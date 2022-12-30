ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
Bay News 9

QUBE: Back to TV’s Future

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Unless you grew up with the limitations of a television built into a cabinet with one knob for volume and another to change between the three network channels, it’s hard to imagine the revolution that was QUBE. In 1977, most American households had three television...
