was received with a report of a person stabbed at the 3000 block of Mt. Ephraim Ave in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Search For Wawa Shoplifter

MANCHESTER – Township Police are hoping the public can help identify the man seen on surveillance video shoplifting a number of items from Wawa. Police released the photo of the man accused of taking items from the Wawa in the Whiting section of town. Anyone with information regarding this...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Bodies Found In DelCo Home

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home. State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Police searching for missing, endangered Warren County woman

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Hackettstown police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a 28-year-old Hackettstown woman. Lesya Gorgal was last heard from on December 31, 2022. She was possibly going to Times Square in New York City, police said. Gorgal is described as a white female,...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Standoff at home in Bethlehem draws officers with long guns

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A standoff at a Bethlehem home had officers armed with long guns Monday. It all began Monday afternoon on East Ninth Street. Several streets in the neighborhood were blocked off as the standoff continued into the night. Emergency dispatchers say police cleared the scene just before 1:30...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car

A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

