Saint Petersburg, FL

Arrest made after 15-year-old shot, killed in St. Pete

By Rebekah Nelson, Adam Walser
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
A teenager was shot near a St. Petersburg gas station around 9 p.m. on Thursday, according to St. Pete Police Department.

St. Petersburg Police detectives charged a 17-year-old, with first-degree felony murder in the homicide of Zykiquiro Lofton, 15, on December 29.

Officers are now working to piece together what led up to it.

According to police, the 17-year-old had already been arrested hours earlier at 12:30 a.m., December 30, on unrelated charges.

People at the scene claimed that Lofton was being chased by three other young men near the PURE gas station at the intersection of 9th Avenue South and 16th Street.

He was then shot in the back, but a bullet didn't come out. Although he allegedly remained alert at the gas station, he was coughing up blood.

"Our detectives worked diligently around the clock to close this case. Although this is tragic for all involved, at least we were able to bring justice to the victim's family," said Chief Anthony Holloway.

Police said he was taken to a hospital but has since passed away from his injuries. They also said there is no suspect in custody at this time.

A boy too young to drive was gunned down across the street from his middle school.

“I was right there when it happened,” said Solomon Hannah. “I heard shots. And I saw him running across the street. And I see him holding his side.”

Solomon Hannah immediately recognized the victim as 15-year-old Zykiquiro Loftin. A friendly teen he took under his wing.

“I would look out for him. He was like my little brother. And It hurts to see a person die in your face. It hurts,” Hannah said.

Many in the community observed the sad scene.

“I heard people screaming and stuff, so I went downstairs and there’s a whole group of people right here there by the gate,” said Yazzmond Farrar, Lofton’s friend.

She says Loftin left last summer to live with relatives in Georgia because his family wanted him off the street.

“My thoughts were like..it can’t be him,” Farrar said.

She says he only returned around Thanksgiving.

Police are now investigating what was behind the shooting as a community prepares to start a new year missing part of its future.

“He doesn’t deserve this. He deserves to be with him, mamma. Be here with us,” Hannah said.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Comments / 8

Angelita Fleming
3d ago

my son was killed in 2016 the police still have not found his shooter they only arestedthe boy that was driving the car this is so sad

Reply
4
 

