ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return

Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
WHAS 11

Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig

It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
UTAH STATE
WHAS 11

Kathy Griffin Shades Andy Cohen Ahead of His 'New Year's Eve Live' Co-Hosting Duties With Anderson Cooper

There's no love lost between Kathy Griffin and Andy Cohen. Just hours before the world turns the page on 2022, the 62-year-old comedian conjured up a 2017 clip in which the Bravo TV executive tells a TMZ photographer he didn't know Griffin. The 5-year-old video filmed at Los Angeles International Airport came not long after Cohen was tapped to replace Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host for CNN's New Year's Eve Live show.
WHAS 11

'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Says Christine Painted Him in a Bad Light So Future Men Would Date Her

Kody Brown says that not only is his ex, Christine Brown, raking his name through the mud, he believes she's doing so for a very specific purpose. The Sister Wivesstar sat down for part 2 of the TLC reality series' One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, where there was plenty of discussion about Christine's decision to leave her ex and their family behind.
WHAS 11

Ireland Baldwin Pregnant With First Child: 'Happy New Year'

Ireland Baldwin's ending 2022 with a bang. She announced Saturday she's pregnant!. Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's 27-year-old daughter took to Instagram and posted a photo of a sonogram. Ireland captioned the post simply, "Happy New Year" along with a red heart emoji. Ireland's been dating musician RAC (real name Andre Allen Anjos) over the last year or so. This will be the couple's first child.
WHAS 11

Ava Phillippe Starts 'the New Year Off With a Bang' With Emergency Room Visit

Ava Phillippe's New Year's Eve didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she wound up in the emergency room on the last day of 2022. "Starting the new year off with a bang…well,...
New York Post

Bad Bunny not sorry for throwing ‘disrespectful’ fan’s phone into water

He’s not phoning in an apology. Bad Bunny is refusing to say sorry for throwing a female fan’s phone into a body of water, saying she got what she deserved for being “disrespectful.” Video posted to Twitter on Monday shows the 28-year-old rapper being accosted by the woman in the Dominican Republic as she attempts to snap a selfie with him on her cellular device. Clearly irritated by her presence, the musician snatches the phone from her hand and hurls it into nearby water, prompting audible gasps from onlookers. The clip has quickly clocked up more than a million views...
WHAS 11

'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shares Her Physical Type and the Answer Is Shocking

Now that she's split from Kody Brown, Sister Wivesstar Christine Brown is looking for another beast entirely... literally. During one particularly bizarre moment in Sunday's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, Christine and her pal and former sister wife, Janelle, open up about the newly single mother of six's type.
WHAS 11

'1923' Reveals the Dutton Who Dies: How the Tragic Loss Changes the Game

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the newest episode of Paramount+'s 1923. The Duttons are in mourning. The latest episode of 1923, which dropped Sunday on Paramount+, revealed the member of the Dutton family who dies in devastating and stunning fashion, the tragic loss -- hinted at in the Yellowstone prequel's series premiere -- officially changing the game as the clan fights a brewing war at home.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy