Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Suzanne Somers Celebrates 55-Year Relationship With Alan Hamel in Sweet Instagram Photos
Suzanne Somers is showing love for her longtime partner, Alan Hamel. On Thursday, the Three's Company alum shared a throwback photo with her hubby of 46 years, alongside a recent picture of the couple together. "Still smiling 55 years later #TBT," she captioned the sweet post. The first decades-old image...
Clayton News Daily
Jessica Biel Shares Throwback Photo With 'Little Sis' and '7th Heaven' Star Beverly Mitchell
Jessica Biel is throwing it back to her days on television. The actress, 40, took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with her former 7th Heaven co-star, Beverly Mitchell. The snap captures the two actresses as they posed for a photo during the days they filmed the drama series that aired on The CW from 1996 to 2007. The show followed both Biel and Mitchell as they played sisters in a large family with a reverend father who dealt with several problems while raising his seven children with his wife, Annie.
Clayton News Daily
Selena Gomez Shares Rare Photos With Little Sister From 'Date Night'
After spending New Year's with her friends, Selena Gomez had some quality time with her little sister, Gracie, sharing rare pictures of the two on Instagram. The Only Murders in the Building star posted photos of herself and 9-year-old sister Gracie in matching all-black outfits, posing in front of a large mirror.
Clayton News Daily
Ciara Bares Skin Modeling Ripped Jeans in Sassy New Video
Popular singer Ciara is well aware of her excellent fashion sense and good looks, and she decided to show it all off in a new clip posted to social media. On Instagram, the 37-year-old shared a video of herself sitting in a chair acting flirty with the camera as she grooved to the beat of the song "Shawty Is Da Shit" by The-Dream featuring Fabolous.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
Clayton News Daily
Kevin Hart Shares Adorable Snap With Daughter: 'Daddy's Little Girl'
The Ride Along actor took to Instagram to share a sweet glimpse at life with his one of his four children, Kaori. In the snap, he stood in the living room with his precious two-year-old, light flooding in from the floor-to-ceiling windows. The little girl wore a sage green sweatsuit and a pair of shiny black boots with her hair pulled back, her hand clutching her father's as she cheesed for the camera.
Clayton News Daily
Al Roker Makes Emotional Return to 'Today' Show Following Several Health Emergencies
Al Roker was welcomed back to the Today show with open arms on Friday, Jan. 6. The 68-year-old weatherman returned to the morning news program for his first in-studio appearance in nearly two months following a series of health complications. Al appeared on the show alongside his wife, Deborah Roberts,...
Clayton News Daily
Millie Bobby Brown Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Fans Mistake a Clip in Latest Instagram Video for an Ultrasound
Millie Bobby Brown has been enjoying paradise for the past few weeks, and she just posted another heavenly montage from the tropical trip with her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, on Instagram. But unlike the last few vacation snaps, this new video has caused some confusion among fans who mistakenly believe the...
Clayton News Daily
'Eight Is Enough' Actor Adam Rich Dead at 54
Adam Rich, the former child star best known for his role as Nicholas Bradford on Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. According to TMZ, Rich died on Saturday, Jan. 7, at his home in Los Angeles. While no cause of death has been revealed, a law enforcement source told the publication that foul play is not suspected.
Clayton News Daily
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Tribute to 'tWitch' Recalling 'Where It All Started'
Ellen DeGeneres is still grieving the loss of her friend Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who tragically passed away at age 40 last month. Knowing each other for over a decade, Boss and DeGeneres were longtime companions who worked closely together on the comedian's popular talk show. The So You Think You...
Clayton News Daily
Exclusive First Look: Watch the Crazy Musical Performance by ‘India’s Got Talent’ Winners on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
Night two of America’s Got Talent: All Stars will include the second group of 10 artists from all around the world competing for the two spots that will take them to the finale: Either the Golden Buzzer, which will be decided upon by Terry Crews, or being voted through by the AGT superfans.
Clayton News Daily
One Direction—To the Bank! All About Harry Styles’ Impressive Net Worth
Harry Styles' net worth is not the same as it was when he was just one member of the then-world's biggest boy band. He may have become famous as part of One Direction but he’s doing big things all on his own. Not only is he now a successful solo artist, he also appeared in several movies last year with his documentary Harry Styles: The Finishing Touch coming later this year.
Clayton News Daily
RONDA RICH: The Fox Studio and dirty feet
A while back, Tink and I had a meeting to pitch a television show on the Fox Studio Lot in Los Angeles. It wasn’t the first time I had been there. At least three times, before I knew Tink, I passed through the Fox guarded gates. Once, I had lunch at the commissary with producers who were interested in optioning a book I had written.
Clayton News Daily
Stray Cat Is Best 'Mom' To Her Sister | The Dodo
Stray cat hugs her sister until someone comes to save them 💗. Pearl and Sandy are still looking for their forever home. To find out how you can adopt, reach out to Claudia on Instagram https://thedo.do/fosterdogmomIG and TikTok https://thedo.do/houstonfosterdogmomTT. Also Special thanks to Animal Justice League of Houston, TX! Check...
Comments / 0