Springfield, MO

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Jarrett Horst, OT, Michigan State | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Michigan State tackle Jarrett Horst is a big and physical tackle who has been impressive in the run game. He grades out as one of the best run-blocking tackles in the NCAA, and we are pumped to have him participating in the 2023 Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Jarrett recently sat down with Jimmy Williams of Draft Diamonds for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below.
EAST LANSING, MI
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: Potential HBCU Prospects not highly recruited

HBCU programs do not need to continue passing up on players, who in which they can land. Here are 10 players of the class of 2023 after the December signing period. Coaches still have another month, so shoot your shots and stop being afraid of improving!. Mamadou Ba 6’6 -Wideout...
GEORGIA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: D’Anthony Jones, EDGE, Houston

Honors/CaptainshipCCCFA 1st Team All-American (’19) Games Watched@TXSA, @NCEA, OKTU, LASW (Bowl) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) SR and 1 yr full-time starter as an EDGE where he lines up in a 2 pt stance in the 3-3-5 and 2-4-5 Nickel defense of TXHO. He transferred from CALG prior to the 2020 season. He has marginal height, elite weight and poor speed with a muscular build. He is an above-average athlete showing a combination of quality explosiveness, good COD, solid acceleration, balance, lateral quickness and agility with solid play speed. He is solid against the run. He is quick off the ball, displays quality physical toughness, good play strength with solid UOH in his timing and placement as he stacks OT with ordinary play strength at the POA before disengaging. He locates the RB with ordinary AA in the backfield and exhibits good closing speed before using his very good explosiveness to make the tackle behind the LOS for a TFL. He is a quality pass rusher. He shows average hip and ankle flexion as he bends at the apex allowing him to get under the pads of OT who bend at the waist. He uses his above-average play strength and solid pass rush move repertoire consisting of a rip, bullrush, swat and swim and long arm technique before shedding the block from OT with subpar length and physical toughness. He uses his solid play speed in pursuit before finishing up with a sack or QBH. He is good in coverage as he effectively patrols the flat and curl zone while reading the QB and shows solid awareness of receivers in his zone. He plays with an excellent motor as he plays to the whistle constantly. Good mental toughness enables him to elevate his play as a pass rusher on 3rd down as well as in big games. Struggles to consistently take the correct angle in pursuit against the run due to ordinary instincts leading to missed opportunities. Subpar length and lack of quality flexibility allow OT with good length, bend and play strength to stalemate him at the LOS.
HOUSTON, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Ethan Evans, P/K, Wingate | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Ethan Evans the strong-legged punter from Wingate recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview. Ethan Evans may be one of the strongest punters to ever play in the NCAA. Make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below.
WINGATE, NC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for January 3, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Bills elevated WR Cole Beasley and OL Alec Anderson to their active roster. Bengals signed CB Allan George to their active roster. Bengals elevated QB Jake Browning to their active roster. Indianapolis Colts. Colts worked out WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey and WR Isaiah Coulter for a workout. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars...

