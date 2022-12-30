Now that Dabs and Co. have secured their ticket to the dance let's play my favorite game, mock offseasons! I can feel all of your collective excitement. Without further ado... QB Davis Webb retires and is immediately hired to be the new QB coach after current QB coach Shea Tierny is promoted to OC... of Indianapolis. Which happens because Kafka is surprisingly hired away by the Colts to be their guy at HC, and then in another bit of a shock he steals Tierney to be his OC; despite Shea being a Daboll guy who followed him from Buffalo to NY. Kafka is by no means a name getting HC love, but should Daniel Jones and the boys make noise in the playoffs that could quickly change. Having worked and had success under both Andy Reid and now Brian Daboll, Mike's name is going to quickly heat up as the go to young offensive genius a la McVay/Shanahan/Taylor/McDaniel/ O'Connell/Stefanski/Sirriani. Point being, those type of guys are the ones getting HC positions.

