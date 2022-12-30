Read full article on original website
Related
Beckley Water Company report customers in Odd, Glen Daniels, Fairdale area should have water soon
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Water Company reported on their Facebook Monday, January 2, 2023, that some of the areas affected by the water issue should have results by this afternoon. Beckley Water Company stated customers in the Odd area should expect their water service to be returned sometime this afternoon. The statement also noted […]
Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities on emotional well-being as well as health and safety. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, uninsured rates, and […]
New Years Day Water Distribution events in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As work continues to restore full-service water utilities throughout Raleigh County, water distribution events remain recurring to assist those who remain without water. A Saturday statement from Beckley Water Company indicates that facilities have been operating around the clock to ensure optimal water production...
Superintendent: Mingo continues to lose students; attendance rates improving
Mingo County Schools Superintendent Johnny Branch conveyed both some good news and not-so-good news during the MCBE’s Dec. 20 meeting. The good news was attendance rates, particularly at the county’s two high schools, are improving. The not-so-good news, he said, was the school system continues to see a drop in student enrollment.
thelevisalazer.com
LOCAL BUSINESS MAKES DIVING GEAR POSSIBLE FOR LOUISA VFD
Thanks to City National Bank of Louisa for a donation to purchase water rescue equipment. The Louisa Fire Department was able to buy four sets of dive gear. With the completion of recent training, the fire department has 16 certified divers to utilize this much needed equipment. –Chief Eddie Preston.
Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
WHA presents PIOT payment to Williamson Council
The Williamson Housing Authority presented its annual PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) check to the Williamson City Council on Dec. 15. Housing Authority Executive Director Pauline Sturgill told the council she was pleased the Authority was able to make this payment to the City. The check was in the...
Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia welcomes New Year Baby
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Huntington Hospital celebrated the new year by welcoming a New Year Baby into the world! The baby, named Kix Amos Mannon, was the first baby born at the hospital in 2023. He arrived just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 to parents Allie Clagg and Hunter Mannon of […]
West Virginia State Police plan Kanawha County sobriety checkpoint
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in the Marmet area in January. According to WVSP, the checkpoint is scheduled for 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on WV Rt. 94 just west of the I-77 exit to Marmet. Troopers say the checkpoint is being […]
Metro News
CAMC acquires Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
RONCEVERTE, W.Va. — Greenbrier Valley Medical Center is officially a part of Charleston Area Medical Center. The acquisition happened on Sunday. In March 2022, CAMC Health Network and Morgantown-based Mon Health System announced their intent to form a single health care system called Vandalia Health that will stretch across the state.
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
wymt.com
Ohio escapee officials consider ‘dangerous’ caught in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man being held on several felony charges who escaped from a behavioral health hospital in Columbus was arrested near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol Officials say Jacob Davidson was arrested just after 11:30 p.m. Police say Davidson escaped from...
wymt.com
Martin County declares state of emergency over ongoing water issues
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Another county in our area has declared a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues. Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty made the announcement late Friday evening. Lafferty said in a video shared on the Martin County, KY Fiscal Court Facebook page the designation will help officials request additional resources.
Ironton Tribune
Dillon honored for four decades of care
COAL GROVE — For more than three decades, Georgia Dillon has devoted herself to the care of others and, on Friday, as she winds down her tenure at the county’s health department, friends, family and co-workers paid tribute to her. A surprise retirement party took place at the...
Former Charleston, West Virginia, mayor shuts the doors on his downtown restaurant
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones will be ending a 50-year career in the food industry today, Dec. 30, 2022. Jones’ restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, on Quarrier Street will be closing permanently after 6 p.m. this evening. Jones opened the restaurant in February 2020, and during its time downtown, the restaurant has […]
This City in West Virginia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of West Virginia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
3 West Virginia VFDs extinguish early morning fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning. According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was […]
wymt.com
One in critical condition following police chase in Southwest Virginia
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - A police chase that went through at least two counties in Southwest Virginia ends with an arrest and a man in critical condition at a Pike County hospital. On Thursday, December 29th, officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to a police chase that...
This West Virginia overlook amazes all who visit
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Located atop Concho Rim in Fayette County sits one of the best viewing points of the New River Gorge. A once booming mining town, Concho now serves as a must-visit overlook in the New River Gorge. The Concho Overlook, which is located just a...
Mingo Messenger
Williamson, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.https://mingomessenger.com
Comments / 1