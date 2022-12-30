ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Trussville Tribune

One injured, another killed during shooting in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One person was injured another person was killed during a shooting in Birmingham on Monday, Jan. 2, at approximately 9:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jamarquis Darionte Weaver, 27, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 100 block of 59th […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Bessemer

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. Chief Deputy Coroner...
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Tuscaloosa police chase ends in deadly crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa. Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham

Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dies in Chilton County Crash

A man has been killed in a wreck in Chilton County. Alabama State Troopers say 45-year-old Michael Tobi of Thorsby was driving a car that left the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened at about 5:25PM today on Chilton County 76...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL

