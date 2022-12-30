Donald Warren “Don” Klein, 85, of Sterling, Kansas, passed away December 31, 2022, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita, Kansas. He was born September 4, 1937, in Clay Center, Kansas, the son of Howard W. and Lomeda J. Walker Klein. Don has resided in Sterling since 1977, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Atlanta Beach, Florida. He graduated from Clay Center High School with the class of 1955. Don served in the United States Navy from March 21, 1955 until his honorable discharge on November 1, 1974, attaining the rank of Machinist Mate Chief Petty Officer. He was owner and operator of Klein Key and Security for 38 years, Sterling Police Officer for 8 years and Rice County EMT for 8 years. Don was a member of the Sterling United Methodist Church; and member, past Commander and past District Commander of Sterling American Legion Post #128. He enjoyed cooking for Burger Night at the Sterling American Legion on Monday nights, carpentry, and tinkering with locks and safes. Don loved building Navy battle ships out of wood and attending Navy ship reunions. On December 18, 1958, Don was united in marriage with Sarah Wright in Clay Center, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his four children, Shelly Newman and husband Kevin of Pratt, KS, Brian Klein and wife Chris of Springfield, MO, Tracy Dickinson of Lyons, KS, and Greg Klein and wife Kristi of Sterling, KS; sister, Donnis Snyder of Marion, KS; and nephew, Chuck Baxter of Beggs, OK; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Don is preceded in death by his parents; and one great-grandson. Funeral service will be at 10:00 A.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with Pastor Rob Bolton and Pastor Chuck Baxter officiating. Burial will be at 3:00 P.M., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas, with military honors. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the Sterling American Legion Post #128 in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling.

