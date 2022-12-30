Honors/CaptainshipCCCFA 1st Team All-American (’19) Games Watched@TXSA, @NCEA, OKTU, LASW (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) SR and 1 yr full-time starter as an EDGE where he lines up in a 2 pt stance in the 3-3-5 and 2-4-5 Nickel defense of TXHO. He transferred from CALG prior to the 2020 season. He has marginal height, elite weight and poor speed with a muscular build. He is an above-average athlete showing a combination of quality explosiveness, good COD, solid acceleration, balance, lateral quickness and agility with solid play speed. He is solid against the run. He is quick off the ball, displays quality physical toughness, good play strength with solid UOH in his timing and placement as he stacks OT with ordinary play strength at the POA before disengaging. He locates the RB with ordinary AA in the backfield and exhibits good closing speed before using his very good explosiveness to make the tackle behind the LOS for a TFL. He is a quality pass rusher. He shows average hip and ankle flexion as he bends at the apex allowing him to get under the pads of OT who bend at the waist. He uses his above-average play strength and solid pass rush move repertoire consisting of a rip, bullrush, swat and swim and long arm technique before shedding the block from OT with subpar length and physical toughness. He uses his solid play speed in pursuit before finishing up with a sack or QBH. He is good in coverage as he effectively patrols the flat and curl zone while reading the QB and shows solid awareness of receivers in his zone. He plays with an excellent motor as he plays to the whistle constantly. Good mental toughness enables him to elevate his play as a pass rusher on 3rd down as well as in big games. Struggles to consistently take the correct angle in pursuit against the run due to ordinary instincts leading to missed opportunities. Subpar length and lack of quality flexibility allow OT with good length, bend and play strength to stalemate him at the LOS.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO