Alabama’s placekicker has had a change of heart. After going through the team’s Senior Day ceremony and accepting an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, senior Will Reichard announced Tuesday he plans to return to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the 2023 season. He will take advantage of an extra year of eligibility award to players because of the COVID pandemic and play for the Crimson Tide as a fifth-year senior.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO