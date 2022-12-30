Patrício Pitbull picks Alexander Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev: ‘He’s doing what I did, what McGregor did’

Read full article on original website
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Bodybuilder Big Boy Guarantees Knockout Win Over Tito Ortiz, 'Retire His Ass!'
Bodybuilding star Big Boy -- who has millions of followers on social media -- is dead serious about boxing Tito Ortiz ... telling TMZ Sports he's gonna knock the ex-UFC legend into retirement!!!. The two sides have been jawing back-and-forth on the Internet recently ... with Ortiz claiming last month...
Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges
A shocking video of an ugly altercation on New Year’s Eve between longtime UFC President Dana White and his wife Anne White emerged on Monday. The altercation in question occurred at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico between White and his wife, with both parties getting physical with each other. The video obtained by TMZ shows Read more... The post Disgusting Dana White altercation video emerges appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Ryback Returning to Wrestling?, Says WWE Gave Up on Trademark Battle
Former WWE Superstar Ryback claims that his next chapter will start in 2023 now that the company appears to have given up opposing the trademark application for his ring name. As we’ve mentioned, “The Big Guy” made his trademark conflict with WWE public for the first time in September 2020. Then he claimed that because of how he bad-mouthed his former employer in the media and on Twitter, the company was still keeping his “Ryback” character name. According to USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records, WWE’s trademark application for the “Ryback” ring name was submitted on October 12, 2011, and his application from May 15, 2019, is still active. Records indicate that there has been activity on the WWE case as recently as December 2021 and on the Ryback case as recently as July 2022.
WWE Star Retired From In-Ring Competition?
As we all know WWE released quite a few wrestlers over the last few years and one of those names happened to be none other than Oney Lorcan. The former NXT Tag Team Champion was released from WWE back in 2021, but he returned to the company to work as a coach in October of 2022.
Andy Ruiz Jr. grows impatient as Deontay Wilder stalls WBC bout
Former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is growing impatient at the prospect of fighting Deontay Wilder in 2023. World Boxing News reported in 2020 that Ruiz taking on Wilder in a battle of ex-top division titleholders was the highest priority for promoter Al Haymon. As 2023 kicks in,...
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly staying at Jose Aldo’s home after fleeing Brazil
Sometimes life is stranger than fiction, as evidenced by Jose Aldo’s new housemate. ‘Junior’ recently wrapped up his MMA career in August at UFC 278 against Merab Dvalishvili. The Brazilian was hoping to get a title shot with a win, as he admitted he was disinterested in fighting for anything but championships. Aldo wound up coming up short by unanimous decision.
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed
Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
MMA Junkie's Knockout of the Month for December: Sergei Pavlovich's 54-second starching
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from December 2022: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month award for December. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
Viscera Once Got Wasted & Tried To Violate Fellow WWE Superstar
In the world of professional wrestling, it is not uncommon for tensions to run high between wrestlers. However, it seems that things may have gotten a bit too personal for wrestlers Viscera and Rene Dupree during one particularly memorable incident. Viscera, whose real name was Nelson Frazier Jr., became intoxicated...
Alexander Volkanovski: Max Holloway still 'beats most of the top guys' at featherweight
Max Holloway taking out top contenders at featherweight. Holloway (23-7 MMA, 19-7 UFC) has beaten virtually everyone at featherweight in the past nine years – except Volkanovski, whom he’s lost to three times in title fights, most recently a shutout at UFC 276 in July. But featherweight champion...
Dana White slaps wife during physical altercation on New Year's Eve: 'There is no excuse'
After video surfaced of Dana White appearing to strike his wife during an argument in a nightclub on New Year's Eve, the UFC president has issued a statement stating there is "no excuse" for his actions. TMZ published a video of the altercation, with White and his wife, Anna White,...
Michael Bisping And Anthony Smith Want To See McGregor vs. Masvidal, Volkanovski vs. Cejudo And More This Year
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith shared the dream fights they love to see in the UFC this year. The pair’s lists both involved big-name fighters such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Jorge Masvidal. Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith reckoned that there’s not a lot going on in the...
Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play
Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
Big Boy vs Bad Boy? Instagram bodybuilder wants to box Tito Ortiz, ex-UFC champ says ‘Let’s do it’
Move over Jizzy, there’s a new meathead in town. Instagram bodybuilder “Big Boy,” whose real name is ... probably not even worth the trip to Google to look up, appears to be using that old boxing trick of calling someone out by claiming they called him out.
UFC exec David Shaw explains why UFC 283 kicks off ‘one of the most important years we’ve ever had’ in Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO — Nearly three years after its most recent trip to the country for a pay-per-view show, the UFC finally returns to Brazil on Jan. 21 for UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, and the company has their hopes high with so many changes on the horizon.
Chael Sonnen: Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones is ‘biggest fight you can put on in our industry’
Chael Sonnen believes the potential UFC heavyweight title fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones is the biggest attraction in MMA right now. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the two-time UFC middleweight title challenger discussed the state of the UFC’s heavyweight division and how big of a fight Ngannou vs. Jones would be if the UFC booked it.
Solo Sikoa Reveals His Dream Opponent on the WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa believes Rey Mysterio is his ideal opponent on the WWE main roster. Sikoa was recently interviewed by The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski, who asked him about his ideal opponent on the main roster. He praised Mysterio and mentioned his friendship with the late Umaga, whom Sikoa frequently remembers.
Dillon Danis looking for ‘four, maybe more’ fights in 2023
The winner for most contentious mixed martial arts (MMA) interview of 2022 goes to Dillon Danis and Ariel Helwani, who met in December to discuss Danis’ return to combat sports on Jan. 14, 2023. Curiously enough, Danis won’t be competing in MMA where his impressive Brazilian jiu-jitsu pedigree would come into play.
