Sabine Parish, LA

KSNB Local4

Texas murder suspect extradition hearing set for Jan. 18

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen’s extradition hearing is set for later this month in Hall County Court. Hall County Judge Alfred Corey III scheduled the hearing for 18-year-old Tyler Roenz for January 18 at 4 p.m. The State said during a hearing on Tuesday that they...
HALL COUNTY, NE
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens

A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
ADDIS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say

A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
BUSH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
KNOE TV8

5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
WINNFIELD, LA

