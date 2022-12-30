ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Donovan Mitchell makes surprising reveal after prolific game

Donovan Mitchell took the NBA world by storm on Monday night. The Cleveland Cavaliers star had one of the most prodigious outings in NBA history. Mitchell scored 71 points in the Cavs’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls. Funnily enough, Mitchell now finds himself in an uncompromising position. Mitchell revealed Tuesday afternoon on Twitter that Read more... The post Donovan Mitchell makes surprising reveal after prolific game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH

