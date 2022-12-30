DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO