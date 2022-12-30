Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Mercy Health-Lourdes introduces its first baby of 2023
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky hospital introduced its first baby of 2023. Baby boy Deacon Nelson was the first baby born in the new year at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. He was born at 9:07 a.m. on Sunday, January 1. According to the hospital, Deacon weighed 7 pounds, 8...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local CPA joins Lifeline Recovery Center board
PADUCAH — A partner at an accounting firm in Paducah has joined the board of directors of local substance abuse treatment program Lifeline Recovery Center. Lifeline announced on Monday that certified public accountant David Bailey has joined the board. Bailey is a partner at Williams, Williams & Lentz. In a news release, the recovery center notes that Bailey is mainly responsible for auditing and consulting for corporate and nonprofit entities at the firm. His career also includes time as vice president and chief financial officer at Trees n Trends Inc. and as an audit senior manager with KPMG Peat Marwick in Nashville and Houston.
KFVS12
Former Miner Santana to manage new Prospect League team in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A familiar face will lead the yet-to-be named Marion baseball team when they take the field in the Prospect League later this year. Team organizers introduced former Southern Illinois Miners second baseman Ralph Santana as the field manager during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, January 3.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County cancels classes for remainder of week
BENTON, KY — Marshall County Schools announced Tuesday morning classes would be cancelled for the remainder of the week, citing damage caused by frozen pipes in the sprinkler systems at five of their schools. According to the district's Facebook post about the closure, all staff are still expected to...
KFVS12
Schnucks ‘Flexforce’ employment option coming to Cape Girardeau location
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following a launch in the St. Louis area, Schnucks announced it will be expanding its “Flexforce” employment option to other locations, including Cape Girardeau. According to a release from Schnucks, employees can log in to a scheduling app to look at and claim...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 3, 2023
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
KFVS12
U.S. 68 in Marshall County, Ky. reopened after structure fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning fire caused the closure of U.S. 68 in Marshall County on Tuesday, January 3. According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the fire was near the intersection with Union Ridge Road. This is just north of the intersection with KY 402/Aurora Highway. U.S. 68...
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Union County Monday night. Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on Illinois Route 146 near Refuge Road at 9:11 p.m. on January 2. A 2001 blue Ford Crown Victoria driven...
wjpf.com
Walker’s Bluff General Store to close
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – As one new Walker’s Bluff property prepares to open, another is closing. It was announced Monday that the Walker’s Bluff General Store would close, effective immediately. It’s the second time the restaurant and retail store has closed it’s doors. The first time was in the summer of 2018.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter evicted prior to Christmas holiday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Diane Holivay, who we spoke to last month, was heading to court to fight for time and her home and ask for some type of agreement with the property manager, McClanahan Real Estate and Property Development. But after her Dec. 23 court hearing, she...
westkentuckystar.com
Damage from frozen pipes continues to delay the reopening of Marshall County Schools
Water damage from frozen pipes in five Marshall County schools will further delay the return to classes. In an update on Tuesday, the school system said that there is still work to be completed and that schools would be CLOSED on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Teachers and staff will report as usual on those days.
radionwtn.com
Henry County’s New Year 2023 Baby Makes His Debut
PARIS, TN – Franklin Matthew made his debut at HCMC on January 1, 2023, becoming this year’s New Year Baby. He was born in the Women’s Center of Henry County Medical Center at 6:53 a.m. to proud parents Ashley Orr and Justin Blankenship of Paris, TN. Matthew...
wpsdlocal6.com
Schools continue cleanup after frozen sprinkler pipes burst due to winter storm
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Ruined ceilings, walls and floors — the winter storm that recently made its way through the Local 6 area caused a big mess at school districts in west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee when frozen sprinkler system pipes burst. It's a problem that affected schools...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sunrise Children's Services kicks off first Sunrise 5k
PADUCAH — People nationwide will be celebrating and bringing in the new year on Sunday. Some of the community welcomed this new era by participating in Sunrise Children's Services' first-ever Sunrise 5k during the last sunrise of 2022. Running for a purpose greater than themselves—that's the goal for runners...
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
Missouri State Highway Patrol records first fatal crash of 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A Benton, Missouri, man has become the year’s first recorded traffic fatality on the state’s highways. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 77 and Country Road 352 in Scott County. Investigators claim a...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police and other emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Monday evening in Cape Girardeau. Three cars crashed near the intersection of Kingshighway and Enterprise Street around 5 p.m. The crash caused one vehicle to overturn. “The cars collided, moderate injuries, and...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway drug, traffic charges for Benton man
A traffic stop in Almo Saturday morning led to drug and traffic charges for a Benton man. The Calloway County Sheriff's Department reports the stop was made on Radio Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, multiple controlled substances and suspected methamphetamine were allegedly found in the vehicle. The...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
Comments / 0