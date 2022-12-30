A new state law seeks to reduce parking minimums in high-transit areas. Redwood City is already on its way

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Former Reddit employee files lawsuit against the social media giant, alleging her assigned job duties caused her PTSDAmarie M.
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Related
rwcpulse.com
Raft of new state laws will affect Silicon Valley
A flurry of California state laws will go into effect in 2023, impacting the daily lives of Silicon Valley residents. Here's a look at the biggest changes involving housing, transportation, criminal justice and more next year. All laws go into effect Jan. 1 unless otherwise specified. Housing. With the passage...
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E is raising prices, here's how much your bill could go up
OAKLAND, Calif. - If November's gas and electric bills didn't give you sticker shock, this month's as well as the next two, will. Starting on Jan. 1, the state Public Utilities Commission will allow Pacific Gas & Electric to increase gas and electricity prices. BRAZIL - 2022/12/13: In this photo...
calmatters.network
Flood update: Risk low but El Camino underpass at University is still closed
The local flood risk is now low following Saturday’s storm, but Palo Alto city staff are continuing to monitor water levels in the creeks, city officials announced on Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. “City crews are actively cleaning up and addressing the problems caused by yesterday’s storm. Several street...
padailypost.com
Warnings issued about heavy rains flooding intersections in Menlo Park, Redwood City
Menlo Park and Redwood City are among the communities whose police departments are warning residents about driving in the heavy rains. In Mountain View, there was also a fatal accident on Highway 85 at the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp at 1:53 a.m. today, but it wasn’t reported if the storm caused the crash.
rwcpulse.com
Heavy flooding, road closures widespread as New Year's Eve 'atmospheric river' continues
Residents throughout Redwood City and the Bay Area awoke to a soggy last day of the year Saturday, as an atmospheric river wreaked havoc across roadways, causing some to flood and others to close. San Mateo County officials advised residents on Saturday that because of the flooding to avoid beaches...
Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula
SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers."My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand...
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
Tech CEO arrested for peeping in Panera Bread women's restroom in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The CEO of a Bay Area-based tech company was arrested on Monday after he was accused of spying on a woman in a Panera Bread restroom, the Mountain View Police Department said in a press release. Police confirmed to KRON4 that the arrestee is 35-year-old Eduardo Moreno, who is the […]
Video Shows Person Rafting Through San Francisco's Severely Flooded Streets
Different parts of California saw heavy rain, snow, and wind on Saturday, which caused flooding and landslides.
pioneerpublishers.com
Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
Santa Cruz sinkhole forms on Glenwood Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) -- A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.
rwcpulse.com
Tech CEO arrested on suspicion of peeping into woman's bathroom stall
A tech CEO in Palo Alto was arrested on Monday in Mountain View for allegedly peeping into a woman's restroom stall, the Mountain View Police Department said. Police dispatchers got the call around 11:40 a.m. from a woman who said she had been in the bathroom at Panera restaurant on El Monte Avenue when she saw a man stick his head underneath the stall to look at her, according to a press release. The woman screamed, and the man ran out of the restroom and into the street.
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
Inmate on the run from Santa Rosa jail
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An inmate of the Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa has escaped, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office identified the inmate as John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma. At 8:40 a.m., he ran from the loading dock of the jail located at 2777 Ventura Avenue, officials say. […]
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nation
San Jose continues to remain an in-demand rental market and recent rent prices prove it. A new rent survey shows the median monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose is $2,540 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom is now $3,140 a month, up 11.7 percent over the previous year.
2 SF business storefronts rammed, burglarized Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco businesses had their storefronts rammed by vehicles and were burglarized in the early morning hours of Monday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. In the first incident, SFPD officers from Mission Station responded to a possible burglary in progress at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the male victim was hit by a 2017 […]
Comments / 0