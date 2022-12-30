Employees all over California are starting today with an increase of $15.50 on their minimum wage salary. Effective January 1, 2023, the minimum wage is $15.50 per hour for all employers due to Senate Bill 3. The federal minimum wage for covered nonexempt employees is $7.25 per hour. Many states also have minimum wage laws. In cases The post The minimum wage in California is up to $15.50 as of January 1st appeared first on KESQ.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO