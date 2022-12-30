Wellsville girls basketball win Coaches vs. Cancer Consolation title; JV girls win title; Boys fall to unbeaten O-E, take on Bradford, Pa today

Emergency services and taxes in “God’s Country”. Potter County has signed up for another year of service from a notification system that provides the public with important alerts and time-sensitive messages on tornadoes, floods, or other emergencies. At last week’s business meeting, Commissioners Nancy Grupp, Barry Hayman and Paul Heimel renewed a contract with OnSolve, the company that provides the “CodeRED Reverse-911 System.” Cost for another year of service is $4,763. CodeRED sends early warnings using phone calls, email, social media sites and text messaging. Residents of Potter County are encouraged to visit pottercountypa.net and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll their contact information. There is no fee. Additional information is also available at 274-8900, extension 501.

POTTER COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO