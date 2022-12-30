ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Moira betrays Cain and 8 more big soap moments airing this week

Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira joins forces with Caleb. (Monday at 7.30pm on ITV) Despite fearing Cain may never speak...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street confirms shocking story for Stephen Reid and Carla Connor

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has teased a showdown in the rivalry between villain Stephen Reid and Carla Connor. A 2023 storyline will see Leo's killer Stephen (Todd Boyce) and Underworld owner Carla (Alison King) in a head-to-head conflict as they work together. Stephen is trying to get back in the textile business following his financial troubles, while Carla is determined to show him who's truly in charge, leading to a potentially bloody outcome.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod teases 2023 storylines in big interview

Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new year has arrived, so it's time for Coronation Street's annual tradition as producer Iain MacLeod spills plenty of gossip about what's ahead in Weatherfield over the next few months. Iain recently sat down with Digital Spy and other press for an in-depth chat about...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale confirms Dawn Fletcher's future after bitter row with Kim Tate

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has confirmed Dawn Fletcher's next move after she turns her back on Kim Tate's business opportunity. Dawn was recently offered the chance to compete for a lucrative job at Home Farm after Kim noticed that she had potential. Kim gave Dawn and Gabby Thomas the opportunity...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan reveals Jacob is "devastated" in new story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has shared more details of the trouble ahead for his character Jacob Hay as he's drawn back into criminal activity. Viewers have seen Jacob work to turn his life around over the past 12 months after his previous involvement in...
digitalspy.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s family shares health update following accident

The family of Marvel star Jeremy Renner has provided an update on the actor’s health following his accident. The actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was injured in an incident with a snow plough on Sunday (January 1), being in a “critical but stable” condition as he was transported to hospital.
digitalspy.com

Call the Midwife season 12 premiere hints at shift in show's tone

Call the Midwife is one of those shows that just knows how to hit you in the feels. It's literally baked into the show's DNA. So when season 12 kicked things off with an emotionally evocative bang it was hardly unexpected. In fact if you didn't have a pack of tissues at the ready can you really call yourself a fan?
digitalspy.com

EastEnders announces issue-based pregnancy storyline for Lily Slater

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has announced an issue-based pregnancy storyline for Lily Slater. Soap bosses recently promised 2023 will kick off with an important new story for the Slater family, and now they have confirmed 12-year-old Lily will discover she is expecting a baby. The shocking news came to light...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders airs aftermath of Lily's surprise pregnancy revelation

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has aired the aftermath of Lily Slater’s surprise pregnancy revelation. In last night’s (January 1) episode, the family’s New Year’s Eve party proved to be disastrous after Lily, Jean and Eve all collapsed following a carbon monoxide leak. After being rushed to hospital, a routine scan showed Lily to be pregnant, leaving Stacey in shock.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street reveals Teddy fate after accident

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street revealed Teddy's fate following his accident, which happened just as he was about to expose Stephen Reid's murder cover-up. Stephen accidentally killed Leo during a fight at the factory in September and then made it look like Leo had moved to Canada. Leo's dad...
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay reveals how LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show

Yellowstone star Lilli Kay has revealed how the LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show. The actress, who plays Clara Brewer in the fifth season of the neo-Western drama, saw her character make out with a stranger in the seventh episode, leading several viewers to note how there were "lesbians on the ranch".
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street to air huge story for show's younger characters in 2023

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has teased that the ITV soap will be airing a huge storyline in 2023 specifically for the show's younger characters. MacLeod was speaking to Digital Spy and other media about Coronation Street's 2023 storylines when he revealed that the soap will be utilising its younger cast much more this year.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street boss discusses whether weekly box sets could become permanent

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has discussed whether or not the weekly box sets could become permanent. During the World Cup last year (and the Euros the year before that), ITV experimented with releasing the week's episodes early on ITV Hub and is now putting more emphasis on streaming services since it was rebranded to ITVX.
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street lines up danger for Daisy Midgeley in dark 2023 storyline

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has opened up about a dark storyline in 2023 for Charlotte Jordan's Daisy Midgeley. Daisy has recently been building up a social media following, which her fiancé Daniel disapproves of. Speaking to Digital Spy and other media about Coronation Street's 2023 storylines, MacLeod said...
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' Stacey Slater faces backlash from Lily over pregnancy

EastEnders spoilers follow. Stacey Slater has faced a backlash over her decision to tell Jean about daughter Lily's pregnancy in EastEnders. Earlier this week, 12-year-old Lily was stunned to learn that she's pregnant and has thus far refused to tell mum Stacey who the father of the child is. It...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street teases surprising love interest for Damon Hay

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has confirmed plans for newcomer Damon Hay to have a surprising romance storyline later this year. Show bosses have recently introduced former Shameless actor Ciarán Griffiths as bad boy Damon, who's the father of Jacob Hay. Although Jacob didn't want Damon to stick...
digitalspy.com

Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas opens up over working with real-life family members on set

Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas has opened up about working with his real-life family on the set of the returning soap. On the BBC show, Thomas acts alongside his son Teddy Thomas and his niece Scarlett Thomas. Adam plays Donte Charles, while Teddy portrays Donte's son Tommy and Scarlett plays Donte's daughter Izzy.

