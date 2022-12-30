Read full article on original website
Roger Dale Carpenter
Roger Dale Carpenter, 75, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on January 2nd, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born in Fairmont, WV on August 3,1947, the son of the late Paul G and Jean Wiley Carpenter. Roger attended East Fairmont High School and graduated in 1966. He proudly...
First at 4 Forum: Morgan Butler
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgan Butler with Wildflower Events joined First at 4 on Tuesday. She talked about ways to throw a true West Virginia party and tips for making balloon arches. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m....
Leanda Kay Sandy
Leanda Kay Sandy, 37, of Stonewood, went home with the Angels on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 23, 1985, in Clarksburg; a daughter of Denzil Sandy and Myra (Kirby) Sandy of Stonewood. Leanda worked for Subway, Dairy Queen,...
Nicole Laselle Jackson
Nicole Laselle Jackson, 38, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2022. She passed in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family. Nicole was born in Clarksburg on February 17, 1984, a daughter of Lilly Marlene Ward Jackson and the late Allen Clay Jackson.
People’s Bank Player of the Year - North Marion’s Casey Minor
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5th Quarter’s People’s Bank player of the year for 2022 is Casey Minor. Take a look back at his best moments from the 2022 season above.
Theodore “Ted” Joseph Riley Sr.
Theodore “Ted” Joseph Riley Sr., 77, of Weston, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. He was born in Norwich, CT, on July 27, 1945, a son of the late Joseph Francis Riley and Mary Rose Caisse Riley. On September 4, 1965, Ted married the love of his...
Lily Spencer is first baby of the new year at Camden Clark Medical Center
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lily Spencer was born on New Years day and she gets to claim the title of being the first baby born in the year of 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center. For the Spencer family it is an exciting time but a birthday they weren’t expecting...
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
Songwriter reflects on Sago Mine disaster
SAGO, W.Va (WDTV) -It had been 17 years since the Sago Mine disaster rocked a small West Virginia town. The early morning mine explosion on January 2, 2006 sealed 13 miners two miles below ground. They stayed trapped there for nearly two days. However, only one man made it out,...
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
12 killed in Sago mine disaster remembered 17 years later
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Jan. 2, 2006, the world’s attention was on the small Upshur County community of Sago. A mine explosion around 6:30 that morning trapped 13 miners two miles below ground. They were trapped for nearly two days. Investigators believe a lightning strike was the likely...
Tasty Tuesday: Denuzzo’s Italian Deli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Denuzzo’s Italian Deli in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
West Virginia man charged after causing woman to be intubated, deputies say
A man has been charged after deputies say he beat a woman in Preston County to the point where she needed to be intubated.
West Virginia woman allegedly shoots Ohio man in the face on New Year’s Eve
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Paden City, West Virginia woman was arrested in Monroe County, Ohio on New Year’s Eve after allegedly shooting a man in the face, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Sheriff Charles Black Jr. says that the incident started early on Dec. 31, 2022 when Monroe County […]
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Salem family loses everything in mobile home fire
While a winter storm hit West Virginia on the morning of Dec. 23, first responders in the Doddridge and Harrison County area responded to a mobile home fire on Buffalo Calf Road.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
Community comes together to support Clarksburg firefighter with pancreatic cancer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s National Firefighter Cancer Awareness month, and it hit close to home in Clarksburg. In October 2022, Captain Patrick SanJulian of the Clarksburg Fire Department was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “He got ill while he was at work. Some testing was done, and...
