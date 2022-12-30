ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vincennespbs.org

Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Heavy rain & numerous storms impact Indiana overnight

INDIANAPOLIS – Foggy weather Monday evening will give way to warmth and heavy rain as we head overnight. Dense fog has been a concern all evening in Indiana as visibility has been reduced to 1/4 mile in many locations north of Marion County. Dense fog advisories are in effect until midnight to account for this hazard. The passage of a warm front will help push temperatures into the low 60s overnight however, and this will ultimately help mitigate the hazard.
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Arc of Indiana names Outstanding Professional Award winner

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – The Arc of Indiana has announced the recipient of their 2022 Outstanding Professional Award as Holly Forville. The Outstanding Professional Award, a part of the annual Impact Awards, recognizes an administrative or an executive level professional for their contribution and impact on the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

Ascension St Vincent New Years Baby in Evansville

Ascension St. Vincent, Labor and Delivery teams at Ascension St. Vincent are thrilled to announce our first babies born in 2023!. We’re happy to welcome baby Axel Herrera Hildago Junior, who was born at 10:56 A.M. at Ascension St. Vincent Evansville. (Last name is “Herrera Hildago”.) He weighs 5 pounds 9 ounces and is 18 3/4inches long.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Indiana Youth Organization Seeking Donations to Launch Community Garden Project

Evansville, Indiana's Young & Established has set its sights on growing a new goal and it involves cultivating a sustainable community garden, but they need our help. With a mission to work for the betterment of the community, Young & Established strives to inspire and motivate the youth in the area to reach their full potential through mentorship, after-school programs, and other invaluable resources that the organization provides to kids in the community. The organization and its facility work to super-serve those in grades 5 and up with everything from homework help and enrichment activities (like learning to cook), to a clothes closet and food pantry but the latest project is one we are excited to watch grow (pun intended!)
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Enjoy Evansville Hockey with Your Dog on January 7th for Dogs Night Out

Get your dog out of the house for a fun night on the town!. The Evansville Thunderbolts are well into their 2022-2023 season, where they bring pro hockey to the Ford Center all season long. The Thunderbolts were established in 2016 as a part of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). They play 56 games a year against teams in 7 different states. Of those 56 games, 28 are played in downtown Evansville at the Ford Center, the Evansville Thunderbolt's home arena.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

French Lick native reports to duty at ISP Jasper Post

JASPER – On December 15, 2022, eleven probationary Indiana State Police troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Earlier this week, Probationary Trooper Austin Collins reported for duty to the Jasper District. Trooper Collins is a native of French Lick. After graduating from French Lick High School...
FRENCH LICK, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking heavy rain in Indiana, staying warm too

INDIANAPOLIS – Happy New Year! It is a warm start to the new year with highs today in the 50s. We stay in the 50s overnight with heavy rain moving in. 60s by Tuesday afternoon before temperatures tumble by the end of the week to a bit more seasonal conditions.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant

UPDATE: On Monday, the Marion County Public Health Department closed the restaurant “to protect public health and safety.” Here is the full statement from the health department: The Marion County Public Health Department attempted to perform an inspection this morning at the Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches located at 4175 N. Post Road in Indianapolis based on a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tennessee Tribune

A Historic Gem: French Lick Casino and Resort

Experience a lavish getaway at French Lick Casino and Resort which offers an expanse of luxurious comforts and historical elegance. Whether getting pampered at one of the spas, golfing on a scenic course or trying your luck on the casino floor, the resort is a choice destination for rest and relaxation. Choose from accommodations at either French Lick Springs Hotel or West Baden Springs Hotel, which offer equal marvel but distinct architecture.
FRENCH LICK, IN
14news.com

Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on North Garvin Street, burning an estimated 260,000 square feet. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin...
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy