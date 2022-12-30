ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Clayton News Daily

Suzanne Somers Celebrates 55-Year Relationship With Alan Hamel in Sweet Instagram Photos

Suzanne Somers is showing love for her longtime partner, Alan Hamel. On Thursday, the Three's Company alum shared a throwback photo with her hubby of 46 years, alongside a recent picture of the couple together. "Still smiling 55 years later #TBT," she captioned the sweet post. The first decades-old image...
Clayton News Daily

Jessica Biel Shares Throwback Photo With 'Little Sis' and '7th Heaven' Star Beverly Mitchell

Jessica Biel is throwing it back to her days on television. The actress, 40, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with her former 7th Heaven co-star, Beverly Mitchell. The snap captures the two actresses as they posed for a photo during the days they filmed the drama series that aired on The CW from 1996 to 2007. The show followed both Biel and Mitchell as they played sisters in a large family with a reverend father who dealt with several problems while raising his seven children with his wife, Annie.
Clayton News Daily

Selena Gomez Shares Rare Photos With Little Sister From 'Date Night'

After spending New Year's with her friends, Selena Gomez had some quality time with her little sister, Gracie, sharing rare pictures of the two on Instagram. The Only Murders in the Building star posted photos of herself and 9-year-old sister Gracie in matching all-black outfits, posing in front of a large mirror.
Clayton News Daily

Ciara Bares Skin Modeling Ripped Jeans in Sassy New Video

Popular singer Ciara is well aware of her excellent fashion sense and good looks, and she decided to show it all off in a new clip posted to social media. On Instagram, the 37-year-old shared a video of herself sitting in a chair acting flirty with the camera as she grooved to the beat of the song "Shawty Is Da Shit" by The-Dream featuring Fabolous.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Clayton News Daily

Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter: 'Daddy's Little Girl'

The Ride Along actor took to Instagram to share a sweet glimpse at life with his one of his four children, Kaori. In the snap, he stood in the living room with his precious two-year-old, light flooding in from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The little girl wore a sage green sweatsuit and a pair of shiny black boots with her hair pulled back, her hand clutching her father's as she cheesed for the camera.
Clayton News Daily

Al Roker Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' Show Following Several Health Emergencies

Al Roker was welcomed back to the Today show with open arms on Friday, Jan. 6. The 68-year-old weatherman returned to the morning news program for his first in-studio appearance in nearly two months following a series of health complications. Al appeared on the show alongside his wife, Deborah Roberts,...
Clayton News Daily

'Eight Is Enough' Actor Adam Rich Dead at 54

Adam Rich, the former child star best known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. According to TMZ, Rich died on Saturday, Jan. 7, at his home in Los Angeles. While no cause of death has been revealed, a law enforcement source told the publication that foul play is not suspected.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Tribute to 'tWitch' Recalling 'Where It All Started'

Ellen DeGeneres is still grieving the loss of her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who tragically passed away at age 40 last month. Knowing each other for over a decade, Boss and DeGeneres were longtime companions who worked closely together on the comedian's popular talk show. The So You Think You...
Clayton News Daily

One Direction—To the Bank! All About Harry Styles’ Impressive Net Worth

Harry Styles' net worth is not the same as it was when he was just one member of the then-world's biggest boy band. He may have become famous as part of One Direction but he’s doing big things all on his own. Not only is he now a successful solo artist, he also appeared in several movies last year with his documentary Harry Styles: The Finishing Touch coming later this year.
Clayton News Daily

RONDA RICH: The Fox Studio and dirty feet

A while back, Tink and I had a meeting to pitch a television show on the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles. It wasn’t the first time I had been there. At least three times, before I knew Tink, I passed through the Fox guarded gates. Once, I had lunch at the commissary with producers who were interested in optioning a book I had written.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Clayton News Daily

Stray Cat Is Best 'Mom' To Her Sister | The Dodo

Stray cat hugs her sister until someone comes to save them 💗. Pearl and Sandy are still looking for their forever home. To find out how you can adopt, reach out to Claudia on Instagram https://thedo.do/fosterdogmomIG and TikTok https://thedo.do/houstonfosterdogmomTT. Also Special thanks to Animal Justice League of Houston, TX! Check...

