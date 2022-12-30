Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Trash Collection Delays Cause Overflowing Cans and Frustration for Dallas ResidentsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Teen girl walks in the front door of high school then out back door to her boyfriend's car waiting in the parking lot
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
Cops stumble on eerie snow-covered car graveyard in hidden woodland full of ‘stolen vehicles’
AN EERIE car graveyard littered with burnt-out old motors has been discovered by police in woodland. The snow-covered lot turned out to be an old dumping ground for thieves to ditch stolen vehicles. Off-road bike police officers made the chilling find while patrolling Buck Wood, near Sheffield city centre. Three...
Teen Found Set On Fire Next To Her Car
Jessica ChambersPhoto by(Jeff Truesdell/People) One day in December — 8 years ago — a family would be faced with a tragedy. On December 6, 2014, 19-year-old Jessica Chambers was found burning after being set on fire. She was found next to her vehicle which was also set ablaze. Someone had poured a highly flammable liquid up her nose, down her throat, and all over her body. The horrifying ordeal occurred at around 8:10 pm that night.
Black Airbnb Guest Shot By White Man While Walking To Get Groceries
Airbnb called the attack 'unprovoked and vicious.'
WATCH: Tesla owner documents being stranded on Christmas Eve when car wouldn't charge
A Virginia radio host didn't get exactly what he asked for this Christmas.
Urgent warning to drivers over ordinary-looking phones that hide a sinister secret that can see your car STOLEN in secs
MOTORISTS have been warned that criminals can now buy cheap devices online that easily unlock cars in 90 seconds. Car thieves are using Bluetooth speakers and mobile phones to hide devices that connect to the electronic system in cars. Hackers can buy the products online for just over £1,000 but...
Inside crime-ridden estate where Andrew Tate’s mum lives while disgraced TikToker drives Ferraris & owns mansion
ANDREW Tate has been living a life of luxury in mansions across the word while his mum is in a terraced house on a rough housing estate in Luton. The controversial influencer regularly posts photos travelling on private planes and driving Ferraris - but his mother Eileen leads a very different life, The Sun can reveal.
A rich young woman sat beside a poor elderly man on a plane.
A rich young woman sat beside a poor elderly man on a plane. She alerted the flight attendant upon taking her seat. The flight attendant answered warmly, when the woman abruptly said, “Please find me another seat immediately.”
WTOP
WATCH: Video shows driver following bike delivery person before alleged attack in DC
D.C. police are investigating an alleged assault on a food delivery person on a bicycle, part of which was caught on video. The incident happened on Christmas Eve near 9th and U streets in Northwest. The biker, Nicky VanDyke, said that she was in the right turn lane when a...
Security Camera Captures Drunk Driver Destroying Home Owner Lawn
This could have ended even worse.
I ditched my subway commute for an electric scooter and an e-bike. I loved the feeling of freedom but missed the intimacy of the hustle and bustle.
The engine-less quietness of the electric scooter made me feel like I was flying through traffic, while the e-bike gave me a pre-work energy boost.
