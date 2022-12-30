Wellsville girls basketball win Coaches vs. Cancer Consolation title; JV girls win title; Boys fall to unbeaten O-E, take on Bradford, Pa today

Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Shawn Michael Chase, 43, Bolivar
Shawn Michael Chase, 43, previously of Belmont, died at home unexpectedly of a heart attack due to complications of diabetes on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Cuba on June 7, 1979 the son of David L. and Diana M. (Kazanjian) Chase. Shawn attended Genesee Valley School and...
wellsvillesun.com
Poll results: More than 50% use the David A. Howe Library on a regular basis
I agree, it wasn’t the most interesting poll question or the best wording. With only 326 votes, the lack of interest in the question is the most evident result. Even with library activist and local journalist Kathryn Ross asking the public to chime in on this vote, this poll had about 20% of the normal participation.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Sheriff Scott Cicirello sworn into office in Wellsville
The start of the next chapter. Thank you to Keith Slep and the Elks Club for hosting our swearing in. Thank you to my family for being there every step of the way. Happy New Year everyone. Undersheriff Walt Mackney with District Attorney Keith Slep and his wife, being sworn...
wellsvillesun.com
NY LandQuest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 15 acres in Lindley NY
View gallery of this affordable slice of the quiet life. This 3 bedroom home is set back from the road surrounded by woods and two small fields. Enter through the large addition on the back of the home into an excellent space for gathering. The kitchen and dining combination offers a breakfast bar area and an abundance of counter space. Tall ceilings in the living room with skylights brighten the home with natural lighting. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom and a large walk-in closet.
wellsvillesun.com
Graceful Arts Series Planned for January at Grace United Church
Benefit for victims of Hurricane Ian this Friday in Wellsville. Grace United Church has fun activities planned in January that highlight music. On January 6th at 7:00 pm, a Twelfth Night Celebration Concert to benefit those affected by Hurricane Ian will take place at the church located at 289 North Main Street in Wellsville. Music from many genres will be performed by The Young Sisters, Sound Foundation, Maple City Barbershop Chorus, Devon Reagan, Jim Knapp, Carol Flurschutz, Bob and Gena Decker, John Spicer, Dave Mason, and other musicians from Grace United. Admission is free. An offering will be taken.
wellsvillesun.com
It’s time to thank the Stewart’s for 63 years of service as they retire and a new owner takes over
A family business for 63 years is being sold as Scott and Debi Stewart are ready for retirement. The popular service station has evolved over the years, but customer service never changed. Steve Harrison photo. Story and photos by STEVE HARRISON. In 1960, gas was 31 cents a gallon. The...
wellsvillesun.com
Shinglehouse teen injured in pedestrian crash
Pennsylvania State Police have released information on a vehicle-pedestrian collision at 7 p.m. on December 29th. Trooper Bryce Reichback said the incident happened on State Route 44 in Sharon Township. Police said the 17-year-old male victim from Shinglehouse sustained injuries of unknown severity and was transported by ambulance to Olean General.
wellsvillesun.com
News from Potter County Pennsylvania
Emergency services and taxes in “God’s Country”. Potter County has signed up for another year of service from a notification system that provides the public with important alerts and time-sensitive messages on tornadoes, floods, or other emergencies. At last week’s business meeting, Commissioners Nancy Grupp, Barry Hayman and Paul Heimel renewed a contract with OnSolve, the company that provides the “CodeRED Reverse-911 System.” Cost for another year of service is $4,763. CodeRED sends early warnings using phone calls, email, social media sites and text messaging. Residents of Potter County are encouraged to visit pottercountypa.net and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll their contact information. There is no fee. Additional information is also available at 274-8900, extension 501.
wellsvillesun.com
Kick Off the New Year by Becoming a Volunteer
Many nonprofit organizations depend on volunteers to help accomplish their mission. Volunteering can be a great way to give back to your community, combat loneliness, feel part of a team, build self-esteem, and experience the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others. Volunteering doesn’t have to be a long-term...
wellsvillesun.com
New Year, new leadership in Allegany County
Annual organizational meeting is Tuesday January 3. W. Brooke Harris to become Chairman, Kevin “Fred” Demick will be Vice-Chair. This week, a new slate of leaders will be sworn into office in the Allegany County Legislature. While the fifteen member board are the same team as last year, the leadership will be changing.
Comments / 0