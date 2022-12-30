ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) suiting up for Hornets Monday

The Charlotte Hornets will have Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Smith Jr. missed the entire month of December with an ankle injury, but it appears he is now ready to start working his way back into the fold for the Hornets. Smith...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Suns leave Josh Okogie off Monday lineup

The Phoenix Suns did not list Josh Okogie in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Okogie will move to the bench Monday with Landry Shamet (Achilles) back in the starting lineup. Our models project Okogie for 13.4 fantasy points in today's contest, with 5.6 points, 2.8...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 1/3/23

Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
UTAH STATE
numberfire.com

George Hill (illness) probable for Bucks Tuesday

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill is considered probable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Hill missed Sunday's game due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Tuesday's contest, he is listed as probable. Expect him to play. In 30 games this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Joe Harris (knee) available Monday for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets gaurd Joe Harris will play Monday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Harris is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he landed on the injury report coming into the week. However, as the probable tag foreshadowed, he has received the green light to take the floor.
BROOKLYN, NY
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
numberfire.com

Kings' Malik Monk (shoulder) questionable for Tuesday

The Sacramento Kings listed Malik Monk (shoulder) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Monk is dealing with a new shoulder injury, so it will be important to monitor his status as the Kings prepare for tomorrow's contest. If he is able to play, our models project Monk...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable Monday for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Caruso is listed probable again due to a right acromioclavicular sprain. It's safe to assume he'll play through it again Monday. Our models currently project Caruso for 7.0 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) good to go Monday night

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will play in the team's Monday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. James has been working through an ankle issue for some time now, but he'll suit up tonight as the Lakers take on the Hornets. James has a $10,800 salary on FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) available for Bulls on Monday

Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. will play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up to kick off 2023 despite a sprained left ankle. In 25 games this season, Jones is averaging 5.5 points, 2.3...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lonnie Walker (tailbone) out again Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker will not play Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Walker is still dealing with the tailbone contusion that caused him to sit out Friday night. As a result, he has been ruled out for the second straight game. Expect Austin Reaves to remain in the starting five.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (knee) available for Heat Monday

The Miami Heat will have Jimmy Butler (knee) active for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Butler missed the Heat's previous game with a knee injury, but has been cleared to play since then. The star did express concerns about not being a full 100-percent healthy, but he should be good to go tonight.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Washington's Taj Gibson (groin) remains out on Tuesday

Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson (groin) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gibson will miss his third straight game with left groin soreness. Expect Daniel Gafford to see more time against a Bucks' team allowing 52.6 FanDuel points per game to centers this season. Gafford's Tuesday...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (health protocols) out again Monday for Heat

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon will not play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Dedmon is still in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He'll remain in them through the start of this week, with his next chance of playing coming Wednesday versus the Lakers.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Keita Bates-Diop (illness) out again Monday for San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Bates-Diop is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that kept him sidelined on Saturday. He'll remain out through the start of 2023. In 28 games this season, Bates-Diop is averaging 7.5 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable Monday night for Miami

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is considered questionable to play Monday in teh team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Haslem is dealing with right Achilles tendinosis. He's listed questionable, so keep a close eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff. In 5 games this season,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (hamstring) questionable for Heat Monday night

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a left hamstring strain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 10:30 p.m. tipoff.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out Monday versus Cavs

The Chicago Bulls have ruled out Javonte Green (knee) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green will sit out Monday's game as he recovers from his knee injury. Green has been averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per 36 minutes so far this season.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Woj: New Orleans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) expected to miss multiple weeks

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain. After Williamson received an MRI on Tuesday, the Pelicans' star forward is expected to miss around three weeks with a hamstring strain. Expect Naji Marshall to play an increased role going forward.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic is dealing with a non-covid illness and is probable to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 10.4...
PORTLAND, OR

