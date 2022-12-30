Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Anthony Harper, DB, Grandview University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in the NFL Draft is my vision and instinct for the ball when it’s in the air. Very versatile DB; that is a headhunter for the ball. At what...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jarrett Horst, OT, Michigan State | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Michigan State tackle Jarrett Horst is a big and physical tackle who has been impressive in the run game. He grades out as one of the best run-blocking tackles in the NCAA, and we are pumped to have him participating in the 2023 Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Jarrett recently sat down with Jimmy Williams of Draft Diamonds for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below.
‘It’s not about a football game;’ Fans hold vigil for Damar Hamlin outside UC Medical Center
CINCINNATI — Dozens of people gathered outside a Cincinnati hospital where Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday night’s Bengals-Bills game. At the corner of Piedmont and Bellevue Avenue a few Bengals and Bills fans could be seen holding...
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Potential HBCU Prospects not highly recruited
HBCU programs do not need to continue passing up on players, who in which they can land. Here are 10 players of the class of 2023 after the December signing period. Coaches still have another month, so shoot your shots and stop being afraid of improving!. Mamadou Ba 6’6 -Wideout...
In 2022, Penn State Returned From its Detour
The Lions got their groove back this season. But first, they had to find their belief.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: D’Anthony Jones, EDGE, Houston
Honors/CaptainshipCCCFA 1st Team All-American (’19) Games Watched@TXSA, @NCEA, OKTU, LASW (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) SR and 1 yr full-time starter as an EDGE where he lines up in a 2 pt stance in the 3-3-5 and 2-4-5 Nickel defense of TXHO. He transferred from CALG prior to the 2020 season. He has marginal height, elite weight and poor speed with a muscular build. He is an above-average athlete showing a combination of quality explosiveness, good COD, solid acceleration, balance, lateral quickness and agility with solid play speed. He is solid against the run. He is quick off the ball, displays quality physical toughness, good play strength with solid UOH in his timing and placement as he stacks OT with ordinary play strength at the POA before disengaging. He locates the RB with ordinary AA in the backfield and exhibits good closing speed before using his very good explosiveness to make the tackle behind the LOS for a TFL. He is a quality pass rusher. He shows average hip and ankle flexion as he bends at the apex allowing him to get under the pads of OT who bend at the waist. He uses his above-average play strength and solid pass rush move repertoire consisting of a rip, bullrush, swat and swim and long arm technique before shedding the block from OT with subpar length and physical toughness. He uses his solid play speed in pursuit before finishing up with a sack or QBH. He is good in coverage as he effectively patrols the flat and curl zone while reading the QB and shows solid awareness of receivers in his zone. He plays with an excellent motor as he plays to the whistle constantly. Good mental toughness enables him to elevate his play as a pass rusher on 3rd down as well as in big games. Struggles to consistently take the correct angle in pursuit against the run due to ordinary instincts leading to missed opportunities. Subpar length and lack of quality flexibility allow OT with good length, bend and play strength to stalemate him at the LOS.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Marcus Taylor, RB/WR, Ferris State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Playing football has always been my way to escape the realities of the world and it just so happens I’m not half bad at it. What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. I’m...
Damar Hamlin collapse felt eerily similar for Olathe East family
There's never a moment in James McGinnis' life there aren't obvious reminders of what happened on the football field back in 2014.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Ethan Evans, P/K, Wingate | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Ethan Evans the strong-legged punter from Wingate recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview. Ethan Evans may be one of the strongest punters to ever play in the NCAA. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 3, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Bills elevated WR Cole Beasley and OL Alec Anderson to their active roster. Bengals signed CB Allan George to their active roster. Bengals elevated QB Jake Browning to their active roster. Indianapolis Colts. Colts worked out WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and WR Isaiah Coulter for a workout. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars...
Kansas State prevails in offensive slugfest with No. 6 Texas
Markquis Nowell poured in a career-high 36 points that included six 3-pointers and a 12-for-12 showing at the free-throw line
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Damar Hamlin Injury Update: Fantasy Doctors talk about the scary situation with the Bills safety
Dr. Jesse Morse of the Fantasy Doctors breaks down the scary situation that happened in last night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Dr. Morse breaks down what could have happened to Damar Hamlin. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri is dead at the age of 38
Uche Nwaneri, a former offensive guard for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has died. He was 38. Nwaneri the seven year Jaguars starter died from an apparent heart attack. Nwaneri drove to Indiana to see his wife but collapsed early Friday morning. According to an autopsy, there were no signs of foul...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin requires CPR on the field multiple times after a scary hit
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle. The former Pittsburgh standout safety makes a play, tries to stand up, and goes right back down. The fall is so scary. Please keep him in your prayers tonight as he was taken out in an Ambulance. According to ESPN’s broadcast, Hamlin...
