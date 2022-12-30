Read full article on original website
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
earth.com
Mysterious solar shockwave has cracked Earth’s magnetosphere
On Monday, December 19, a mysterious shockwave in a gust of solar wind crashed into the Earth’s magnetic field, opening up a crack in the magnetosphere. According to Space Weather – an organization keeping track of such events – the barrage of plasma that penetrated the magnetosphere has led to a geomagnetic storm.
James Webb Space Telescope peers into the 'ghostly light' of interstellar space
The James Webb Space Telescope has granted astronomers a look at the faint almost ghostly light emitted from stars that exist between galaxies packed into galactic clusters.
Comet That Only Orbits the Sun Every 50,000 Years Expected to Be Visible From Earth
The skies are preparing to gift us with a celestial delight only visible every 50,000 years. According to astronomers, we have the chance to see this highly rare comet with the naked eye. The comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was reportedly spotted by the astronomical survey known as Zwicky Transient...
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
A mysterious shock wave in a gust of solar wind has sent a barrage of high-speed material smashing into Earth's magnetic field, opening up a crack in the magnetosphere.
“Extraterrestrial Vehicles Can Be Detected Using Gravitational Waves” - Applied Physics
NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Scientists at Applied Physics, an independent group of scientists and engineers who advise companies and governments on science and technology for both commercial and humanitarian applications, have developed a novel method to detect extraterrestrial vehicles using gravitational waves. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005468/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
NASA's DART spacecraft dislodged two million lbs of debris when it slammed into an asteroid
Earlier this year, NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashed into an asteroid to demonstrate a planetary defense method that could one day be used to alter a large asteroid on a collision course with Earth. Since the impact event occurred, scientists have observed an unexpected double tail on the target asteroid...
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Study Shows How The Universe Would Look if You Broke The Speed of Light, And It's Weird
Nothing can go faster than light. It's a rule of physics woven into the very fabric of Einstein's special theory of relativity. The faster something goes, the closer it gets to its perspective of time freezing to a standstill. Go faster still, and you run into issues of time reversing,...
The sun is waking up, and the world's largest solar telescope is watching
With the world's largest solar telescope now conducting formal observations, scientists are eager to watch the sun's increasing activity and better understand the threats of space weather.
Chinese researchers find proof that solar wind creates water on the Moon's surface
Researchers from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics (IGG), Chinese Academy of Sciences, have released a study that indicates that solar winds could generate water on the Moon's surface. Using samples taken by China's Chang’e-5 mission also supports evidence of the presence of water from remote sensing data of the Moon's surface.
Massive Shock Wave Barrels Towards Earth, Cracks Through Magnetosphere
Astronomers are constantly monitoring activity on our planet’s sun, keeping a close eye on hyperactive sunspots and solar flares. However, on Sunday night, a massive shock wave—believed to have originated from one such solar flare—barreled toward our planet. The impact was so strong it actually managed to crack the magnetosphere. This is significant because the magnetosphere protects Earth, and therefore us, from harmful radiation. The crack often takes hours to repair itself.
Scientists Propose New, Faster Method of Interstellar Space Travel
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have proposed a dazzling new mission to travel to the stars that is inspired by the elegant flights of seabirds, such as albatrosses, reports a new study. The interstellar concept mission would harness shifting winds generated by the Sun in order to accelerate a spacecraft to as much as 2 percent the speed of light within two years, allowing it to soar into the vast expanse beyond our solar system.
Mineral Samples May Have Just Revealed The Mysterious Birthplace of Asteroid Ryugu
Mineral samples collected from the asteroid Ryugu continue to be a treasure trove of interesting information for scientists, with a new analysis revealing the object's birth place. It turns out Ryugu originated towards the outer reaches of the Solar System, where comets usually form. A large team of researchers headed...
Hubble Space Telescope spots haunting glow surrounding the solar system
Astronomers used 200,000 Hubble Space Telescope images to discover an eerie glow surrounding the solar system even after all other light sources have been eliminated.
Futurism
Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit
One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
brytfmonline.com
Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth
Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
An asteroid just zipped past Earth closer than communication satellites
Sky gazers at the Catalina Sky Survey based in Arizona, U.S. spotted a car-sized asteroid on Saturday, December 17, as it flew by our planet, closer to the surface than the communication satellites that orbit the Earth, CNET reported. Astronomer Tony Dunn shared a simulation of the asteroid and how...
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
Scientists plan to hit an asteroid with more than 9.6 million radio waves from HAARP
A 500-foot-wide asteroid called 2010 XC15 will pass by Earth on December 27. While it has no intention of hitting us, it’s us who will hit the asteroid with a radio pulse. Scientists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) and NASA want to examine the 2010 XC15 space rock to test their preparation against Apophis. This dangerous asteroid might hit our planet in 2029. It is believed that on April 13, 2029, Apophis will be 10 times closer to Earth than the moon.
