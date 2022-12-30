Read full article on original website
Kate Hudson Reveals Her Best On-Screen Kiss, Teases Her Rom-Com Return
Kate Hudson isn't keeping her lips sealed. The 43-year-old actress became the latest star to sit down for Vanity Fair's infamous lie detector test video series, and she wasn't shy about dishing on her on-screen kisses, revealing Liv Tyler as the stand-out smoocher. "She beats them all," Hudson said of...
Jeremy Renner Update Reports Serious Amount of Blood Loss, Extensive Injuries
There are new reports regarding the injuries sustained by Jeremy Renner in a snowplowing accident on New Year's Day. The star of Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in the Reno, Nevada area on January 1st and was reportedly in critical condition. TMZ has new information and video of Renner's status, with the video featuring the actor being taken away in the helicopter. According to a neighbor, Renner was plowing the road outside of his Tahoe home when the Snowcat machine accidentally ran over one of his legs, resulting in heavy blood loss. Another neighbor, who is a doctor, reportedly was able to build a tourniquet to treat the leg until paramedics arrived.
Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig
It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
Star Jones, Rosie O'Donnell, Sunny Hostin and More 'The View' Co-Hosts React to Barbara Walters' Death
Past and present co-hosts of The View are reacting to Barbara Walters' death on Friday. She was 93. Star Jones, who co-hosted alongside the legendary broadcaster since the show's inception in 1997 until season 9 in 2006, took to Twitter on Friday night and paid tribute to her mentor. "I...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shares Her Physical Type and the Answer Is Shocking
Now that she's split from Kody Brown, Sister Wivesstar Christine Brown is looking for another beast entirely... literally. During one particularly bizarre moment in Sunday's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, Christine and her pal and former sister wife, Janelle, open up about the newly single mother of six's type.
Kathy Griffin Shades Andy Cohen Ahead of His 'New Year's Eve Live' Co-Hosting Duties With Anderson Cooper
There's no love lost between Kathy Griffin and Andy Cohen. Just hours before the world turns the page on 2022, the 62-year-old comedian conjured up a 2017 clip in which the Bravo TV executive tells a TMZ photographer he didn't know Griffin. The 5-year-old video filmed at Los Angeles International Airport came not long after Cohen was tapped to replace Griffin as Anderson Cooper's co-host for CNN's New Year's Eve Live show.
'Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill on Growing up on Set and Kevin Costner's Life-Changing Advice (Exclusive)
Brecken Merrill vividly remembers the day Kevin Costner asked him a question on the set of Yellowstone that would change the course of his life. The budding actor tells ET he was miserably cold between takes as cameras were being propped up for a dramatic river scene in season 1 for "The Long Black Train" episode. The scene called for Merrill's character, Tate Dutton, and his grandfather, Costner's John Dutton, to bond over learning how to start a campfire, which required Tate to venture out into the deeper parts of the countryside to find heftier branches to really get the fire going.
'Sister Wives' Recap: Robyn Refers to Herself as 'Kody's Whipping Boy'
Robyn Brown is fed up with her former sister wives. As Kody Brown's last remaining wife, the Sister Wives star has plenty to say during part 2 of the show's One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan. The tearful mother of five says she's till mourning the loss of the sister...
Anita Pointer, GRAMMY-Winning Pointer Sisters Singer, Dead at 74
Anita Pointer has died. The GRAMMY-winning founding member of The Pointer Sisters died surrounded by her family on New Year's Eve, her publicist, Roger Neal, said in a press release. She was 74. Anita, whose daughter, Jada, died in 2003, was remembered by her surviving family -- her sister, Ruth,...
Celine Dion snubbed from Rolling Stone's '200 greatest singers' list
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rolling Stone recently updated its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time. While you can find plenty of the usual suspects, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey. There was one big name left off the list and her fans aren't happy about it.
Ireland Baldwin Pregnant With First Child: 'Happy New Year'
Ireland Baldwin's ending 2022 with a bang. She announced Saturday she's pregnant!. Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's 27-year-old daughter took to Instagram and posted a photo of a sonogram. Ireland captioned the post simply, "Happy New Year" along with a red heart emoji. Ireland's been dating musician RAC (real name Andre Allen Anjos) over the last year or so. This will be the couple's first child.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Return Date Revealed: Watch the Teaser
Yellowstone is taking a break before it returns for the second half of season 5. In a new 30-second promo during Sunday's midseason finale, Paramount Network revealed the Duttons will be back this summer with new episodes. Until then, fans can get behind-the-scenes insights and never-before-heard stories about the making...
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dead at 45
Jeremiah Green has died. The Modest Mouse drummer, whose stage 4 cancer battle was revealed in December, died on New Year's Eve, the band announced on Instagram. He was 45. "I don't know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah," the band wrote alongside a photo of the late drummer. "He laid down to rest and simply faded out."
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Liz Reveals She Caught Big Ed on an Asian Dating App
When it comes to Big Ed and Liz's on-again, off-again relationship, it's complicated. The two appeared on part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, sharing that they got back together but also live separately and didn't even share a hotel room while filming the tell-all in New York.
Kaley Cuoco Reveals How Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Is 'Already in Dad Mode' Amid Her Pregnancy
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ready for parenthood! The 37-year-old pregnant actress took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share pics from her and Pelphrey's beach getaway. In one pic, Cuoco joked about Pelphrey's preparedness for parenthood. "Already in dad mode carrying a ton of s**t lol," Cuoco...
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Angela Walks Out After Usman Calls Her a 'Pig'
Angela is back to her old 90 Day Fiancé antics. On part one of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s four part tell-all on Sunday, Angela walked out after immediately getting confrontational with her fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members before taping even officially started, particularly, her longtime nemesis, Usman.
'1923' Reveals the Dutton Who Dies: How the Tragic Loss Changes the Game
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the newest episode of Paramount+'s 1923. The Duttons are in mourning. The latest episode of 1923, which dropped Sunday on Paramount+, revealed the member of the Dutton family who dies in devastating and stunning fashion, the tragic loss -- hinted at in the Yellowstone prequel's series premiere -- officially changing the game as the clan fights a brewing war at home.
'Bridgerton' Prequel 'Queen Charlotte' Debuts First Photo of Young Lady Danbury
To ring in the new year, Netflix unveiled the first photo of the character, played by Arsema Thomas (pronouns: she/her/they/them) in her TV debut, from the anticipated Bridgerton prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The upcoming limited series centers on young Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power and introduces...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody Says Christine Painted Him in a Bad Light So Future Men Would Date Her
Kody Brown says that not only is his ex, Christine Brown, raking his name through the mud, he believes she's doing so for a very specific purpose. The Sister Wivesstar sat down for part 2 of the TLC reality series' One-on-One special with host Sukanya Krishnan, where there was plenty of discussion about Christine's decision to leave her ex and their family behind.
'Yellowstone' Season 5, Episode 8 Recap: Beth and Jamie Go to War After Plans to Kill Each Other Are Revealed
Spoiler ahead! Do not proceed if you have not watched Sunday's season 5 midseason finale of Yellowstone. It's officially war on Yellowstone. On Sunday's season 5 midseason finale, titled "A Knife and No Coin," Jamie (Wes Bentley) made a bold move going all in on his plan to remove John (Kevin Costner) as Montana governor, revealing in a stunning press conference that the attorney general's office was officially moving forward with impeachment proceedings. His move was the catalyst for the chaos that unraveled in the hour, as Beth (Kelly Reilly) learned about the existence of the "train station," a deep Dutton family secret, and both Duttons alluding to enacting plans to permanently take each other out for good.
