Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Fast Food Spots in Philadelphia, PAMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
The Aromatic Richness of Caribbean Jerk Cuisine: A Philly Favorite at Ron's Caribbean CuisineWilliam Saint ValPhiladelphia, PA
Department Store Chain Location in Center City Philadelphia to CloseMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
154 Migrants Arrived in Philadelphia on New Year’s Eve on the 18th Bus From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Rowhomes in Port Richmond fall due to gas explosionGodwinPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Yardbarker
Chris Broussard Claims LeBron James Can No Longer Be The No. 1 Player On A Good Team
LeBron James has been on a tear recently in terms of individual performances, he had a huge 47-point game on his birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a win. He has been averaging over 34 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists over his last 6 games, but the Los Angeles Lakers still find themselves struggling in the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Are Reportedly Headlining Early Trade Talks In The NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are reportedly the two franchises causing the early buzz in trade talks. Both teams have had contrasting runs this season so far, and have been doing the rounds by being public about some of the names they're putting on the market.
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Believes Klay Thompson Could Consider L.A. When Warriors Contract Ends
The old ties between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson just had the dust knocked off of them. For years, Thompson has been linked to joining the Lakers because of his history with the Purple and Gold. Mychal, Klay’s dad, won back-to-back titles with the Lakers during the Showtime Era and is currently a radio broadcaster for the organization. It creates the assumption that Klay would do the same since he grew up a Lakers fan.
Yardbarker
Jordan Poole Took A Subtle Shot At Draymond Green After Latest Warriors Victory
The Golden State Warriors recently beat the Portland Trail Blazers to finally lift their record above .500. The team has started finding its rhythm in Stephen Curry's absence and they have now rattled off 4 straight wins. The likes of Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Klay Thompson have all stepped up massively, and the team is trending in the right direction after some concerning results earlier in the season.
NBA Fans React To Beautiful ESPN Broadcaster Charly Arnolt's Vacation Picture: "What A View"
A picture ESPN broadcaster Charly Arnolt posted on social media went viral, with many NBA fans commenting on it.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Is Approaching A Huge Accomplishment
There were some high hopes for the Los Angeles Lakers this year but things have not panned out as expected. Injuries, especially the latest to Anthony Davis, have dashed their chances of greatness. But even before they lost Davis, the Lakers were not playing like a championship team. Despite some...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Think Kevin Durant Should Shave His Head After The Latest Viral Pic
Kevin Durant is in inspired for this season, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to a record far better than anyone had anticipated for them. If people were confused about the Nets before the season due to the uncertainty with KD's trade request, they definitely would've panicked when the team started off slow and fired Steve Nash.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Made NBA History Again On Monday Night
The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t a very good team right now, but they’ll continue to be must-watch television for as long as they have LeBron James on the court. James never ceases to amaze, and he continues to dominate opposing defenses just like he did when he was a teenager.
Yardbarker
Bob Huggins: 'Next Time It Happens, He Will No Longer Be a Mountaineer'
West Virginia suffered its second Big 12 Conference loss in as many games to begin conference play following the 67-60 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys Monday night. The Mountaineers came back from a 13-point second half deficit to take their first lead with 7:20 remaining in the game. Senior...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Makes Bold Statement About LeBron James
One doesn’t have to be a basketball savant to realize that the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t going to compete this season. Even if they were to make a big move — which they’re not — they’d still need to get hot right now to straighten the ship and start going toe-to-toe with contenders.
Yardbarker
Grizzlies' Ja Morant sued by a teenager
According to a report from TMZ Sports, Morant was sued in September over an altercation at a pickup game at his house. The 17-year-old who filed the lawsuit told the police that he was playing basketball with Morant when the two started arguing. The angry teen then threw the ball and "accidentally" hit Morant in the face.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: LA Hoping Three-Time All-Star Becomes Available Via Trade
Your Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly still holding out hope that they can make a trade for a third All-Star to pair with incumbents Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein writes in a new edition of his Substack newsletter that rival NBA teams are convinced LA would prefer to hold on to its two biggest trade assets, future first-round draft selections in 2027 and 2029, “in case a currently unforeseen shot to trade for a legitimate third star— like Washington’s Bradley Beal—materializes suddenly.”
Yardbarker
Video: Jordan Poole Thrived After Being Helped Up By An Attractive Woman Sitting Courtside
Jordan Poole has earned a reputation for playing better when he sees women sitting courtside during some Golden State Warriors game. The young guard has become one of the most promising players in the league, looking like the continuation of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the Dubs. Some players...
Yardbarker
Cavaliers Head Coach Makes Bold Claim
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the 4th team in the East with a strong 23-14 record. They are behind only the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks, and hot on the heels of the Bucks. The Cavs have been having the season they promised fans when Donovan Mitchell was...
Yardbarker
Gregg Popovich Has Hilarious Response To Retirement Question
Gregg Popovich turned the San Antonio Spurs into one of the most successful franchises in recent sports history. He helped build a winning culture, becoming one of the greatest coaches in NBA history in the meantime. But all good things come to an end. Popovich is 73 years old, basketball...
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Allegedly Punched A 17-Year-Old Teenager During A Basketball Pickup Game After He Threw The Ball At The NBA Star
Over the last year or so, Ja Morant has truly blossomed into one of the best young players in the NBA. Morant has improved in all aspects of his game and is now regarded as one of the future superstars of the league. Evidently, Morant has gained an immense amount of popularity among fans as well, thanks to his explosive playing style.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Asks Big Question About The Utah Jazz
Most fans of the Utah Jazz who were watching the Cleveland Cavaliers-Chicago Bulls game on Monday night were hanging their heads low by the time the final buzzer sounded. The entire game was a barn-burner and it was exciting to watch, even leading to an overtime period as both teams duked it out.
Yardbarker
Onyeka Okongwu Has A Strong Opinion About LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have little to play for this season. However, they’re must-watch television just because LeBron James is on the floor. James is closing in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record, putting on a show night in and night out despite his team’s never-ending shortcomings.
Yardbarker
An Attractive Blonde Woman Shoots Her Shot With Steven Adams During A Live Game: "She Wanted A Piece Of The Aquaman!"
Steven Adams became a fan-favorite in Memphis after just one season with the Grizzlies. He really is the epitome of grit and grind, which was the motto of the team for so long when they had the likes of Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph. Adams is having one of the...
Comments / 0