Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: TRX maps system
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The new year has begun and new year resolutions have been made. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, you can learn about the benefits of the TRX maps system.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more
A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV’s Sparks in the Park lights the night
Threats of rain failed to dampen the day at Gainesville’s Sparks in the Park event on Saturday night as citizens packed Depot Park to celebrate the new year. The event started with DJ Dad Jokes mixing music and, well, dad jokes on the hill, from the Cupid Shuffle to Let It Go, and ended with a fireworks display over the main pond.
jacksonvillemag.com
Detour Through Downtown Starke
Since opening in 2019, a bypass around Starke, Florida on US 301 has saved travelers about 5 minutes on their drive. But for those with enough patience to bypass the bypass, Downtown Starke’s historic Call Street is a great place to get out and take a stroll. When you...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Tampa man dies in UTV accident
A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
WCJB
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
westorlandonews.com
Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary
The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Coney Island Drive-Inn
Relish an American food phenomenon at Coney Island Drive-Inn. It’s always fun to search for the top dog. That is why I eagerly anticipated my inaugural journey to Coney Island Drive-Inn, a Brooksville staple since 1960 that recently opened a location in Wildwood. Cities across the U.S. claim ownership...
WCJB
Deadly 21 car pile up in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on January 1st. Troopers have confirmed that 3 people are dead. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. A portion of I-75 was shut down until into...
WEAR
24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)
6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
floridapolitics.com
Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago
'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
WCJB
Deadly pile-up in Columbia County left three people dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on Sunday. Troopers have confirmed that three people are dead. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. A portion of I-75 was shut down until into the...
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
Cedar Key News
UF IFAS LEVY EXTENSION 2023 MASTER GARDENER
GROWING A GREEN THUMB! GARDENING COURSE STARTS NEXT MONTH. Levy County Extension hosts the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Master Gardener volunteer course. Meeting Thursdays, January 26 – April 13, 9 am – Noon at Levy Extension Center, Bronson. Addressing challenges of...
WCJB
Marion County issues notice to Rainbow Lakes Estates after failing water monitoring requirements
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are sending out a notice to residents of the Rainbow Lakes Estates neighborhood after failing to meet water quality monitoring requirements. Officials announced the county did not collect the required lead and copper samples to study the water supply. According to the county,...
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
WCJB
UPS man in jail for grand theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
