Read full article on original website
Related
Ways to reach your fitness goals in the new year
While the new year undoubtedly inspires people to focus on their health, it can be hard to stick to those goals long-term. Here are some tips to reach them successfully.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
It’s OK to aim lower with your new year’s fitness resolutions
A few minutes a day can improve your muscle strength. One of the most popular new year’s resolutions is to exercise more. Many of us set ambitious goals requiring a big, regular commitment, but then abandon them because they’re too much to fit in. Plans to exercise more in the new year are often broken within a month.
11 New Year's Resolutions That Can Actually Improve Your Health
Read this list before you commit to a weight loss goal for the next 12 months.
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
The One Ingredient You Should Add To Your Coffee This Week To Curb Food Cravings, According To Nutritionists
As the days get colder, starting each morning with a hot cup of coffee becomes an increasingly important ritual for many of us. And with so many tasty seasonal drinks to choose from, it can be hard to resist going with sugary, festive options. Unfortunately, loading your coffee with the wrong ingredients can be seriously damaging to your health and should especially be avoided if you’re trying to lose weight. Luckily, though, there’s one delicious spice that health experts say can actually help you on your fitness journey, all while adding some great flavor to your daily cup of joe: cinnamon.
6 Best Anti-Aging Products to Knock Years Off Your Skin
These anti-aging products may potentially have the magical powers that can make your skin look youthful and at its best — details
Sick Of Crunches? These Are The Most Effective Ab Workouts, According To A Personal Trainer
Abs are the most coveted goal in any weight loss journey. They’re what most people work towards in the gym. And, if you’ve looked at any workout guide for your midriff you’re bound to see crunches. t’s not rare for people to attempt to spot and reduce fat in one specific area in order to see results more quickly with targeted exercises. But, there are only so many crunches you can do. While building up your abs with core-specific workouts can have its benefits, certain abdominal exercises are less effective than others and may actually have the opposite effect. If you’re sick of crunches, we recommend trying some pilates core workouts. We spoke with Kimberly Fielding, Club Pilates master trainer, about three effective ab workouts: hundreds, toe taps, and criss cross which can be practiced on the mat or pilates reformer. Let’s dive into each one below!
This 5-Ingredient Salad Recipe Is The Healthiest Way To Crush Your Weight Loss Goal In The New Year
Who doesn’t love a good salad?! Salads are always a great option if your goal is to eat healthier and lose weight. Luckily, salads can be just as tasty as they are healthy–as long as it’s made with the right ingredients. Some salad ingredients that have the best health benefits are arugula, edamame, tomatoes, red onion, and avocados.
Nutritionists Say This Is The One Holiday Beverage You Should Avoid If You Want To Lose Weight
The holidays can be very stressful. Between traveling, buying gifts, inevitable family drama (thankfully, a mental health expert tells us how to stay stress-free), and a full social calendar filled with unhealthy foods, it can be easy to forget about dieting. Most of the stereotypical Christmas foods, like Christmas ham, mashed potatoes, and are notoriously full of saturated fats and ruin your metabolism. But what people fail to realize is that holiday drinks can be just as unhealthy are the foods. Some festive cocktails and Christmas drinks have a much higher sugar and dairy content and should be avoided if you are trying to lose weight. However, there’s one specific holiday beverage that health experts agree you should avoid as much as possible to lose weight: mulled wine.
SHAPE
The Power of a Fitness Community Can Change Everything
Think about the last big goal you reached. When things got tough, who did you turn to for support? Your friends, a partner, or maybe an accountability group of some sort? Having people in your corner not only feels good, but the extra support helps keep you going when your personal motivation starts to wane.
9 red flags to beware of before starting a new diet and how to lose weight healthily, according to dietitians
Fad diets are unsustainable and can lead to more weight gain in the future. Look out for these 9 red flags to spot a potentially harmful diet.
The One Change Experts Say You Should Make To Your Diet For Healthier Hair, Skin, And Nails
Dieting can be tricky. We can never be certain we’re getting enough nutrients–especially if we want to lose weight healthily. And, we know that dieting has an impact on hair, skin, and nails. By eating the right foods you could get thicker hair, stronger nails, and glowing skin. According to dermatologists, lean meats, eggs, vegetables, and grains are the best foods to add to your everyday diet.
EatingWell
What Happens to Your Body When You Do a Detox Diet
Detoxing is a trend that has grown in popularity over the past few years. While the concept of removing toxins from the body has been around for ages, popular methods of drinking certain teas, taking herbal supplements or consuming specifically formulated detoxing products have taken the health and wellness space by storm.
Meatless Mondays and other easy-to-keep diet resolutions for 2023
While New Year’s resolutions flood social media at the end of every year, 80% of people won’t keep their resolutions past February. Having goals in mind for a better you can be a little tough to manage if you aren’t properly set up for success. Here are...
A personal trainer shared 4 subtle adjustments that will make your workout moves much more effective
Stefanie Tsengas, a personal trainer, said you can get much more out of the gym by tweaking your form. She gave tips for upper and lower body moves.
CNET
Is My Poop Healthy? What Your Stool Is Telling You About Your Diet
Poop is the thing no one wants to talk about, but everyone does. I get it; poop is gross. But it's one of the biggest indicators of your health. Paying attention to your bowel movements can help track your health and spot food intolerances you may have missed. Variation in...
3 Ways To Boost Your Fitness Results Outside Of The Gym, According To An Ex-Marine
Looking to maximize your efforts in and out of the gym? Patrick Dale, an ex-Marine, PT, and fitness writer gives some tips on how to get the best results.
moneysavingmom.com
My 6 Goals for 2023
I’m keeping my goals very simple and measurable this year. I’m also breaking them down into weekly goals and will be using my habit tracker to track them plus I plan to do weekly blog posts and Instagram stories sharing my progress, since that is something many of you have asked for.
buckinghamshirelive.com
GP busts common weight-loss myths including the 'superfoods' to avoid
At a time when many are thinking ahead to their goals for 2023, GP at LloydsPharmacy Online Doctor, Dr Sameer Sanghvi has busted four unhelpful common weight loss myths. De Saghvi said: “Around this time of year, lots of people turn their attention to their weight loss goals. The New Year offers a great opportunity to make healthy eating and getting active your priority.
Comments / 0