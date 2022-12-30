Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Firefighters put out fire near Harvest Community Center
Local firefighters extinguished a grass fire Monday night near the Harvest Hall Community Center. Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 crews were called about 6:15 p.m. to the 1300 block of Homestead Way, where they found a blazing grass fire near the amenity center’s pool. The fire involved brush and lawn chairs, according to the ESD.
Lantana teen dies suddenly, fundraiser launched to help family
An online fundraiser is aiming to secure $30,000 for a Lantana family who lost their teenage son unexpectedly on Christmas Eve. Dylan Ricciardella, a junior at Guyer High School, had a medical emergency during a family meal on Dec. 24, according to the GoFundMe. A letter from Guyer Principal Shaun Perry said Dylan was on vacation with his family when he died. The GoFundMe says that in an attempt to save Dylan, he was airlifted by helicopter from a remote area, and the cost of that alone was more than $25,000.
Bags to Benches program ends in Flower Mound
Keep Flower Mound Beautiful’s Bags to benches program has come to an end. Through the program, which launched in June 2020, the local organization recycled more than 2.3 million plastic shopping bags and used them to create six benches that were placed around Flower Mound. But the program has become too labor-intensive for KFMB volunteers to continue, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
tpr.org
San Antonio garden nurseries deal with frost damage, offer advice to green thumbers
Local garden nurseries are still assessing damage from the freeze of December 2022. A lot of San Antonians saw plants wither or die during the extended chill. So did garden nurseries, like Rainbow Gardens on Bandera Road, on the Northwest Side. Owner Brandon Kirby said some plants at the nursery...
ketr.org
Rockwall County working out details of 'outer loop' in eastern part of county
Rockwall County’s growth is outstripping its transportation infrastructure’s capacity to keep pace. To make it right, the North Central Texas Coalition of Governments and the Texas Department of Transportation – along with county officials – are planning some serious overhauls of the highway system that courses through the county.
fox4news.com
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
fox4news.com
Family: 8-year-old North Texas boy was temporarily living with grandfather who allegedly stabbed him to death
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - Child Protective Services says they are investigating the stabbing death of an 8-year-old child where the suspect is the boy's own grandfather. The agency says that they do not have any history with the family. The boy's great-grandmother Linda Hubbard drove down from Missouri after learning...
City-run community centers for senior to extend hours beg. Jan. 9
SAN ANTONIO — Seniors in San Antonio will now have more hours in the day at city-run centers for recreation, health and wellness starting January 9. The City of San Antonio Department of Human Services (DHS) will be extending their hours of operation at 10 Comprehensive Senior Centers to current members and adults who are 60 years of age and over.
KSAT 12
Second-alarm fire causes gas station to partially collapse on NE Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A large blaze that tore through a Northeast Side gas station caused the building to partially collapse and left heavy damages behind, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The second-alarm fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Randolph Blvd at...
WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
Stolen Vehicle Drives Into North Texas Buc-ee’s
Let's start out by saying that no one was injured. As reported by CBS-DFW, one person is in custody after driving a stolen car into a Buc-ee's in Royse City Sunday afternoon, officials said. See the Facebook post below. This happened on New Year's Day in Rockwall when deputies were...
One dead, one injured after a car crashed into a pond in Arlington
One person has died in an Arlington crash that closed a stretch of I-30 for hours Sunday evening. Just past 5 p.m. a west-bound car veered off the freeway, down an embankment and into the pond at Randol Mill Park
Victim in hospital after being hit by apparent 'falling projectile,' Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A person was hospitalized shortly after the new year arrived after being hit by an apparent "falling projectile," Fort Worth police said. Police said they responded to a reported shooting around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Bright Street, which is in the southeastern area of the city.
Central Texas family finds missing Southwest luggage after watching KXAN report
A New Braunfels family credited a KXAN report on missing Southwest Airlines luggage with finding and retrieving their own suitcases.
fox4news.com
8-year-old North Texas boy stabbed to death by grandfather, police say
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A North Texas man is accused of killing his 8-year-old grandson on New Year’s Day. Police said they got a 911 call from someone at a home on Labadie Drive in Richland Hills around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers found an 8-year-old boy who had...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Attempted Carjacking Turned Shooting Rattles Diners in Busy Shopping Center
An attempted carjacking rattled nerves at a crowded shopping center on the edge of the Park Cities Friday night. It was just before 6:30 that witnesses dining in Odelay near the Dallas North Tollway and Lovers Lane say several shots rang out. “Six, eight, maybe 10. It was not one...
Argyle launches survey for Comp Plan update
The town of Argyle has begun the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, and it’s asking residents for their input. The town said in a statement that it is updating the Comp plan “to reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the community.” Residents’ participation “will help shape a meaningful Comprehensive Plan tailored to your town’s needs.”
Misuse of fireworks causing major injuries
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a New Year’s tradition, but the colorful explosion can also cause major injuries if mishandled. At the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation paramedics are dispatched to treat injuries sustained by fireworks around this time of year. Rene Perez, director of patient transport services with the South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, […]
newyorkcitynews.net
14 Techniques To Keep Your House Safe
It shouldn't be difficult to maintain your home secure; it should be a place where you can feel joyful and safe. You can significantly improve your level of tranquility with only a few straightforward steps. 1. Watch over your house. You can see and hear what is occurring inside and...
KSAT 12
One person injured in shooting on Loop 1604, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person was shot multiple times on Loop 1604 early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. on North 1604 West at Paesanos Parkway. Police said a car was driving alongside another vehicle when they saw flashes of gunfire. The...
