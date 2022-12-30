Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Saints reveal what compensation they want for Sean Payton
The New Orleans Saints are keeping a close eye on the Sean Payton situation. Payton has made it clear that he plans on returning to the NFL soon and it looks like he is angling for the Denver Broncos opening. So, why is this important to the Saints? Because they want to get compensated by Read more... The post Saints reveal what compensation they want for Sean Payton appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Trade Demand
It's very possible that former Saints head coach Sean Payton finds himself back on an NFL sideline next year. But whoever is looking to acquire him is likely going to have to give up some future draft capital. Per Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, "Any team wanting to acquire Sean Payton...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Look: Skip Bayless Received Call From Boss About His Controversial Tweet
It's nothing new for Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless to push boundaries. The current co-host of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed and longtime sparring partner of Stephen A. Smith has amassed a following built on his controversial takes. But Bayless' tweet in the midst of Monday Night Football ...
NFL World Reacts To Andy Dalton's Generous Move
Andy Dalton is paying it back. In 2017, when he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton threw a game-winning touchdown pass against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. As a result, Baltimore missed the postseason and the Buffalo Bills made it for the first time in 18 years.
Yardbarker
Saints’ reported asking price for Sean Payton revealed
Sean Payton is expected to be the most coveted coach available when the NFL season ends, and it sounds like the New Orleans Saints have every intention of capitalizing on the hype. Payton is under contract with New Orleans through 2024. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Saints...
What Alerted Dolphins To Get Tua Tagovailoa Tested For Concussion
Following a review of Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion, the NFL and NFL Players Association noted the Miami Dolphins quarterback didn’t exhibit symptoms of a head injury during the course of play in Week 16. It actually wasn’t until the day after the loss to the Green Bay Packers...
Report: Jets Sources Say Team Will Retain QB Zach Wilson in 2023
The BYU alum has thrown 15 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions in 22 total games as a pro.
Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard pays off Fiesta Bowl bet with Sean Payton during FOX's NFL coverage
Desmond Howard was pulling hard for Michigan during the Fiesta Bowl appearance for the Wolverines. Unfortunately, mistakes and miscues doomed Jim Harbaugh’s squad against TCU. When it was all said and done, the Horned Frogs finished off a win to advance to the national championship. And on Sunday, Howard...
Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet
Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU. Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday. The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.
Broncos prepared to be 'ultra aggressive' in HC search
Having fired Nathaniel Hackett before the rookie head coach could finish his first year at the helm, the Broncos are finishing out their deeply disappointing 2022 campaign with Jerry Rosburg as interim HC. Unsurprisingly, it does not appear that Rosburg — who was pulled out of retirement earlier this year to assist Hackett with gameday management — is a candidate for the permanent head coaching gig.
Teddy Bridgewater reportedly suffered notable injury against Patriots
The Miami Dolphins’ season is in freefall, and the team apparently got more bad news regarding the status of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater left Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with an injury, and the belief is he suffered a broken finger on his throwing hand, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.... The post Teddy Bridgewater reportedly suffered notable injury against Patriots appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sports world unites around Bills' Damar Hamlin
Tributes continue to pour in across the sports world for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin. "Sports really do have the capacity to unite us in a way that nothing else does."
Jim Harbaugh expected to pursue NFL jobs?
If Harbaugh receives an offer, it is believed he will leave Michigan for the NFL, according to The Athletic. Of course, it would need to be a highly competitive offer that makes Harbaugh one of the NFL’s highest-paid coaches, but after Michigan’s CFP semifinal loss to TCU, rumors surrounding the Wolverines’ nine-year HC will be on tap. This latest round of Harbaugh buzz comes less than a month after he said he stay at Michigan for a 10th season.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh backs OC Mike LaFleur
When speaking to the media, head coach Robert Saleh expressed his support of offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The latter has been at the helm of New York’s offense since 2021, joining the staff at the same time as Saleh. That tenure began with an underwhelming performance across the board on offense, but expectations were raised considerably in light of the organization’s offseason moves.
Broncos interested in interviewing Jim Harbaugh for HC vacancy
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Denver has reached out to Harbaugh to confirm their intent to interview him for their vacancy. The role opened up after rookie bench boss Nathaniel Hackett was fired with just two games remaining in the season, one in which the Broncos have fallen well short of expectations.
Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week, Week 18 schedule unchanged
The Bills announced Tuesday afternoon Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night’s game has brought other NFL matters to a halt. The NFL addressed the on-field procedures and decision to postpone...
Pro Football Rumors
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 1