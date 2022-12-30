ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I thought I gave my son a regular name but people always mistake him for a girl – I’m scared I’ve made a massive error

By Leanne Hall
 4 days ago
SHE THOUGHT she had picked out a regular name for her son.

But the mum is now questioning her son's name as people are always mistaking him for a girl.

The mum was now concerned she'd made a mistake naming her son 'Soren' Credit: Getty

The anonymous mum shared her concerns with Reddit and revealed that when she gave her son the name 'Soren' she thought it was a regular name.

But the mum has grown more and more concerned over her son's name as people keep telling her how 'unique' it is.

To top it off, the mum revealed that her son has been mistaken for a girl because of his name.

While most parents get frustrated by people copying the baby name they've picked, that isn't the case here.

The mum confessed she was now urging others to use the name so her son's name wouldn't stand out.

In the post, she wrote: "We named our baby boy Soren and a lot of people where I live have never heard it before.

"When my boyfriend suggested it I thought it sounded like a regular name even though it's uncommon.

"I had definitely heard it before even if I didn't remember where, but people keep telling me it's so "unique." Not that they like it lol."

The mum was now becoming concerned by people's reactions to her son's name.

She continued: "When a nurse came into my hospital room after he was born, she read his name on the dry-erase board and referred to the baby as "her."

The mum asked whether the name was really that strange.

While she still likes the name, the mum was frustrated people think they were trying to be unique with his name.

She added: "I like his name still, but I'm kind of frustrated people think my boyfriend and I were trying to make a statement about how unique and creative we are.

"I'm literally encouraging others to name their baby boys Soren so we aren't so "unique."

Reddit users quickly took to the comments section of the post and many reassured the mum it wasn't a unique name.

One wrote: "I don’t find it strange at all! It’s obviously not super common but I’ve heard it here and there. I think it’s a nice name."

A second person commented: "I know two Sorens, love the name, and never thought it was unusual. It sounds like a hot guy's name."

"I really like it! I wouldn’t let it bother you at all. I think it’ll be a new name to people and that’s totally okay," added a third.

Meanwhile, a fourth penned: "Love this name! I've known one Soren in my life, but I definitely think of it as a male name. I'm in the US."

Allyson PD
2d ago

I think Soren is a great name and my first thought would not be that's a girl. Don't worry about others if you love your child's name that's all that matters

Kimberly Lisa Hetzel Cote'
2d ago

really it doesn't matter. Soren is Scandinavian, many finish, Scandinavian, Danish names are mispronounced, he will grow into his name. when he is older nobody will mistake him for a her.

