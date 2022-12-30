Cardinals turn to another starting QB, David Blough

The Arizona Cardinals have had their own quarterback carousel in 2022.

From Kyler Murray to Colt McCoy to Trace McSorley and now, David Blough, will have started games for the NFC West also-rans,

McCoy was on track to start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons but woke up Friday with continued concussion symptoms. Hence, the move to Blough.

Blough is 0-5 as an NFL starter, losing all those games in 2019 with the Detroit Lions.

He has not thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2020.