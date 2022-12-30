Read full article on original website
Multi-agency effort underway to assist with Toro Incident in Santa Barbara Co.
Multiple agencies are coming together to help manage natural oil seepage occurring in southern Santa Barbara County.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Toro Canyon Oil Spill Determined to be Natural Seepage
A Unified Command between Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response has been established to manage the Toro Incident. At 11:30 a.m. on January 1, Montecito Fire Protection District and Carpinteria Summerland Fire District...
Sfvbj.com
110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard
Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
Noozhawk
Macy’s Will Be Out of La Cumbre Plaza by 2028 as Housing Plans Roil Santa Barbara
Macy’s in Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza shopping center won’t be around after 2028. The loss of the iconic department store is one of the changes in store for La Cumbre Plaza, a 31-acre site at the center of a community controversy over housing, planning and transportation.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara County Improves Drought Conditions This Week
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Santa Barbara County has improved drought conditions with the rainstorms this week. The monitor updated this past Thursday showing an improvement for most of the county from "Exceptional Drought" and "Extreme Drought" to "Severe Drought." The U.S. Drought Monitor categories are as follows:. None. D0-...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Ocean Rescue Off Gaviota Beach Cancelled for Kite Surfers
Santa Barbara County firefighters have cancelled the water rescue for two kite surfers off Gaviota Beach. At 1:10 p.m. Sunday, crews responded to the state beach for a reporting party on the beach stating two kite surfers needed assistance in the water. A State Parks lifeguard was on the scene...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Driver Helicoptered to Hospital Following Los Alamos Crash
A motorist required air transport to the hospital Tuesday morning following a vehicle collision near Los Alamos. At 7:13 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to Highway 101 northbound, approximately two miles north of the Highway 154 offramp. Crews discovered a vehicle had crashed approximately 20-feet over the side of...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cottage Health Welcomes 2023 New Year's Baby
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital welcomed the first babies of the new year. Por Soua (PAW-SHOO-UH) and Grayson Peters of Goleta welcomed their first child, a daughter, named Rose, into the world at 3:33 am [Sunday, January 1] at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Rose weighed 6 pounds, and was 18.75 inches...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Organic Soup Kitchen Partners with DoorDash
Organic Soup Kitchen is teaming up with DoorDash to expand delivery and distribution of SoupMeals to the doorsteps of Santa Barbara residents. Organic Soup Kitchen is the first nonprofit in Santa Barbara County to partner with DoorDash on their initiative, Project Dash, a program to increase access to nutrition and food security throughout the US and Canada.
foxla.com
Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?
LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cold Spring Full of Water on New Year's Day
Gushing water is no surprise in most of the country, but here it is a big deal. We went hiking the Cold Spring Trail on New Year's Day and saw plenty of water. We first tried entering via the trail on the west side of the creek. But we soon found crossing the creek impossible due to this scene!
Santa Barbara Edhat
Flood Watch Through Thursday Morning
Another storm is causing a flood watch for the Central Coast from Wednesday through Thursday morning. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Watch for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. The watch is expected to take place on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. "Flooding...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Dusk to Dawn Show
During the month of January, Ronald Williams will show 22 curated photographs in the Faulkner East Gallery at the Santa Barbara Public Library in a solo exhibition titled "Dusk to Dawn." It will be a display of night photography that applies modern digital camera and computer processing techniques to record scenes that would have been virtually impossible to make in the days of film. The exhibition includes photographs from three distinct dusk-to-dawn motifs: trains, cityscapes, and starscapes.
syvnews.com
Ventura man arrested for enticing Santa Maria detective he thought was a minor
A Ventura County man was arrested Friday in Santa Maria after he allegedly traveled to the area with the intention of committing sexual acts with someone he believed was a minor, the Santa Maria Police Department said. Nelson H. Galvez, 34, was arrested about 9:35 a.m. in the 1000 block...
Wet weather in part to blame for major crash that left 4 injured in Ventura Co.
Four people were injured in a major traffic crash in Ventura on Saturday. The accident unfolded on the southbound 101 Freeway near S. Chestnut Street and involved a 2003 Ford pickup truck. According to authorities, the vehicle traveled into the right guardrail and overturned. There, the driver and three passengers, whose ages range from 24 to 40, had injuries that varied from major head trauma to broken ribs and complaints of pain. All went to hospitals for treatment where one person is listed in critical condition.Authorities believe the wet weather was a factor in causing the crash. DUI was not considered to be a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the CHP office in the Ventura area at (805) 662-2640.
kvta.com
Saturday Storm Leaving Ventura County Wet, But Wait For Next Wednesday-Friday
(NWS Radar 9:37 AM Saturday) Updated--New Year's Eve in Ventura County has started out wet with rain expected to continue until we welcome in 2023. As of 7 AM Saturday rainfall totals for Ventura County (see bottom of story) have not been impressive at all with most areas of the county recording between a tenth and a quarter inch of rain, no where near the forecast amounts for Saturday.
vidanewspaper.com
Car flips and rolls over 4 vehicles in Oxnard Blvd
On Saturday, December 31 at about 3:12 am a vehicle traveling South bound on the block of 1200, N. Oxnard Blvd. for unknow reasons hit a road divider, flips over several times on top of at least 4 vehicles that were parked on the side of the boulevard, creating a huge panic among the local residents and people that were driving along Oxnard Blvd at the time.
Another storm on the way as heavy rainfall is expected on New Year’s Eve
Widespread showers covered the southland as heavy rainfall is expected to dampen New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend. Significant rainfall is expected on Saturday and Sunday with gusty winds from 30 to 50 miles per hour. Through Sunday, this storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the California coast and […]
