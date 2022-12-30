Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
20-year-old Kan. woman injured in Dec. 26 fire has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas woman critically injured in a house fire the day after Christmas has died. Just after 6p.m. Dec. 26, crews responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1278 SW Lincoln Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. During their initial search, firefighters...
WIBW
Lawrence woman sent to hospital after crash near Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to a local hospital after she hit a barrier wall on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184.9 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
WIBW
Topeka man allegedly leads officers on late-night stolen car chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly led officers on an overnight car chase in a stolen SUV. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Jan. 2, that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka, is in custody and faces multiple charges after a police chase late Sunday night. Officials were led from North Topeka to southeast Shawnee Co.
Sheriff: Woman found with gunshot wound in rural Kan. ditch
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. First responders found a woman in her 40s in a ditch...
Kansas man critically injured in accidental shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9:30a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Matt Danielson. Officers located a man...
Lawrence car crash kills one, seriously injures another
Lawrence police are investigating a crash that killed one person and critically injured another person at 6th Street and Iowa overnight.
WIBW
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
Stolen vehicle chase ends with Topeka man in custody, deputies say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing numerous charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through North Topeka and Shawnee County. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka is currently in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is facing charges which […]
Police ID Kan. man who officers killed after he drove off in patrol car
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting have identified the man who died as 53-year-old Thomas Marshall of Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 8a.m. Friday, police responded to a call of an individual who had car trouble at the 92nd and Parallel, according to police. As...
Woman found with critical gunshot wound Monday in Miami County, Kansas
Miami County Sheriff's deputies found a woman in a ditch New Year's day with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
3 adults, 2 children hurt in crash Monday night on I-35 in Olathe
One adult suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night that also injured 3 children and another adult on Interstate 35 at Lone Elm Road.
WIBW
Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame
BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
WIBW
One person dies, another with ‘serious injuries’ in Lawrence collision
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision in Lawrence left one person dead and another with “serious injuries.”. According to a Facebook post from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department, officers were called to respond to a crash before midnight Sunday at the intersection of 6th and Iowa. Two cars were involved in the collision, with one occupant trapped in each.
KVOE
UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday
An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
Man dies in officer-shooting at Kan. home on New Year's Eve
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to to report of a physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street in Olathe, according to a media release. Officers arrived and contacted a 27-year-old white male inside the...
WIBW
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole. Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St. TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit...
WIBW
Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library. Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0