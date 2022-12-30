Read full article on original website
Related
Asbarez News
Death Notice: Garabed Koushian
Born on January 1, 1923, Beylan – Alexandretta, Syria. Garabed Koushian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, January 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Asbarez News
Death Notice: Taniel Aram Nishanian
Taniel Aram Nishanian, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, relative, and friend, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022. A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, January 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Phoenicia restaurant, located at 343 N Central Ave., Glendale CA 91203. He is survived by his:. Wife,...
Comments / 0