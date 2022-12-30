Read full article on original website
Related
10 Low-Effort New Year’s Resolutions That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Life
Resolutions have a bad rap. There’s certainly nothing wrong with renewing your commitment to being a better person, to make meaningful change in the new year. The turn of a calendar year is a fresh start, all glistening and full of hope. But, as a whole, so many resolutions feel so vague or unrealistic. The intent is pure, but the reality is muddy. That’s why 75-percent of New Year’s Resolutions fail before February.
momcollective.com
Happy New Year! :: Choosing Rest Over Resolutions
That phrase produces a variety of emotions and feelings even as I type it. Celebrating a New Year should be a good thing, right? A year of possibilities. New starts. New goals. New resolutions. However, when I hear it, I often feel overwhelmed and a bit depressed. I am more than ready to say good-bye to last year but find myself with feelings of uncertainty and dread. Maybe it’s post-holiday blues and long winter days. Perhaps it’s regret and mom guilt?
psychologytoday.com
For a Happier New Year, Consider the Way You Think
The pandemic may be receding, but it is still affecting our daily lives. In disaster recovery terms, we are we are in the disillusionment period. We can’t control everything that happens to us, but we can control how we respond. “Happy New Year” and “Have a Good Day” have...
5 Signs It's Time to Walk Away
I would never have stopped trying. I know that about myself. If he was in it with me, I would have done whatever it took to nurture that connection. But I was, as I’ve often been, alone in the relationship. At least, I felt alone, which is really the same thing. I wasn’t perfect, but I was trying. The truth about relationships is that it takes more than one person trying to work out.
marriage.com
How Does a Narcissist React When They Can’t Control You Anymore?
Charm, charisma and confidence, or the 3Cs of narcissism coined by narcissist psychotherapist expert Dr. Ramani Durvasula, are often why we fall for narcissists. The dark side is that you also face controlling, careless and condemning behaviors. So, how does a narcissist react when they can’t control you?. Read...
Opinion: How To Tell When A Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone, and we are in the early stages of the relationship, it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we will hold on to that person.
Opinion: When A Partner is Losing Interest In The Relationship There Are Signals
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
Opinion: Breaking Up With A Narcissist Is Nearly Impossible
Imagine that you have to break up with a nice and caring person. Although it won’t be easy, you know that it isn’t the right match and that it would be dishonest to continue with the relationship. You end things, feel a lingering tinge of sadness, but can move on with your life.
Opinion: Narcissist Wants Victims To Feel Like They Have Met Their Soulmate
If I could pick one sentence that I believe to be the most manipulative and dangerous, it would be one that fell upon my ears when I was young, vulnerable, and completely unaware that I was dealing with a covert narcissist.
psychologytoday.com
How to Tell If Someone Is an Episodic Narcissist
Entitlement schema is preoccupation with certain thoughts, feelings, or needs to the point of self-absorption. Entitlement is the experience of a long unmet childhood need for validation. The solution to self-absorption involves patience, kindness, and never engaging when triggered. Entitlement schema, originally outlined by Jeffrey Young, is the experience of...
Opinion: Emotionally Unavailable People Will Refuse To Validate Their Relationships
My phone dinged, and a rush went through my entire body. Quickly I checked, and his name flashed across my screen... James. For six years, we had been off and on. Whenever a relationship ended for me, he was there. But when we weren’t together romantically, we were “friends.” we would text, talk on the phone, and flirt slightly… until I got too close for comfort.
Breakups Always Hurt, but You Can Shorten the Suffering
“How to Build a Life” is a column by Arthur Brooks, tackling questions of meaning and happiness. Click here to listen to his podcast series on all things happiness, How to Build a Happy Life. Literature is full of brutally jilted lovers and cruelly broken hearts, whether Anna Karenina’s...
(Opinion) Having a positive attitude is better than being happy
Bobby McFerrin's 1988 hit song "Don't Worry, Be Happy" lyrically suggests taking everything in stride. It suggests not fretting having no place to sleep, being behind on rent, being unattached and being broke and includes the lines "In every life we have some trouble. But when you worry you make it double." What Bobby probably meant was "Be positive" instead of "Be happy."
psychologytoday.com
23 Affirmations for 2023
The start of a new year is a natural time to look forward and make changes in our lives. One technique that can help is using positive affirmations. These short statements can provide many benefits to our physical and emotional health when focused on regularly. The start of a new...
How to Release Your Limiting Beliefs
fiori a petali bianchiPhoto byPhoto de Jr Korpa sur UnsplashonUnsplash. From our earliest years, we’re taught to align ourselves with our parents’ beliefs — those they got from their parents, as well as their overall conditioning.
Am I in My Comfort Era, or Am I Just Afraid of Trying New Things?
In June 2019, I wrote the word "ASPIRATIONS" in my journal, all caps and underlined. The first item beneath it read "Handstand, because it's one of those things I've just accepted I'll never do." Underneath that: "Scuba dive, because I'm afraid and it's not something I've ever pictured myself doing." Underneath that: "Finish a story, because it terrifies me."
psychologytoday.com
How to Communicate With a Narcissist
Not responding is the best communication with narcissists, but it's often unrealistic or impossible. It's important to recognize that most of a narcissist's communication is deceptive. Dropping the expectation that narcissistic patterns and manipulation can be solved is freeing for the victim. Narcissism is a trending topic in contemporary literature,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable
Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Not Be Able To Have A Healthy Partnership
From a young age, we are taught certain beliefs and ideas about love and relationships that are not always true. Phrases such as love can conquer all, love is unconditional and love is perseverance can be extremely dangerous when we grow up and find ourselves in toxic or abusive relationships.
Comments / 0