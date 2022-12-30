No these people screaming racist are the real racist and they only try to spread their hate where ever they go. These people are pathetic and are probably the same ones saying Avatar is racist. They just want attention because their lives suck so bad,because they are irrelevant in today's world and a waste of human life. This is the dumbest 💩 I have heard in a while,and they probably getting paid by someone to create chaos and hate . These people are racist they should be thrown out of the US
since she and he and any words referencing these words are banned then no more using the words gay or lesbian cause they are referring to he and she.
If they don’t like it, they don’t have to go. Let others enjoy the freedom to do what they enjoy.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
UAB offering Stop The Bleed program to community
Alabama Kicker Returning for 2023 Season
Meet Kameron Monet Buckner: Birmingham Lawyer to the Social Media Influencers
Alabama expanding broadband internet statewide
Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama
8 businesses that closed since the beginning of December
Why Alabama will return to College Football Playoff in 2023
Birmingham’s Tragic and Historic 2022 Homicide Toll, By the Numbers
Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at Alabama hospital
Alabama Cornerback Takes His Talents To The NFL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
Shelby County teachers of year honored
Birmingham PD reviewing officers’ actions after exhibition driving incident
Alabama Defensive Back Returning for 2023 Season
Alabama Defensive Back Declares for NFL Draft
For 3 big Alabama newspapers, the presses are grinding to a halt
A Birmingham Mom’s Ultimate Guide to January Events
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
Bob Penny, 'Forrest Gump' and 'Sweet Home Alabama' Actor, Dead at 87
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 13