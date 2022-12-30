ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends

The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory

The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Is Approaching A Huge Accomplishment

There were some high hopes for the Los Angeles Lakers this year but things have not panned out as expected. Injuries, especially the latest to Anthony Davis, have dashed their chances of greatness. But even before they lost Davis, the Lakers were not playing like a championship team. Despite some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Think Kevin Durant Should Shave His Head After The Latest Viral Pic

Kevin Durant is in inspired for this season, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a record far better than anyone had anticipated for them. If people were confused about the Nets before the season due to the uncertainty with KD's trade request, they definitely would've panicked when the team started off slow and fired Steve Nash.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

LeBron James Made NBA History Again On Monday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t a very good team right now, but they’ll continue to be must-watch television for as long as they have LeBron James on the court. James never ceases to amaze, and he continues to dominate opposing defenses just like he did when he was a teenager.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James

One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Grizzlies' Ja Morant sued by a teenager

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Morant was sued in September over an altercation at a pickup game at his house. The 17-year-old who filed the lawsuit told the police that he was playing basketball with Morant when the two started arguing. The angry teen then threw the ball and "accidentally" hit Morant in the face.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade

Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich Has Hilarious Response To Retirement Question

Gregg Popovich turned the San Antonio Spurs into one of the most successful franchises in recent sports history. He helped build a winning culture, becoming one of the greatest coaches in NBA history in the meantime. But all good things come to an end. Popovich is 73 years old, basketball...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Allegedly Punched A 17-Year-Old Teenager During A Basketball Pickup Game After He Threw The Ball At The NBA Star

Over the last year or so, Ja Morant has truly blossomed into one of the best young players in the NBA. Morant has improved in all aspects of his game and is now regarded as one of the future superstars of the league. Evidently, Morant has gained an immense amount of popularity among fans as well, thanks to his explosive playing style.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Asks Big Question About The Utah Jazz

Most fans of the Utah Jazz who were watching the Cleveland Cavaliers-Chicago Bulls game on Monday night were hanging their heads low by the time the final buzzer sounded. The entire game was a barn-burner and it was exciting to watch, even leading to an overtime period as both teams duked it out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Onyeka Okongwu Has A Strong Opinion About LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers have little to play for this season. However, they’re must-watch television just because LeBron James is on the floor. James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, putting on a show night in and night out despite his team’s never-ending shortcomings.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy