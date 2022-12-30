ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

River City Imaging to open second location in New Braunfels

The Pak Medical Center of Excellence will have multiple offices specializing in medical care including River City Imaging. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The River City Imaging Center will open its second location in New Braunfels at The Center of Excellence located at 1770 Hwy. 46 Ste. 1107 in February 2023. The business provides MRI, CT, 3D Screening Mammograms, Walk-in X-rays, Ultrasound and other related services. The River City Imaging Center has one existing location at 1750 E. Commons St., Suite 1101 that opened in August of 2020. 830-302-4355.
Comal ISD to host job fair Jan. 9

Comal ISD has 32 campuses throughout the region and continues to build new schools. (Community Impact file photo) Comal ISD will host a job fair Jan. 9 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the district’s Support Services office, 1404 I-35 N., New Braunfels. The fast-growing district is hiring...
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
Hays County Commissioners approve $10K psychological contract for Hays County Sheriff's Office

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court approved a $10,000 professional services agreement Jan. 3 with Dr. Brandy Miller for "fit for duty" psychological evaluations for employees of the Hays County Sheriff's Office. Miller may also conduct other evaluations as needed, by order of the Hays County Sheriff, according to the contract.
147 unit senior living project in Northwest Austin expected to open late 2023

Arbor Park senior development is located close to the MoPac Expy. and Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy DMA Development Company, LLC.) Arbor Park, an affordable senior living multi-family development under construction in Austin at 6306 McNeil Drive, Austin, is expected to open in late 2023. The four-story, $17 million housing facility is slated to have a modern design and has an age restriction of 55 years and over. The community living is designed for older adults, empty nesters and out-of-town or out-of-state seniors.
Gallagher Orthodontics opens new office for patients in Lakeway, Spicewood area

Gallagher Orthodontics opened its new office building in Spicewood in mid-November. (Courtesy Dr. Robert Gallagher) Gallagher Orthodontics opened its brick-and-mortar location at 4900 Bee Creek Road Ste. 201, Spicewood, in mid-November. The practice is owned and operated by Dr. Robert Gallagher and his wife Dana Gallagher. The orthodontics studio offers...
Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
