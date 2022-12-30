ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Sees Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County rose by 13 to 253, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 30 were being treated in intensive care, down from 31 the previous day. One month ago, 227...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The minimum wage in California is up to $15.50 as of January 1st

Employees all over California are starting today with an increase of $15.50 on their minimum wage salary. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage is $15.50 per hour for all employers due to Senate Bill 3. The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour. Many states also have minimum wage laws. In cases The post The minimum wage in California is up to $15.50 as of January 1st appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

ER at hospital is keeping busy

LANCASTER — As many local residents who have been treated at the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s emergency room can attest, the facility is a very busy one — one that ranked 10th in the nation in terms of annual visits, according to a recent survey. A survey...
LANCASTER, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Slams into Roadside Food Truck, 2 Transported to Hospital

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a roadside food truck injuring multiple victims Sunday, Jan. 1, just before 10:00 p.m. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to a traffic collision involving a food truck at East Amar Road and North Echelon Avenue in the city of Valinda.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

January To April 2023 Fuels, Fire And Weather Assessment For Central And Southern California Report Finds Below Normal Precipitation Expected, Especially In January And February

• La Niña will continue through the winter, but is expected to weaken by late spring or Summer. • Temperatures will likely average above normal through April. • Below normal precipitation expected, especially in January and February. • The 2022 – 2023 winter “rainy season” will likely finish below...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Atmospheric River timeline: When will it rain in SoCal?

LOS ANGELES - The Atmospheric River is on its way to Southern California. According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain will continue in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Orange counties over the next few days. The "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sfvbj.com

110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard

Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Inmate attempts escape during transport in Los Angeles County

A prisoner attempted to escape while being transported in Santa Clarita on Saturday night. The botched getaway happened on the 5 Freeway in the Newhall area just before 5 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The inmate was being transported to a hospital from the North County Correctional Facility for injury treatment. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
csulauniversitytimes.com

Rocketing rent prices outpace housing vouchers

Rental prices are rising throughout Southern California but what happens when they surpass allowable limits set by public housing vouchers?. Vouchers are now set at 28% below average Eastside and South Los Angeles rental costs, according to a UT Community News analysis of voucher values and online rental listing data.
Key News Network

Fatal Shooting on 215 Freeway Under Investigation

Moreno Valley, Riverside County, CA: A man was found fatally shot lying on the 215 Freeway late Saturday night, Dec. 31, 2022, in the city of Moreno Valley. California Highway Patrol received a call around 10:35 p.m. regarding a hit-and-run collision on the southbound 215 Freeway. CHP also received calls...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Tree Down in Roadway

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station deputies responded to a vehicle into a tree down in lanes at South Grand and South Montefino avenues in the city of Diamond Bar just after 11:00 p.m., Dec. 31.
DIAMOND BAR, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy