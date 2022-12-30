ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

Wellsville girls basketball win Coaches vs. Cancer Consolation title; JV girls win title; Boys fall to unbeaten O-E, take on Bradford, Pa today

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wellsvillesun.com

Shawn Michael Chase, 43, Bolivar

Shawn Michael Chase, 43, previously of Belmont, died at home unexpectedly of a heart attack due to complications of diabetes on Monday, January 2, 2023. He was born in Cuba on June 7, 1979 the son of David L. and Diana M. (Kazanjian) Chase. Shawn attended Genesee Valley School and...
BOLIVAR, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY LandQuest: Country Home with Garage and Pond on 15 acres in Lindley NY

View gallery of this affordable slice of the quiet life. This 3 bedroom home is set back from the road surrounded by woods and two small fields. Enter through the large addition on the back of the home into an excellent space for gathering. The kitchen and dining combination offers a breakfast bar area and an abundance of counter space. Tall ceilings in the living room with skylights brighten the home with natural lighting. The master bedroom has an attached full bathroom and a large walk-in closet.
LINDLEY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Graceful Arts Series Planned for January at Grace United Church

Benefit for victims of Hurricane Ian this Friday in Wellsville. Grace United Church has fun activities planned in January that highlight music. On January 6th at 7:00 pm, a Twelfth Night Celebration Concert to benefit those affected by Hurricane Ian will take place at the church located at 289 North Main Street in Wellsville. Music from many genres will be performed by The Young Sisters, Sound Foundation, Maple City Barbershop Chorus, Devon Reagan, Jim Knapp, Carol Flurschutz, Bob and Gena Decker, John Spicer, Dave Mason, and other musicians from Grace United. Admission is free. An offering will be taken.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Shinglehouse teen injured in pedestrian crash

Pennsylvania State Police have released information on a vehicle-pedestrian collision at 7 p.m. on December 29th. Trooper Bryce Reichback said the incident happened on State Route 44 in Sharon Township. Police said the 17-year-old male victim from Shinglehouse sustained injuries of unknown severity and was transported by ambulance to Olean General.
SHINGLEHOUSE, PA
wellsvillesun.com

News from Potter County Pennsylvania

Emergency services and taxes in “God’s Country”. Potter County has signed up for another year of service from a notification system that provides the public with important alerts and time-sensitive messages on tornadoes, floods, or other emergencies. At last week’s business meeting, Commissioners Nancy Grupp, Barry Hayman and Paul Heimel renewed a contract with OnSolve, the company that provides the “CodeRED Reverse-911 System.” Cost for another year of service is $4,763. CodeRED sends early warnings using phone calls, email, social media sites and text messaging. Residents of Potter County are encouraged to visit pottercountypa.net and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll their contact information. There is no fee. Additional information is also available at 274-8900, extension 501.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Kick Off the New Year by Becoming a Volunteer

Many nonprofit organizations depend on volunteers to help accomplish their mission. Volunteering can be a great way to give back to your community, combat loneliness, feel part of a team, build self-esteem, and experience the joy and satisfaction that comes from helping others. Volunteering doesn’t have to be a long-term...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

New Year, new leadership in Allegany County

Annual organizational meeting is Tuesday January 3. W. Brooke Harris to become Chairman, Kevin “Fred” Demick will be Vice-Chair. This week, a new slate of leaders will be sworn into office in the Allegany County Legislature. While the fifteen member board are the same team as last year, the leadership will be changing.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

