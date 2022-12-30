ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy