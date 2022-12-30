ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Fort Worth police investigating deadly road rage shootout

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Alliance Town Center. Police say the incident started as a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon. The car that was hit began to follow the other car. Both stopped in front of the Dicks Sporting Goods on...
FORT WORTH, TX
kurv.com

Dallas Police Searching For Homicide Suspect

Dallas police are searching for a teenager for the city’s first homicide of the year. Eighteen-year-old Miguel Sereno is accused of fatally shooting a man on the 45-hundred block of Mar Vista Trail in the early morning of January 1st. Investigators believe Sereno and the victim were involved in...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
ARLINGTON, TX
advocatemag.com

Argument over New Year’s gunfire leads to murder, police searching for suspect

A murder warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Miguel Sereno after he was involved in a New Years Day altercation that left one man dead, police say. Just after midnight on Jan. 1, police responded to a call in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail. When they arrived, they found one man laying in a driveway who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

18-year-old wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police say they're looking for an 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man less than an hour into the new year. According to police, Miguel Sereno is suspected of shooting a man after a fight early Sunday morning. They got a call at around 12:40 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail, near Interstate Loop 12 and West Kiest Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Search for Two Suspects After Carjacking Attempt

Dallas Police are searching for two suspects after an attempted carjacking occurred in a small shopping center on Friday, December 30, police said. Police were called to 5600 West Lovers Lane, located in district 13 of Dallas city council member Gay Donnel Willis, for a reported shooting that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, crime is a problem in Dallas — something must be done. The incident happened between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's

A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
ROYSE CITY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Mar Vista Trail

On January 1, 2023, at around 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot and laying in the driveway. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the man to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station

DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspect shot in attempted carjacking, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking Friday night, the Dallas Police Department said. According to the department, officers were called to the 5600 block of Lovers Lanes in response to a reported shooting. A DPD spokesperson told WFAA that a suspect was shot while allegedly...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old wanted for first homicide of 2023 in Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for an 18-year-old whom they said is responsible for the city’s first homicide of the year. Police responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Officers found a man who had been...
DALLAS, TX

