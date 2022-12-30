ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Saints reveal what compensation they want for Sean Payton

The New Orleans Saints are keeping a close eye on the Sean Payton situation. Payton has made it clear that he plans on returning to the NFL soon and it looks like he is angling for the Denver Broncos opening. So, why is this important to the Saints? Because they want to get compensated by Read more... The post Saints reveal what compensation they want for Sean Payton appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand

It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Generous Move

Andy Dalton is paying it back. In 2017, when he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton threw a game-winning touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. As a result, Baltimore missed the postseason and the Buffalo Bills made it for the first time in 18 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Saints’ reported asking price for Sean Payton revealed

Sean Payton is expected to be the most coveted coach available when the NFL season ends, and it sounds like the New Orleans Saints have every intention of capitalizing on the hype. Payton is under contract with New Orleans through 2024. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Saints...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

What Alerted Dolphins To Get Tua Tagovailoa Tested For Concussion

Following a review of Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion, the NFL and NFL Players Association noted the Miami Dolphins quarterback didn’t exhibit symptoms of a head injury during the course of play in Week 16. It actually wasn’t until the day after the loss to the Green Bay Packers...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet

Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
FORT WORTH, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos prepared to be 'ultra aggressive' in HC search

Having fired Nathaniel Hackett before the rookie head coach could finish his first year at the helm, the Broncos are finishing out their deeply disappointing 2022 campaign with Jerry Rosburg as interim HC. Unsurprisingly, it does not appear that Rosburg — who was pulled out of retirement earlier this year to assist Hackett with gameday management — is a candidate for the permanent head coaching gig.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Teddy Bridgewater reportedly suffered notable injury against Patriots

The Miami Dolphins’ season is in freefall, and the team apparently got more bad news regarding the status of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with an injury, and the belief is he suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.... The post Teddy Bridgewater reportedly suffered notable injury against Patriots appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Jim Harbaugh expected to pursue NFL jobs?

If Harbaugh receives an offer, it is believed he will leave Michigan for the NFL, according to The Athletic. Of course, it would need to be a highly competitive offer that makes Harbaugh one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, but after Michigan’s CFP semifinal loss to TCU, rumors surrounding the Wolverines’ nine-year HC will be on tap. This latest round of Harbaugh buzz comes less than a month after he said he stay at Michigan for a 10th season.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Jets head coach Robert Saleh backs OC Mike LaFleur

When speaking to the media, head coach Robert Saleh expressed his support of offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The latter has been at the helm of New York’s offense since 2021, joining the staff at the same time as Saleh. That tenure began with an underwhelming performance across the board on offense, but expectations were raised considerably in light of the organization’s offseason moves.
NEW YORK STATE
Pro Football Rumors

