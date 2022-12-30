The Columbus Blue Jackets have a depleted defensive core and as a result, they simply need bodies, especially with Vladislav Gavrikov likely to be dealt in the coming weeks. Kevin Weekes recently reported that the Ottawa Senators are shopping the contract of Nikita Zaitsev and are willing to give up a valuable future asset to get it off of their hands. He’s certainly not a game-changer; at best he’d likely be a bottom-pairing defenseman at this point in his career. However, adding that pick or high-level prospect would be worth taking on a bad contract for the next season and a half considering the Jackets won’t be contending within that time frame. The contract will also come off of the books just in time for negotiations with Kent Johnson, Cole Sillinger, Kirill Marchenko, and a few other notable players so it won’t be a hindrance in any way.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO