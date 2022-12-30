In The News: Tampa Convention Center Highlights Event Trends for 2023

Tampa Convention Center is preparing for its busiest year in history in 2023 and reflecting on the biggest event trends for the new year. XLIVE, an events and entertainment company and online publication, featured Tampa Convention Center in its article recapping 2022 and looking ahead to 2023.

In the article, Tampa Convention Center talks about predictions for 2023, the changes in meeting and event trends that planners have seen, and the latest sustainability initiatives happening in Tampa.

XLIVE also asked Tampa Convention Center how it recovered from challenges in 2022 following the pandemic.