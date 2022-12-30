ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Roger Dale Carpenter

Roger Dale Carpenter, 75, of Fairmont, WV, passed away on January 2nd, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Roger was born in Fairmont, WV on August 3,1947, the son of the late Paul G and Jean Wiley Carpenter. Roger attended East Fairmont High School and graduated in 1966. He proudly...
FAIRMONT, WV
First at 4 Forum: Morgan Butler

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgan Butler with Wildflower Events joined First at 4 on Tuesday. She talked about ways to throw a true West Virginia party and tips for making balloon arches. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m....
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Leanda Kay Sandy

Leanda Kay Sandy, 37, of Stonewood, went home with the Angels on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on May 23, 1985, in Clarksburg; a daughter of Denzil Sandy and Myra (Kirby) Sandy of Stonewood. Leanda worked for Subway, Dairy Queen,...
STONEWOOD, WV
Nicole Laselle Jackson

Nicole Laselle Jackson, 38, of Jane Lew, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 30, 2022. She passed in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family. Nicole was born in Clarksburg on February 17, 1984, a daughter of Lilly Marlene Ward Jackson and the late Allen Clay Jackson.
JANE LEW, WV
Theodore “Ted” Joseph Riley Sr.

Theodore “Ted” Joseph Riley Sr., 77, of Weston, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. He was born in Norwich, CT, on July 27, 1945, a son of the late Joseph Francis Riley and Mary Rose Caisse Riley. On September 4, 1965, Ted married the love of his...
WESTON, WV
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WHEELING, WV
Songwriter reflects on Sago Mine disaster

SAGO, W.Va (WDTV) -It had been 17 years since the Sago Mine disaster rocked a small West Virginia town. The early morning mine explosion on January 2, 2006 sealed 13 miners two miles below ground. They stayed trapped there for nearly two days. However, only one man made it out,...
BUCKHANNON, WV
12 killed in Sago mine disaster remembered 17 years later

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Jan. 2, 2006, the world’s attention was on the small Upshur County community of Sago. A mine explosion around 6:30 that morning trapped 13 miners two miles below ground. They were trapped for nearly two days. Investigators believe a lightning strike was the likely...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Tasty Tuesday: Denuzzo’s Italian Deli

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Denuzzo’s Italian Deli in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV

