It's been a long time since the Cardinals won in Atlanta

The Arizona Cardinals face the Atlanta Falcons Sunday on the road at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both teams come into the week struggling.

The Cardinals have lost five straight games and seven of their last eight, while the Falcons are on a four-game losing streak and have lost six of seven.

They have faced each other 31 times in the regular season and once in the playoffs. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 16-15 in the regular season and 1-0 in the postseason.

However, the Cardinals have not won a game in Atlanta in nearly 30 years.

The Falcons have won nine straight home games against the Cardinals.

It was the 1993 season the last time the Cardinals beat the Falcons on the road.

It was a 27-10 win with Steve Beuerlein at quarterback. He threw three touchdown passes, including two to Randal Hill.

That was a long time ago. The Cardinals weren’t even the Arizona Cardinals. They were still called the Phoenix Cardinals.

Overall, the Cardinals are 6-13 all-time in Atlanta.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and