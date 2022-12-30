Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Senators Should Avoid Claiming Jakub Vrana
On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers, and many Ottawa Senators fans are suggesting that the Senators should submit a claim, but I am here to tell you why that isn’t a good idea. Sure, Vrana has 57 points over his last 78...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Sharks, Rangers, Blue Jackets, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the San Jose Sharks are willing to trade Ryan Merkely after the player requested a trade. Meanwhile, there is talk the New York Rangers might be open to moving Alexis Lafreniere, but that’s not entirely accurate. Are the Columbus Blue Jackets ready to...
The Hockey Writers
The WJC Should Be Held in Junior Hockey Cities
For the first time since 2010 when hosted in Saskatoon and Regina, a World Junior Championship (WJC) host city is not an NHL or professional hockey town. In 2023, Halifax and Moncton are sharing the tournament and, as of the end of the round-robin phase, it has been a rousing success.
The Hockey Writers
3 New York Rangers Trading Partners for Alexis Lafreniere
At the time of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Alexis Lafreniere was viewed as a near-generational talent, one who would immediately make a massive impact on whatever organization was able to select him with the first overall pick. That team ended up being the New York Rangers, though things haven’t gone as planned through his first two and a half seasons with them.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Young Centers Need to Step Up in Jenner’s Absence
The injury-plagued Columbus Blue Jackets lost yet another key player when their captain Boone Jenner went down with a broken thumb. He has been out a few weeks already, however, the holiday break certainly helped reduce the impact of his absence. He has been noticeably missed too, as the team just won their first game, a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks since he sustained his injury. It’s always tough to lose a good player, but losing the organization’s biggest leader makes it even harder. Now the team will be relying heavily on their young centers to step up and fill the hole. Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson have a great opportunity to prove themselves and they must take advantage of it.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews: Scoring Less on Purpose?
Is Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews having a better season or a worse season than he did in 2021-22, or are other things going on for Matthews and his team that have changed the way he plays? If so, are those changes a good thing for the Blue and White?
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to Jets Success in January
The Winnipeg Jets just finished grinding through a hectic, 16-game December in which they were decimated by injuries to key personnel. Things won’t get much easier for them in the first month of 2023, as they play 15 games in 31 days with two back-to-back situations. Entering the January...
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ Best Players to Ever Play at the World Juniors
As we round into 2023 and look forward to the next half of the season for the Calgary Flames, plenty of hockey fans still have their gazes set on the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. The new year means that the knockout rounds have begun, and thus the real drama and excitement are ready to be etched into hockey history forever. Teams Sweden and Finland are still alive, with Flames prospects William Strömgren (Sweden) and Topi Rönni (Finland) set to square off as the two squads are pitted against one another in the quarterfinals.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
The Hockey Writers
3 Jets Who Excelled in December
The Winnipeg Jets finished a hectic 16-game December with a 9-7-0 record, struggling a bit toward the end of the month as injuries piled up and made them thin on talent, especially up front. They enter 2023 on a two-game winning streak, but also in a decimated state, with no fewer than seven regulars and five top-nine forwards on the injured reserve.
The Hockey Writers
Calgary Flames’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
The Calgary Flames have been enjoying a ton of success from their prospects this season, with more than five standouts. For the sake of this list, we will dive into the top five, how they’ve been doing, and the impact they will have on the future of the Flames.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Bunting, Engvall & Brodie
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs woke up from a nap in Phoenix and laid a beating on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche by a score of 6-2. The Maple Leafs won because they were simply better on the night than the Avalanche. With the win, they ended the month of December with an 8-3-1 record. No doubt there was a New Year’s toast or two after the victory.
The Hockey Writers
Seattle Kraken 2022 Year End Stat Leaders
2022 had plenty of special moments for the Seattle Kraken. Matty Beniers made his NHL debut; Buoy was introduced as Seattle’s first official mascot, and Jordan Eberle became the first player ever to represent the Kraken at an All-Star Game. The year also featured plenty of milestones, including Jared McCann’s 100th NHL goal, Philipp Grubauer’s 20th career shutout and Vince Dunn’s 150th career point. Now that 2022 is over, here is a look at the stat leaders for the Kraken over the year.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s Hartman & Spurgeon Lead but Penalty Issues Remain
With the new year passing, a new month and week have begun for the Minnesota Wild. However, before we can discuss the upcoming week, we must talk about the one before and the three games that took place against the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, and, finally, the St. Louis Blues, whom they played in the Winter Classic to start 2022 and played again on Dec. 31 to end the calendar year.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Who Need to Elevate Their Play in 2023
The Edmonton Oilers head into the new year with a 20-16-2 record and they’ve leaned heavily on players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Stuart Skinner. In a season where they were considered Stanley Cup contenders, they’re currently battling it out for a wild card spot. That said, they may only be a couple of pieces away from getting back on track to being one of the favourites in the NHL to raise Lord Stanley.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Senators’ 3-1 Win Over Sabres
The Ottawa Senators, led by a pair of goals by Tim Stutzle, rang in the new year with a 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres to close the gap a bit more in the wild card race. On the second half of the back-to-back, the Senators were eager for two points, and pulled away with them.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 2-1 Winter Classic Win Over Penguins
Through the first 40 minutes of the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Jan. 2, it was not the best first two periods that the Boston Bruins have put together through their first 36 games of 2022-23. They were outshot, outplayed, and out-hustled on nearly every shift, but as they have throughout the first half of the season, they saved their best for last.
The Hockey Writers
The Columbus Blue Jackets Should Inquire About Nikita Zaitsev
The Columbus Blue Jackets have a depleted defensive core and as a result, they simply need bodies, especially with Vladislav Gavrikov likely to be dealt in the coming weeks. Kevin Weekes recently reported that the Ottawa Senators are shopping the contract of Nikita Zaitsev and are willing to give up a valuable future asset to get it off of their hands. He’s certainly not a game-changer; at best he’d likely be a bottom-pairing defenseman at this point in his career. However, adding that pick or high-level prospect would be worth taking on a bad contract for the next season and a half considering the Jackets won’t be contending within that time frame. The contract will also come off of the books just in time for negotiations with Kent Johnson, Cole Sillinger, Kirill Marchenko, and a few other notable players so it won’t be a hindrance in any way.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-4 Shootout Loss to Hurricanes
To say the previous two New Jersey Devils games were crucial would be an understatement. Coming off a 1-7-1 stretch, they had two divisional matchups against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, teams that have made up plenty of ground on them in the Metropolitan Division. In the Hurricanes’ case, their heater has put them ahead of the Devils in the standings.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Avalanche’s 3-2 Loss to Golden Knights – 1/2/23
The Colorado Avalanche suffered their fourth defeat in a row when they were beaten 3-2 by the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena. A good showing in the first and third periods was not enough, with a costly middle frame being the difference, a period where the Golden Knights scored two unanswered goals.
