Read full article on original website
matt wachowski
4d ago
the new rest stops are small and cramped with people. not user friendly restrooms are a joke the food choices suck but hey once everyone has an electric car travel will be a thing of the past and none of that will matter
Reply(1)
22
joe smith
4d ago
The new rest areas absolutely suck. The men’s bathroom 🚽 on has 3 stalls with toilets 🚽. People are standing around waiting for facilities. What a waste of money. The food sucks. Who was the bird brain that came up with this. And 2 years to tear down and rebuild.
Reply(3)
9
TERK131
4d ago
Now they have Apple Green which is just like Stewart's Shops or Fast Trac/Cumberland Farms which are disgusting places. Plus they made the rest stops smaller with half the amount of bathrooms.
Reply(2)
10
Related
Every McDonald’s Restaurant on New York Thruway To Close
We've heard about the ongoing renovations at the New York State Thruway service areas that have been going on for some time. And while this will bring some highly anticipated new restaurants to the rest areas, such as Shake Shack and Chick-fil-A, it will mean some other places to eat are going away.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
New York Police Arrest Nearly 150 In Hudson Valley Near Christmas
New York State Police arrested nearly 150 people from across the Hudson Valley on or near Christmas. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley continues to report its "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Neighbor sues to block grocery store project in Onondaga County village
Fayetteville, N.Y. – A Fayetteville resident whose home is adjacent to the spot for a newly approved grocery store is suing to block the development, according to a lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court. Marguerite Ross, whose home on Cammot Lane is adjacent to the 30-acre site, formerly an...
localsyr.com
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
newyorkupstate.com
Gas prices go down as NY tax break ends: What’s next?
Gas prices have continued to go down in New York state despite a tax break ending on Dec. 31. Average gas prices in Syracuse are $3.24 per gallon of regular gasoline as of Tuesday, according to GasBuddy. That’s down about 10 cents from a week ago and 35 cents from a month ago; at least 10 local gas stations are selling fuel below $3, thanks in part to a price war in North Syracuse.
Year In Review: #4 The 15 ‘Most Dangerous’ Places To Live in New York State
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fourth most-read story of 2022. The 15 'Most Dangerous' Places To Live in New York State. A new list highlights the "most dangerous" places to live in New York State. Is your hometown on the list?
Gas tax holiday for New York state ends
People who spoke with News 12 had mixed opinions about the gas tax holiday ending.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
Year In Review: #6 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our sixth most-read story of 2022. 7 New York Hometowns Among Worst 'Small Cities In America'. A number of the worst small cities in America can be found in the Hudson Valley and New York State.
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
4 top butcher shops in NJ to get the best meat
The best way to buy meat is to go to a guy that understands the cuts and the quality of meat. I remember my grandmother going to the local butcher in Westmont, NJ when I was growing up. We never bought meat from a supermarket. What's interesting is how things...
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
AAA: The end of gas tax holiday will have a financial effect on New York consumers
The fuel tax suspension provided a reduction of at least $0.16 per gallon statewide on motor fuel, state sales tax, and metropolitan commuter sales tax.
Weekend Market Syracuse celebrates its grand opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just because it’s the start of a new year, doesn’t mean the holiday shopping has to end. Neighbors in Syracuse were able to visit downtown Syracuse for the grand opening of the Weekend market. Located on 124 East Jefferson Street, Weekend Market is an antique market featuring multiple local vendors and […]
Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our fifth most-read story of 2022. Year In Review: # 5 New York Lake 'Most Polluted' In America, 2 Lakes In Top 10. Below is the original article:. Two lakes in New York State are among...
Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’
Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Year In Review: #9 FDA: Popular Ice Cream Sold At New York Supermarket May Be Deadly
As we continue to look back at our top stories of 2022, here is our ninth most-viewed story of 2022. FDA: Popular Ice Cream Sold At New York Supermarket May Be Deadly. The FDA is warning the public about ice cream that is sold in New York State that could cause "serious or life-threatening reactions."
adirondackalmanack.com
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Comments / 54