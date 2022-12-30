ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Branch, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

No clean water in Cocke County

The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a water shortage and is currently under a boil water advisory, all stemming from the deep freeze the impacted most of the Eastern United States last weekend. No clean water in Cocke County. The Del Rio community in Cocke County has a...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

TWRA: Fisherman dead after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — An East Tennessee man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake on Saturday morning. According to a release from the TWRA, Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were trolling in an aluminum Jon boat when Keen fell into the water around 7:54 a.m. near Kidwell’s Ridge Access […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Camper destroyed in Carter County fire

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A camper was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon, according to Carter County firefighters. The West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department told News Channel 11 that crews assisted the Central Volunteer Fire Department in responding to the fire in the 1900 block of Dave Buck Road. Fire crews arrived at […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Herald and Tribune

Begin New Year of 2023, with this special prayer

Welcome 2023, a brand new year. This past December we were really feeling the real chill with our temperatures in the teens and sometimes dropping to single digits at night…burrrr. But we had a dusting of snow and Christmas day was dazzling. This is the time of year that...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect named in Jefferson County shooting

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials identified the suspect in a Jefferson County shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Dec. 20. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Coffey confirmed Demarco Derez Williams was still at large. Williams is wanted by JCSO on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City combats ‘silver tsunami’ with retirement incentive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City could have big staffing shake-ups early next year as just under 60 employees evaluate whether to accept retirement incentives offered earlier this month. Town officials have long anticipated a so-called “silver tsunami,” a wave of longtime employees retiring all at once. Offering these employees benefits to retire by […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New Bristol K9 officer Stash busts meth, heroin on first day

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller and K9 Stash make good partners, as their recent performance on patrol can attest. In September, K9 Stash joined the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department as a narcotics detection and patrol officer. The Belgian Malinois was born in Holland and raised in Ohio, and received extensive training before he […]
BRISTOL, TN
thebig1063.com

KSP: Harlan County missing woman

From KSP Post 10 - Kentucky State Police is needing assistance locating a missing person in Harlan County. KSP was notified Saturday December 24th that Betty Fields (33) walked away from her mothers residence on December 22nd. She was last seen wearing black pants and a neon green jacket walking...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Admiral Propane shares suspected cause of Greeneville explosion

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A propane explosion led to the collapse of a building at Admiral Propane yesterday, and business safety staff told News Channel 11 that they think they know the cause. According to Bob Wallace, Admiral Propane’s safety director, gas from the business’s lot made it inside the nearby building before finding a […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

Imposters posing as Jonesborough water crews amid ongoing emergency

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee residents still without water can pick up gallons at distribution sites Tuesday night. According to a release from the county, the Jonesborough Utility Department has had crews working around the clock to repair leaks throughout the county. On Tuesday, residents can pick up bottled water at Lamar and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

One dead after shooting at Monarch apartments in JC on New Year’s Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead following a shooting at Monarch apartments in Johnson City early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers from the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to apartment 4205 in reference to shots fired, according to a release from the department. Upon arrival, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy