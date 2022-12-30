A new state law seeks to reduce parking minimums in high-transit areas. Redwood City is already on its way

A tech CEO in Palo Alto was arrested on Monday in Mountain View for allegedly peeping into a woman's restroom stall, the Mountain View Police Department said. Police dispatchers got the call around 11:40 a.m. from a woman who said she had been in the bathroom at Panera restaurant on El Monte Avenue when she saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her, according to a press release. The woman screamed, and the man ran out of the restroom and into the street.

