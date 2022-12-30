ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are among the “neediest cities” in the United States, according to a WalletHub study. WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities on emotional well-being as well as health and safety. Officials used data from 28 key indicators of economic disadvantages, such as child poverty, food insecurity, uninsured rates, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

New Years Day Water Distribution events in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As work continues to restore full-service water utilities throughout Raleigh County, water distribution events remain recurring to assist those who remain without water. A Saturday statement from Beckley Water Company indicates that facilities have been operating around the clock to ensure optimal water production...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LOCAL BUSINESS MAKES DIVING GEAR POSSIBLE FOR LOUISA VFD

Thanks to City National Bank of Louisa for a donation to purchase water rescue equipment. The Louisa Fire Department was able to buy four sets of dive gear. With the completion of recent training, the fire department has 16 certified divers to utilize this much needed equipment. –Chief Eddie Preston.
Lootpress

Raleigh County Schools to close temporarily due to water situation

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The students of Raleigh County will see their holiday break extended in the wake of the ongoing water situation affecting the region. According to Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price, schools throughout the area will be closed on Tuesday, January 3 and Wednesday, January 4 “due to the water situation in Raleigh County.”
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

WHA presents PIOT payment to Williamson Council

The Williamson Housing Authority presented its annual PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) check to the Williamson City Council on Dec. 15. Housing Authority Executive Director Pauline Sturgill told the council she was pleased the Authority was able to make this payment to the City. The check was in the...
WILLIAMSON, WV
Metro News

CAMC acquires Greenbrier Valley Medical Center

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. — Greenbrier Valley Medical Center is officially a part of Charleston Area Medical Center. The acquisition happened on Sunday. In March 2022, CAMC Health Network and Morgantown-based Mon Health System announced their intent to form a single health care system called Vandalia Health that will stretch across the state.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
wymt.com

Martin County declares state of emergency over ongoing water issues

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Another county in our area has declared a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues. Martin County Judge Executive Lon Lafferty made the announcement late Friday evening. Lafferty said in a video shared on the Martin County, KY Fiscal Court Facebook page the designation will help officials request additional resources.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Dillon honored for four decades of care

COAL GROVE — For more than three decades, Georgia Dillon has devoted herself to the care of others and, on Friday, as she winds down her tenure at the county’s health department, friends, family and co-workers paid tribute to her. A surprise retirement party took place at the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK 13 News

3 West Virginia VFDs extinguish early morning fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three fire departments responded to a working structure fire in Boone County early this morning. According to the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in the South Madison area around 3:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Crews say the fire in an outbuilding on the property was […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Mingo Messenger

Williamson, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mingo Messenger, serving Mingo County West Virginia.

 https://mingomessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy