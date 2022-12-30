Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
James Corden reveals he almost starred in Brendan Fraser film The Whale
Another day, another fascinating piece of movie trivia from Gavin and Stacey's James Corden, who revealed he almost got to star in The Whale. While it's hard to imagine anyone else but Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's film, it seems The Mummy star hadn't always been in the lead for the role.
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Hugh Grant confirms he's "married to James Bond" in Knives Out sequel
Glass Onion spoilers follow. Glass Onion cameo star Hugh Grant has weighed in on the romance between his character and Daniel Craig's stylish sleuth Benoit Blanc. The follow-up to Knives Out sees Grant in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it role of Phillip, Blanc's husband. When Janelle Monáe's character shows up at the detective's house, it's Phillip who opens the door instead, rocking an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter.
digitalspy.com
Why 1899 was cancelled – and the chances of season 2 or a spinoff
1899 is chock-full of head-scratching mysteries, but the biggest question we have now is why did Netflix cancel the show at all? Especially after that final scene... Enraged subscribers are reeling from the news, threatening to boycott Netflix completely (It us, we're "enraged subscribers"). And it turns out we're not the only ones mad about this decision either.
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay reveals how LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show
Yellowstone star Lilli Kay has revealed how the LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show. The actress, who plays Clara Brewer in the fifth season of the neo-Western drama, saw her character make out with a stranger in the seventh episode, leading several viewers to note how there were "lesbians on the ranch".
digitalspy.com
Is Wednesday actually leaving Netflix ahead of season 2?
Wednesday spoilers follow. Wednesday's unique brand of ookiness and kookiness has been a huge winner for Netflix. In its first week alone, the Addams Family spinoff beat out Stranger Things to nab the record for most viewing time in a single week with more than 400 million hours. Impressive no?...
digitalspy.com
Chicago director reveals Renée Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" in film
Chicago director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renée Zellweger was initially “very afraid” at the prospect of singing in the film. The 2002 musical, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, stars Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly respectively, two vaudevillians who are arrested for murder.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife season 12 premiere hints at shift in show's tone
Call the Midwife is one of those shows that just knows how to hit you in the feels. It's literally baked into the show's DNA. So when season 12 kicked things off with an emotionally evocative bang it was hardly unexpected. In fact if you didn't have a pack of tissues at the ready can you really call yourself a fan?
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Hawai’i teases Marvel star's return to the show
It seems there is a possibility of seeing Joe Milius return to NCIS: Hawai'i. The Navy Captain – played by Marvel's Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj – was last seen in season one. Despite being reassigned to Washington, it seems we could be seeing...
digitalspy.com
Scream 6 unveils freaky poster for new movie
Scream has released a new poster ahead of the saga's first film set in New York City. Premiering in March, the sixth instalment will provide the gang of Woodsboro survivors with a little change of scenery. The move to the Big Apple (it's the first time a Scream film doesn't...
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s family shares health update following accident
The family of Marvel star Jeremy Renner has provided an update on the actor’s health following his accident. The actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was injured in an incident with a snow plough on Sunday (January 1), being in a “critical but stable” condition as he was transported to hospital.
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver explains her important franchise-spanning role
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Minnie Driver has explained the importance of her character and her franchise-spanning role. Starring as Seanchaí the elf, Driver is set to star in multiple aspects of The Witcher-verse as narrator and storyteller. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy about Seanchaí's important role, Driver said:...
digitalspy.com
Tom Hanks's new movie A Man Called Otto gets mixed first reviews
The first reviews for Tom Hanks' new movie, A Man Called Otto, are in, but critics are divided, giving it mixed reviews. Based on Fredrik Backman’s novel A Man Called Ove, which was previously adapted into a 2015 Swedish film, A Man Called Otto currently sits at 69% on Rotten Tomatoes.
digitalspy.com
Supernatural's Misha Collins transforms in Gotham Knights behind-the-scenes video
Supernatural star Misha Collins has revealed the extensive make-up and special effects used to transform him into Two-Face for Gotham Knights. Collins, who plays Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the CW Batman sequel series, shared the extensive work that it takes to get him ready to play Dent's infamous alter-ego in a video on Twitter.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Emily Burnett addresses exit from Olivia Bradshaw role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Emily Burnett took to Instagram to address her exit from the soap after playing Olivia Bradshaw for the past 18 months. Burnett posted a series of photos alongside a caption in which she thanked the show and everyone involved. "This week Olivia Bradshaw left the @hollyoaksofficial...
digitalspy.com
Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode's new movie is now on Netflix UK
Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode's recent movie Medieval has landed on Netflix UK. The film, which focuses on 15th century Czech military leader Jan Žižka, had a small cinema run and digital release in October last year. However, Netflix users in the UK can now stream it on...
digitalspy.com
The Mandalorian star's new Netflix show makes awkward subtitle blunder
Kaleidoscope, the new Netflix series starring The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito, has made a blunder in regards to its subtitling. The heist drama, which premiered on New Year’s Day, consists of eight colour-themed episodes which can be viewed in roughly any order. The only suggestion from the producers is that...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street boss discusses whether weekly box sets could become permanent
Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has discussed whether or not the weekly box sets could become permanent. During the World Cup last year (and the Euros the year before that), ITV experimented with releasing the week's episodes early on ITV Hub and is now putting more emphasis on streaming services since it was rebranded to ITVX.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders announces issue-based pregnancy storyline for Lily Slater
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has announced an issue-based pregnancy storyline for Lily Slater. Soap bosses recently promised 2023 will kick off with an important new story for the Slater family, and now they have confirmed 12-year-old Lily will discover she is expecting a baby. The shocking news came to light...
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Chris Kamara shares the sweet moment his grandchildren watched him being unmasked
The Masked Singer UK's Chris Kamara has shared a sweet video showing the reaction of his grandchildren as he was unmasked on the show. The star took part in season four of the ITV show as Ghost, but was unmasked and eliminated in the show's first episode after the judges chose to save Knitting and Cat & Mouse.
Comments / 0