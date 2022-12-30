Read full article on original website
Brittany Rae (Magby) Logan
Brittany Rae Logan, 31, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away December 30, 2022, at her home. She was born January 30, 1991, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Gary D. and Susan R. Johns Magby. Brittany has resided in Lyons since 2019, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas. She graduated from Pretty Prairie High School, Pretty Prairie, Kansas, with the class of 2009. She was a housewife. Brittany also wrote articles for the Hutchinson News. On May 20, 2022, Brittany was united in marriage with Chris Logan in Lyons. He survives of the home. She is also survived by her two daughters, Chloe Rae and Anna Mae Logan both of Lyons, KS; parents, Gary and Susan Magby of Hutchinson, KS; paternal grandmother, Janice Magby of Hutchinson, KS; maternal grandparents, W.H. and Dorothy Johns of Hutchinson, KS, and Shirley and Eugene McColm of Wichita, KS; half-sister, Sylvia Mileg of Nebraska; mother and father in-law, Cynthia and Max Morales of Lyons, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brittany is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joe Magby. Funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with Randy Hoskinson officiating. Memorials may be given to Donor’s Choice in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Donald Warren “Don” Klein
Donald Warren “Don” Klein, 85, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away December 31, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas. He was born September 4, 1937, in Clay Center, Kansas, the son of Howard W. and Lomeda J. Walker Klein. Don has resided in Sterling since 1977, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Atlanta Beach, Florida. He graduated from Clay Center High School with the class of 1955. Don served in the United States Navy from March 21, 1955 until his honorable discharge on November 1, 1974, attaining the rank of Machinist Mate Chief Petty Officer. He was owner and operator of Klein Key and Security for 38 years, Sterling Police Officer for 8 years and Rice County EMT for 8 years. Don was a member of the Sterling United Methodist Church; and member, past Commander and past District Commander of Sterling American Legion Post #128. He enjoyed cooking for Burger Night at the Sterling American Legion on Monday nights, carpentry, and tinkering with locks and safes. Don loved building Navy battle ships out of wood and attending Navy ship reunions. On December 18, 1958, Don was united in marriage with Sarah Wright in Clay Center, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four children, Shelly Newman and husband Kevin of Pratt, KS, Brian Klein and wife Chris of Springfield, MO, Tracy Dickinson of Lyons, KS, and Greg Klein and wife Kristi of Sterling, KS; sister, Donnis Snyder of Marion, KS; and nephew, Chuck Baxter of Beggs, OK; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Don is preceded in death by his parents; and one great-grandson. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Rob Bolton and Pastor Chuck Baxter officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas, with military honors. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Sterling American Legion Post #128 in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.
Joan R. Emmerich
Joan R. Emmerich, 91, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler, KS. Joan was born on March 9, 1931, in St. Louis, MO, the daughter of Charles and Evelyn (Wolk) Appleby. On June 21, 1952, she married Joseph E. Emmerich in St. Louis, MO, to this union they were blessed with six children, Kim, Kip, Kandy, Kevin, Kris and Keith. Joan was an avid singer and dog lover.
Irene Beckler
Irene (Schrock) Beckler was born at home near Yoder, Kansas, on October 5, 1933, to R.J. and Edna (Troyer) Schrock. Irene was the oldest of 6 children. She grew up on the farm and learned to work hard from her parents. It was her job to care for her younger siblings while her parents were in the barn milking cows. She learned to sew, garden, cook, clean, butcher chickens and can and freeze produce. Her family was a part of the Amish church until she was seven when her parents joined Yoder Mennonite Church where she was actively involved, teaching Sunday school, Bible School, participating in the women’s sewing circle and was president of Homemakers. She was on the committee that created the first Yoder Church cookbook. Irene, along with her parents and siblings, often spoke in Pennsylvania Dutch when they didn’t want her children to know what they were talking about. Irene attended Daisy Grade School and Haven High School for two years. She then went to work in Hutchinson as a nanny, caring for a young boy.
Lloyd Armstrong
Lloyd H. Armstrong, 78, died December 30, 2022, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born May 24, 1944, in Hutchinson, to Harold ‘Mike’ Guy and Margaret Ella (Johanning) Armstrong. Lloyd graduated from Hutchinson High School and attended Hutchinson Community College. He worked at Eaton Corporation, formerly Cessna...
Jean Elaine Stephens
Jean Elaine Stephens, 85, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Guymon, OK, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, with her family by her side at The Cedars, McPherson. She was a homemaker, and also, along with her husband, owned and operated Owens Steamway Carpet Cleaning for 26 years.
Baby Miles First to be Born in New Year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System announced Monday that Miles Grissom was the first baby born in the new year at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (HRMC). Baby Miles was born to parents Kelsey and Haley and Grissom of Nickerson shortly before 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.
American Hospital Association Honors McPherson Hospital for 100 Years of Service
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The American Hospital Association (AHA) announced that it has honored McPherson Hospital in appreciation for the hospital’s 100 years of participation and leadership in the AHA. While the AHA was founded in 1898, the first year of admitting institutional members was 1919. Built as McPherson...
Stage 9 Hutch Announces Audition Dates for Upcoming Production
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Stage 9 Hutch has announced the audition date for its next production. Auditions for ‘Barefoot in the Park’ will be held on two dates in January. The cast will be made up of four individuals. Audition dates are Saturday, Jan. 7th, from 10 am. to 2 p.m. and Tuesday, Jan. 10th, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Stage 9, 9 S. Main St. in Hutchinson.
McPherson Housing Coalition Sets Date for Annual Brush Up Mac
MCPHERSON, Kan. – McPherson Housing Coalition (MHC) has set the date for the annual Brush Up Mac service project. This one-day event will kick off on Saturday April 29th, 2023 and with the help of 300 + community volunteers; MHC will help “Brush up” single family homes for those who need assistance.
Cheney Woman, Infant Killed in New Year’s Day Crash East of Greensburg
KIOWA COUNTY, Kan. – A Cheney woman and an infant were killed when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on New Year’s Day east of Greensburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol Reports that a Kia Soul, driven by Adrienne R. Deal, 40, of Cheney, was parked in the eastbound lane of US 54 with its lights off. Officers believe the vehicle was possibly disabled.
2nd Hutchinson City Council Seat Opens Up, Northeast District Representative Jade Piros de Carvalho Resigning
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – As the Hutchinson City Council Tuesday discussed filling the vacant at large position created by the resignation of Sara Bagwell, they learned there would be a second position to fill. Jade Piros de Carvalho, who represents the Northeast District and served as mayor for the past...
