The Pak Medical Center of Excellence will have multiple offices specializing in medical care including River City Imaging. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The River City Imaging Center will open its second location in New Braunfels at The Center of Excellence located at 1770 Hwy. 46 Ste. 1107 in February 2023. The business provides MRI, CT, 3D Screening Mammograms, Walk-in X-rays, Ultrasound and other related services. The River City Imaging Center has one existing location at 1750 E. Commons St., Suite 1101 that opened in August of 2020. 830-302-4355.
Comal ISD has 32 campuses throughout the region and continues to build new schools. (Community Impact file photo) Comal ISD will host a job fair Jan. 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the district’s Support Services office, 1404 I-35 N., New Braunfels. The fast-growing district is hiring...
SAN ANTONIO — Seniors in San Antonio will now have more hours in the day at city-run centers for recreation, health and wellness starting January 9. The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services (DHS) will be extending their hours of operation at 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers to current members and adults who are 60 years of age and over.
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved a $10,000 professional services agreement Jan. 3 with Dr. Brandy Miller for "fit for duty" psychological evaluations for employees of the Hays County Sheriff's Office. Miller may also conduct other evaluations as needed, by order of the Hays County Sheriff, according to the contract.
A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching and videotaping three, disc-shaped objects in the sky above at about 5:38 p.m. on December 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Miss A, a dollar beauty store, opened in December at Lakeline Mall. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Dollar beauty store Miss A opened Dec. 29 at Lakeline Mall in Cedar Park. With a range of nail care accessories, makeup, and bath and body products, Miss A offers a wide selection of beauty items for less than $2 each.
Arbor Park senior development is located close to the MoPac Expy. and Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy DMA Development Company, LLC.) Arbor Park, an affordable senior living multi-family development under construction in Austin at 6306 McNeil Drive, Austin, is expected to open in late 2023. The four-story, $17 million housing facility is slated to have a modern design and has an age restriction of 55 years and over. The community living is designed for older adults, empty nesters and out-of-town or out-of-state seniors.
Gallagher Orthodontics opened its new office building in Spicewood in mid-November. (Courtesy Dr. Robert Gallagher) Gallagher Orthodontics opened its brick-and-mortar location at 4900 Bee Creek Road Ste. 201, Spicewood, in mid-November. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Robert Gallagher and his wife Dana Gallagher. The orthodontics studio offers...
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
SAN ANTONIO – New and re-elected Bexar County judges have been sworn-in and begin working this week. One of those judges is Kristina Escalona, who is no stranger to the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center. After graduating St. Mary’s Law School, Escalona started at the District Attorney’s office. Then, in 2009,...
Local garden nurseries are still assessing damage from the freeze of December 2022. A lot of San Antonians saw plants wither or die during the extended chill. So did garden nurseries, like Rainbow Gardens on Bandera Road, on the Northwest Side. Owner Brandon Kirby said some plants at the nursery...
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
