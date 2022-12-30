ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

matt wachowski
4d ago

the new rest stops are small and cramped with people. not user friendly restrooms are a joke the food choices suck but hey once everyone has an electric car travel will be a thing of the past and none of that will matter

joe smith
4d ago

The new rest areas absolutely suck. The men’s bathroom 🚽 on has 3 stalls with toilets 🚽. People are standing around waiting for facilities. What a waste of money. The food sucks. Who was the bird brain that came up with this. And 2 years to tear down and rebuild.

TERK131
4d ago

Now they have Apple Green which is just like Stewart's Shops or Fast Trac/Cumberland Farms which are disgusting places. Plus they made the rest stops smaller with half the amount of bathrooms.

