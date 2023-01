Vernice Pugh Phillips, 95, of Haleyville, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church in Haleyville. Pallbearers will be Jason and Casey Galloway, Taylor and William Nicholson, Cian Jones and Noah Bell. She is survived by her grandchildren, Tanya Galloway (Gill), Phillip Nicholson...

HALEYVILLE, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO