earth.com

Mysterious solar shockwave has cracked Earth’s magnetosphere

On Monday, December 19, a mysterious shockwave in a gust of solar wind crashed into the Earth’s magnetic field, opening up a crack in the magnetosphere. According to Space Weather – an organization keeping track of such events – the barrage of plasma that penetrated the magnetosphere has led to a geomagnetic storm.
The Associated Press

“Extraterrestrial Vehicles Can Be Detected Using Gravitational Waves” - Applied Physics

NEW YORK & STOCKHOLM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Scientists at Applied Physics, an independent group of scientists and engineers who advise companies and governments on science and technology for both commercial and humanitarian applications, have developed a novel method to detect extraterrestrial vehicles using gravitational waves. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005468/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
MARYLAND STATE
Outsider.com

Massive Shock Wave Barrels Towards Earth, Cracks Through Magnetosphere

Astronomers are constantly monitoring activity on our planet’s sun, keeping a close eye on hyperactive sunspots and solar flares. However, on Sunday night, a massive shock wave—believed to have originated from one such solar flare—barreled toward our planet. The impact was so strong it actually managed to crack the magnetosphere. This is significant because the magnetosphere protects Earth, and therefore us, from harmful radiation. The crack often takes hours to repair itself.
Vice

Scientists Propose New, Faster Method of Interstellar Space Travel

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have proposed a dazzling new mission to travel to the stars that is inspired by the elegant flights of seabirds, such as albatrosses, reports a new study. The interstellar concept mission would harness shifting winds generated by the Sun in order to accelerate a spacecraft to as much as 2 percent the speed of light within two years, allowing it to soar into the vast expanse beyond our solar system.
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
brytfmonline.com

Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth

Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
Interesting Engineering

Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?

It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
Interesting Engineering

Scientists plan to hit an asteroid with more than 9.6 million radio waves from HAARP

A 500-foot-wide asteroid called 2010 XC15 will pass by Earth on December 27. While it has no intention of hitting us, it’s us who will hit the asteroid with a radio pulse. Scientists at the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) and NASA want to examine the 2010 XC15 space rock to test their preparation against Apophis. This dangerous asteroid might hit our planet in 2029. It is believed that on April 13, 2029, Apophis will be 10 times closer to Earth than the moon.
ALASKA STATE

