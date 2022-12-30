Read full article on original website
Victim identified in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023
Police have identified the victim in what appears to be the first Dallas homicide of 2023. A man named Dylan Reeves was found badly wounded in the driveway of a home on Mar Vista Trail in southwest Dallas
Fort Worth police investigating deadly road rage shootout
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot at Alliance Town Center. Police say the incident started as a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon. The car that was hit began to follow the other car. Both stopped in front of the Dicks Sporting Goods on...
Dallas Police Searching For Homicide Suspect
Dallas police are searching for a teenager for the city’s first homicide of the year. Eighteen-year-old Miguel Sereno is accused of fatally shooting a man on the 45-hundred block of Mar Vista Trail in the early morning of January 1st. Investigators believe Sereno and the victim were involved in...
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
Dallas couple wrongfully arrested on murder charge spent Christmas in jail
“I'm thinking somebody's trying to break in,” she said. “I woke up my husband.”. But it was not a burglar. It was the police. They had warrants for her and her husband’s arrest. “They had rifles pointed at me,” she said. The warrants accused Esparza, 33,...
Argument over New Year’s gunfire leads to murder, police searching for suspect
A murder warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Miguel Sereno after he was involved in a New Years Day altercation that left one man dead, police say. Just after midnight on Jan. 1, police responded to a call in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail. When they arrived, they found one man laying in a driveway who had been shot. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died.
Suspected mastermind of North Texas burglary ring now under indictment for murder
18-year old Joey Jarvis of Dallas is accused of five felonies, including murder, for taking part in a series of burglaries, getting into a chase with Garland police, then crashing and killing a 16-year old passenger.
Dallas family says father of 3 killed over New Year's gunshot celebration dispute, teen charged with murder
A the family of Texas man says that he was shot and killed when he went to ask his neighbors to stop shooting guns in the air to celebrate New Year's Eve.
18-year-old wanted in connection to deadly Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police say they're looking for an 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting a man less than an hour into the new year. According to police, Miguel Sereno is suspected of shooting a man after a fight early Sunday morning. They got a call at around 12:40 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail, near Interstate Loop 12 and West Kiest Boulevard.
12-year-old boy injured in early morning New Year's Day shooting, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A 12-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a bullet while watching fireworks to ring the New Year, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Tuesday. APD says officers were called to the 200 block of Robert Circle around 12:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
Police Search for Two Suspects After Carjacking Attempt
Dallas Police are searching for two suspects after an attempted carjacking occurred in a small shopping center on Friday, December 30, police said. Police were called to 5600 West Lovers Lane, located in district 13 of Dallas city council member Gay Donnel Willis, for a reported shooting that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, crime is a problem in Dallas — something must be done. The incident happened between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
Texas Man Arrested After Crashing Stolen Car Into Buc-ee's
A Texas man has been arrested after driving a stolen car directly into the Royse City location of Buc-ee's. My San Antonio reported that the man drove the stolen car into the Buc-ee's store after a chase through North Texas. Police reports say that the Rockwall County Sheriff's Office pursued...
One-on-one with Dallas Police Chief Garcia | Report shows violent crime was down in 2022
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia released new numbers Tuesday that show violent crime in the city is down for the second consecutive year. Despite being short-staffed, Garcia said he's proud of the officers who have been working around the clock to make sure Dallas stays one of the safest cities.
Homicide on Mar Vista Trail
On January 1, 2023, at around 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man shot and laying in the driveway. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took the man to a local hospital where he died.
Suspect wanted after 'ongoing argument' ends in deadly shooting, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly New Year's Day shooting in Fort Worth. Officers tell WFAA that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Barclay Avenue. Records show they got a call shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. When police...
Family mourns man killed trying to stop robbery at Dallas gas station
DALLAS - Dallas police have a murder suspect in custody who they say killed a bystander and injured a store clerk when the two men tried to stop a robbery. Police say 18-year-old Kauren Mayo is the gunman who fatally shot 41-year-old Martin Noguez and wounded the store clerk. PREVIOUS...
Police: 12-year-old hit by celebratory gunfire in Arlington
Arlington police announced Sunday that a 12 year old, hit by celebratory gunfire on New Years Eve, should make a complete recovery. Officers said they were called out to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Circle
Suspect shot in attempted carjacking, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A suspect was shot during an attempted carjacking Friday night, the Dallas Police Department said. According to the department, officers were called to the 5600 block of Lovers Lanes in response to a reported shooting. A DPD spokesperson told WFAA that a suspect was shot while allegedly...
18-year-old wanted for first homicide of 2023 in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are searching for an 18-year-old whom they said is responsible for the city’s first homicide of the year. Police responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of Mar Vista Trail in West Oak Cliff early Sunday morning. Officers found a man who had been...
