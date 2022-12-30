Born on January 1, 1923, Beylan – Alexandretta, Syria. Garabed Koushian, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and relative, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Funeral services followed by interment will be held on Wednesday, January 18 at 12:30 p.m. at Church of the Hills (white church) in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

