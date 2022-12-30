Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Texas murder suspect extradition hearing set for Jan. 18
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen’s extradition hearing is set for later this month in Hall County Court. Hall County Judge Alfred Corey III scheduled the hearing for 18-year-old Tyler Roenz for January 18 at 4 p.m. The State said during a hearing on Tuesday that they...
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase that ended with death of two innocent teens
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
KSLA
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo Crenshaw, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I...
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in Louisiana's first fatal fire of the year, authorities say
A woman was killed in a mobile home fire in Bush early Monday, marking Louisiana's first fatal fire of 2023. St. Tammany Parish Fire District No. 9 firefighters were called at 1 a.m. to the 28000 block of Highway 40, where they found a mobile home ablaze. A woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was killed in the fire, authorities said.
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on LA 177 After Failing to Yield While Making a Left Turn. Evelyn, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana resulted in the death of a 95-year-old Coushatta man after his vehicle failed to yield while turning. Louisiana State Police reported that on Saturday,...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 165. Ouachita Parish – On December 31, 2022, a hit-and-run crash on US Highway 165 claimed the life of a 39-year-old Louisiana man. The vehicle involved in the incident is currently unknown, and it is unclear if impairment played a role in the crash.
See Damage in Northeast Louisiana from Tornado
Northeast Louisiana is hard hit by the late night storms. The Jackson Parish Sheriff's Department has jumped into high gear to help those impacted. The sheriff says "If your house has been damaged from the storm, tarps will be issued out at the Jackson Parish Community Center on Industrial Drive."
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Early Morning Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer
Two Unrestrained Louisiana Men Killed in Crash After Colliding with the Side of an 18-Wheeler Trailer. Jackson, Louisiana – Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisiana when the driver of an SUV collided with the rear side of an 18-wheeler trailer. Louisiana State Police reported that...
2 Louisiana Teens Killed After Police Run Red Light During Chase
2 Louisiana teens were killed on Saturday after a police officer allegedly ran a red light during a high-speed chase and crashed into their vehicle. The two girls, aged 17 and 16, were not involved in the chase. According to WBRZ, the officer was involved in a high-speed chase of...
iheart.com
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
towntalkradio.com
FEMA indicates Terry County among other counties in Texas faces the greatest risk of disaster
Natural disasters can strike anywhere however, the Federal Emergency Management Agency knows some areas are more vulnerable than others like Lubbock County and Terry County. So what does FEMA data reveal about which Texas communities face the greatest risks, whether it be due to storm, fire, flood, or other calamities, such as winter weather?
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
fox4beaumont.com
Marshals Service provides new details about arrest of fugitive killer Matthew Edgar
SABINE COUNTY — Matthew Edgar is preparing to stand before a judge in Sabine County for his formal sentencing on a murder conviction. The last time the jury came down with a verdict and the judge sentenced him, Edgar was a fugitive from justice, having skipped out on the last days of his trial.
Dense fog on I-10 contributes to crashes, paramedic's death
The new year began with extremely dense fog in Southeast Louisiana. Many areas had visibilities down to just feet. Louisiana State Police reported 16 vehicles were involved in several separate crashes along I-10
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere
When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests. And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half...
KNOE TV8
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash
A motorcyclist is dead after an early morning crash in St. Martin Parish according to Louisiana State Police Troopers.
