Gainesville, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

Gainesville is a Gator town and so much more

A drive through the outskirts of Gainesville feels like a drive through many of the small Florida towns that run through the middle of the state—quiet, slow-paced, surrounded by thick greenery and moss-draped oaks. But at the heart of the city, there’s a vibrant university scene that few other places can boast. Gainesville is largely centered around the University of Florida, and the school brings a unique vibe to an area that’s unlike any other place in the Sunshine State.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV’s Sparks in the Park lights the night

Threats of rain failed to dampen the day at Gainesville’s Sparks in the Park event on Saturday night as citizens packed Depot Park to celebrate the new year. The event started with DJ Dad Jokes mixing music and, well, dad jokes on the hill, from the Cupid Shuffle to Let It Go, and ended with a fireworks display over the main pond.
GAINESVILLE, FL
jacksonvillemag.com

Detour Through Downtown Starke

Since opening in 2019, a bypass around Starke, Florida on US 301 has saved travelers about 5 minutes on their drive. But for those with enough patience to bypass the bypass, Downtown Starke’s historic Call Street is a great place to get out and take a stroll. When you...
STARKE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Tampa man dies in UTV accident

A Tampa man died on Sunday afternoon when he was ejected from a UTV south of Fort White. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, an 8-year-old Tampa girl was driving a UTV in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Gilchrist County at 4:24 p.m. when the vehicle overturned. A 34-year-old Tampa man was ejected from the vehicle.
TAMPA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WFLA

3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Descendants of Historic Rosewood Massacre to Commemorate 100th Anniversary

The Descendants of Rosewood Foundation, Inc. announced the Remembering Rosewood Centennial commemoration, honoring the legacy of bravery, determination, and perseverance of the eight families impacted by the Rosewood Massacre of 1923. The week-long commemoration will take place at the University of Florida in Gainesville from January 8-14, 2023, and will...
GAINESVILLE, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Coney Island Drive-Inn

Relish an American food phenomenon at Coney Island Drive-Inn. It’s always fun to search for the top dog. That is why I eagerly anticipated my inaugural journey to Coney Island Drive-Inn, a Brooksville staple since 1960 that recently opened a location in Wildwood. Cities across the U.S. claim ownership...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WCJB

Deadly 21 car pile up in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - It took Florida Highway Patrol troopers half a day to clear up the mess of a 21-car pile-up early on January 1st. Troopers have confirmed that 3 people are dead. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. A portion of I-75 was shut down until into...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

24-year-old Milton native, 4-year-old son die following apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 24-year-old Milton native and her 4-year-old son both passed away following an apartment fire near Jacksonville the day after Christmas. Family confirmed to WEAR News on Monday that Alexis Fitzgerald's 4-year-old son Rozae died on scene. Alexis -- a 2016 Milton High School graduate -- was then pronounced dead at the hospital two days later.
MILTON, FL
Ocala Gazette

10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)

6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
OCALA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Remembering Rosewood: Descendants mark racial violence that razed Florida town 100 years ago

'Yes, it's been 100 years, but there was a lot of life that was snuffed out, prematurely, and for no reason at all.'. Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Cedar Key News

UF IFAS LEVY EXTENSION 2023 MASTER GARDENER

GROWING A GREEN THUMB! GARDENING COURSE STARTS NEXT MONTH. Levy County Extension hosts the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension Master Gardener volunteer course. Meeting Thursdays, January 26 – April 13, 9 am – Noon at Levy Extension Center, Bronson. Addressing challenges of...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

UPS man in jail for grand theft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville mailman is in jail after UPS says he had sticky fingers before Christmas. According to Gainesville Police Department officials, 24-year-old Antonio Hampton was arrested after the postal service tipped off Gainesville police about an employee theft. Officers checked Hampton’s pawn records and saw that...
GAINESVILLE, FL

