Kingsport Times-News
Rob Walters: Looking back at 2022, looking forward to 2023
Online readers of the Kingsport Times News selected the top stories of 2022, which you can read today on page A-1. Here are nuggets from some of the other defining stories of the year just ended:
WATE
No clean water in Cocke County
The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
Kingsport Times-News
CEO of Kingsport retirement home dies in Florida
Glenn Barclay, CEO and co-founder of The Blake at Kingsport, was struck and killed this week by a train in Florida. Barclay, 57, died on Monday in Pensacola, Florida.
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
TWRA: Fisherman dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning. According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access […]
Camper destroyed in Carter County fire
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
Herald and Tribune
Begin New Year of 2023, with this special prayer
Welcome 2023, a brand new year. This past December we were really feeling the real chill with our temperatures in the teens and sometimes dropping to single digits at night…burrrr. But we had a dusting of snow and Christmas day was dazzling. This is the time of year that...
wvlt.tv
Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting
STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
Johnson City combats ‘silver tsunami’ with retirement incentive
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City could have big staffing shake-ups early next year as just under 60 employees evaluate whether to accept retirement incentives offered earlier this month. Town officials have long anticipated a so-called “silver tsunami,” a wave of longtime employees retiring all at once. Offering these employees benefits to retire by […]
New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
Stolen from twice: JC family loses home in fire and is victim of robbery
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Within the course of four months, the Bennett family lost almost everything they had worked for. In the early morning hours of Sept. 17, their home caught on fire, destroying the entire back half of the home. Melissa and Bobby Bennett have three boys together. “Thirty years of a marriage […]
Toddler dies in ‘accidental shooting’ at Claiborne County home, father arrested
A man was charged after a toddler died in an accidental shooting in Claiborne County Wednesday morning, according to Claiborne County Bob Brooks.
thebig1063.com
KSP: Harlan County missing woman
From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
Imposters posing as Jonesborough water crews amid ongoing emergency
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents still without water can pick up gallons at distribution sites Tuesday night. According to a release from the county, the Jonesborough Utility Department has had crews working around the clock to repair leaks throughout the county. On Tuesday, residents can pick up bottled water at Lamar and […]
Herald and Tribune
St. Paddys Day in Jonesborough brought out humans and animals alike
Amelia Shultz and Leah Edwards enjoy met a highland cow at the St. Patrick's Day celebration in Jonesborough. The town turned green and turned out the best crowd anywhere - animals included.
Woman faces charges for ‘serious bodily injury’ to child under 9 in Washington Co.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 26-year-old Washington County woman is jailed on charges alleging she caused serious bodily injury to a child 8 years old or younger and could face at least 15 years in jail if convicted. Kirsten Jenkins was jailed Dec. 22, weeks after a Washington County Grand Jury returned presentment charging her […]
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, […]
