phillyvoice.com
Philly's newest boutique pasta shop will feature handmade Italian meals, a deli and hoagies
A new restaurant in Philadelphia just had a soft opening to announce its presence to the Italian food community in the city. Farina Di Vita, a boutique pasta shop located at 250 Catherine Street, opened its doors Dec. 28-30 for guests to come and try their foods before the restaurant officially opens in 2023.
phillyvoice.com
Order fried chicken and Prosecco at Amina to benefit the African American Museum in Philadelphia
Diners at Amina can eat and drink for a cause every Wednesday through the end of March. The Old City restaurant is hosting a "Fried Chicken & Prosecco" fundraiser benefitting the African American Museum in Philadelphia. MORE: Watch the '100 greatest films of all time' during year-long series at the...
Iannelli’s and friends, a generous Secret Santa
One of South Philadelphia’s historic bakeries is cooking for a cause this holiday season. Iannelli’s Brick Oven Bakery at 1155 E. Passyunk Ave. is presenting one local family a check for $1,000, which was raised from cooking classes at the bakery. “Every holiday season I like to try...
NBC Philadelphia
A Philly Restaurant Loved by Guy Fieri Makes List of Top ‘Diners, Drive Ins and Dives'
Guy Fieri has visited 17 restaurants within the city limits of Philadelphia on his hit Food Network show 'Diners, Drive Ins and Dives,' and he's visited 26 restaurants in Pennsylvania over the show's 40-plus seasons. But which one is the best of the best?. The cooking website Mashed recently reviewed...
PhillyBite
Healthy Restaurants in Philadelphia
- If you're trying to eat healthier, there are plenty of places to choose from in Philadelphia. You can find American, Ethiopian, Asian, Middle Eastern, or vegetarian options for your lunch or dinner. In addition, most of these restaurants also offer healthy alternatives for kids. Laser Wolf - Middle Eastern...
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual dining
There may be a lot of Italian restaurants in South Philadelphia, but only one just came in third place on TripAdvisor's ranking of "Everyday Eats" across America. In fact, with almost 4,000 reviews, this eatery has an average rating of 5 stars in Food, Service, and Value, making it the number 1 restaurant in Pennsylvania and the number 3 restaurant across the country.
billypenn.com
Colorful costumes and sunny skies: Photos from the 2023 Mummers Day Parade
On an unseasonably warm Sunday morning, a century of tradition marched down Broad Street for the annual Mummers Parade. Spectators enjoyed sunshine and temps hovering around 60 degrees, but kept the holiday spirit going — there were at least a dozen Santa outfits among the crowd, and just as many “2023” sunglasses floating around.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia
With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
Hot Chocolate Flight at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop is Real and It’s Spectacular!
What's better than one cup of hot chocolate? How about FOUR?! Christmas may be over but there's still plenty of winter (and time) to enjoy a hot chocolate flight being served up at a coffee shop in Linwood. Brava! Brava! Barista's Coffee House has done it again. Flights are so...
Take A Tour Of The Hyatt Centric Center City Philadelphia!
Last week I shared the post, A Great Use For A Hyatt Free Night: New Years Eve II!. I didn’t do a great job keeping track of our hotel free nights. Luckily, AwardWallet sent an alert reminding us of a Hyatt Free Night which was soon expiring. With no...
A Sunday strut: Mummers perform their way through Philly for the 123rd year
Music, confetti, glitter, bright colored costumes and people of all ages filled the streets of Philadelphia Sunday for the city’s annual Mummers Day Parade, which kicked off at 9 a.m. outside City Hall.
morethanthecurve.com
PokeOno has closed in Conshohocken
PokeOno has closed its doors at 103 Fayette Street in Conshohocken and all of the signage has been removed from the building. It opened in what has been the home of El Limon in 2019. El Limon had moved around to the former Ted’s Pizza building which its ownership had purchased.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Philadelphia
It is absolutely wonderful and necessary to plunge into ice-cold water when the temperatures soar. Although Philadelphia offers many public swimming pools, it’s great to embrace your sense of adventure and make a short excursion to a natural body of water. Within a three-hour journey of the city, we’ve picked up the top swimming holes. They are sure to help you escape the warmth and have a blast with your friends and family. Let’s discover the best swimming holes near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania!
glensidelocal.com
Giuliano’s looking to hire in 2023
Giuliano’s Deli, 2202 Mount Carmel Avenue, Glenside, is hiring. The deli is looking for a motivated, community-minded employee over the age of 18. The job description includes prepping sandwiches, stocking shelves, cleaning, and interacting with customers 15-20 hours a week, including weekends and evenings. Pay starts at $13/hour or...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Melba Moore Returning to the Theatre, writing for George Jefferson & All in the Family
In this episode, Frankie Darcell talks with Tony Award Winning Icon Melba Moore and Award Winning Playwright/Director Nolbert Brown Jr. about their storied careers on Broadway, and how things are coming full circle with their new ‘Imitation Of Life’ stage play opening February 15, 2023 in Philadelphia. Moore,...
Man driving to Wawa on his way home survives Port Richmond explosion
Port Richmond Explosion: Wearing his blood-stained shirt caused by drips from his wounded face, Chris Heinsinger shared his story of survival to reporters that began with a late-night craving for Taco Bell and Wawa.
Fire breaks out at Germantown house up for sale
Crews arrived to fire and smoke showing from a home in the middle of the block.
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
gridphilly.com
A Philadelphia woman supports girls to grow into confident adults
In 2011, an enraged 12-year-old stormed into the office at a charter school and marched up to Edwena Lanier, the office manager at the time and founder and leader of Girls Talk, a forum for girls aged 10 to 19. “She was furious because she’d gotten a D on an...
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
