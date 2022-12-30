ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lantana teen dies suddenly, fundraiser launched to help family

An online fundraiser is aiming to secure $30,000 for a Lantana family who lost their teenage son unexpectedly on Christmas Eve. Dylan Ricciardella, a junior at Guyer High School, had a medical emergency during a family meal on Dec. 24, according to the GoFundMe. A letter from Guyer Principal Shaun Perry said Dylan was on vacation with his family when he died. The GoFundMe says that in an attempt to save Dylan, he was airlifted by helicopter from a remote area, and the cost of that alone was more than $25,000.
LANTANA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bags to Benches program ends in Flower Mound

Keep Flower Mound Beautiful’s Bags to benches program has come to an end. Through the program, which launched in June 2020, the local organization recycled more than 2.3 million plastic shopping bags and used them to create six benches that were placed around Flower Mound. But the program has become too labor-intensive for KFMB volunteers to continue, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
ARLINGTON, TX
KICKS 105

Stolen Vehicle Drives Into North Texas Buc-ee’s

Let's start out by saying that no one was injured. As reported by CBS-DFW, one person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said. See the Facebook post below. This happened on New Year's Day in Rockwall when deputies were...
ROYSE CITY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle launches survey for Comp Plan update

The town of Argyle has begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, and it’s asking residents for their input. The town said in a statement that it is updating the Comp plan “to reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the community.” Residents’ participation “will help shape a meaningful Comprehensive Plan tailored to your town’s needs.”
ARGYLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year.  Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
newyorkcitynews.net

14 Techniques To Keep Your House Safe

It shouldn't be difficult to maintain your home secure; it should be a place where you can feel joyful and safe. You can significantly improve your level of tranquility with only a few straightforward steps. 1. Watch over your house. You can see and hear what is occurring inside and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy