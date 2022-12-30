Read full article on original website
One injured, another killed during shooting in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One person was injured another person was killed during a shooting in Birmingham on Monday, Jan. 2, at approximately 9:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jamarquis Darionte Weaver, 27, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 100 block of 59th […]
63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Bessemer
A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. Chief Deputy Coroner...
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
Tuscaloosa police chase ends in deadly crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman was killed during a police chase early Friday morning in Tuscaloosa. Tuscaloosa police said an officer was pursuing a vehicle at 4 a.m. after the driver ran a stop sign at 13th Street East and 15th Avenue and refused to stop. The vehicle kept...
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is dead and another in custody after an early Sunday morning shooting in Tuscaloosa. Michael Terrell Charles, 37, was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Deshawn Tanthony Eatmon. Tuscaloosa police were called to the area of Brookhaven Apartments on...
Exhibition driving video showing person hit by Birmingham police SUV sparks investigation
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating videos that show a confrontation between officers and exhibition driving participants, authorities announced Monday night. Videos circulated Monday on social media of drivers doing burnouts and donuts. In one of those videos, a male is seen to seemingly step in front of a police...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing copper from church in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with allegedly stealing copper from a church in Birmingham over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s responded to a report of a copper theft at a church on 12th Court NW in Birmingham. During the investigation, deputies were able to […]
Police: Two arrested in connection with shooting into Mississippi residence
Police say two males have been arrested in connection with a Thursday evening shooting into a Starkville residence. On Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., Starkville Police Department officers responded to Orchard Lane near Reed Road to the report of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers discovered a single...
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham
Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BREAKING: Two Dead, Two Jailed in Separate Murders in Tuscaloosa
Two people are dead and two have been arrested after separate murders in Tuscaloosa during the New Year's Eve weekend. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa a few minutes before midnight Saturday.
Man accused in copper theft at Birmingham church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Deputies have made an arrest in a copper theft at a Birmingham church. Authorities responded to a report of a copper theft on January 1 at the church on 12th Court NW. During the investigation, they were able to develop a suspect description...
Homicide investigation underway on 1st Avenue North in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are at the scene of a homicide that occurred Monday night. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of 1st Avenue North on calls of a person shot at roughly 10 p.m. BPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway at the scene. A public information officer is currently en route […]
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
Man Dies in Chilton County Crash
A man has been killed in a wreck in Chilton County. Alabama State Troopers say 45-year-old Michael Tobi of Thorsby was driving a car that left the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck happened at about 5:25PM today on Chilton County 76...
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
Alabama man killed after car strikes tree on New Year’s Eve
An Alabama man was killed on New Year’s Eve when his car struck a tree, Alabama state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:25 p.m. Saturday, and claimed the life of a Thorsby, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Michael D....
Victim who died in police chase was 15-year-old girl, police say
An Alabama teen died early Friday morning after the car in which she was a passenger collided with several trees after the driver ran from police and wrecked. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials said the victim was a 15-year-old girl. ALEA officials do not identify juvenile victims. The driver was...
