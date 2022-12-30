Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Big Blue View
Celebratory Mock Offseason
Now that Dabs and Co. have secured their ticket to the dance let's play my favorite game, mock offseasons! I can feel all of your collective excitement. Without further ado... QB Davis Webb retires and is immediately hired to be the new QB coach after current QB coach Shea Tierny is promoted to OC... of Indianapolis. Which happens because Kafka is surprisingly hired away by the Colts to be their guy at HC, and then in another bit of a shock he steals Tierney to be his OC; despite Shea being a Daboll guy who followed him from Buffalo to NY. Kafka is by no means a name getting HC love, but should Daniel Jones and the boys make noise in the playoffs that could quickly change. Having worked and had success under both Andy Reid and now Brian Daboll, Mike's name is going to quickly heat up as the go to young offensive genius a la McVay/Shanahan/Taylor/McDaniel/ O'Connell/Stefanski/Sirriani. Point being, those type of guys are the ones getting HC positions.
Big Blue View
Jeff Saturday: Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration was ‘tasteless’
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had some strong words for New York Giants rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux regarding his controversial sack celebration. Saturday called Thibodeaux’s celebration “tasteless” and “trash” during his Monday press conference, and added that he’s upset his own linemen didn’t do anything after the...
Big Blue View
The Oprah Winfrey Mock Offseason
I really do have a mock offseason/mock draft addiction... Here is the "you get a big contract, you get a big contract, everybody gets a big contract" offseason mock. No changes to coaching staff as nobody is plucked away despite interviews elsewhere in this scenario. Cap- 59 million. 5th year...
Big Blue View
Keys to Giants success in 2022
I am sure there are other keys, but for me the two keys for 2022 are stats for "Rushing" and "Turnovers". Through 16 games the Giants are the #4 team in total rushing yards at almost 2,400 yards and 4.8 YPC. Tampa is at the bottom of the league at 1,222 yards. They only way they got to 8-8 is with Brady throwing 717 times for 4,450 yards. Jones has thrown 480 times for 3,000 yards.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Big Blue View
Giants’ Landon Collins recaptures his 2016 form
For the first time since 2016, the New York Giants are heading back to the playoffs. Late in the second quarter, one player from 2016 was able to recapture some of that magic. Veteran Landon Collins read Nick Foles and broke on a short pass, taking it 52 yards down the sideline to break the game open 21-6.
Vanderbilt battles past South Carolina in OT to win SEC opener
Behind 22 points, seven rebounds and six blocks from Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt scored an 84-79 overtime win over South Carolina
Kansas college football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
A football player at Fort Hays State University was shot and killed outside an Oklahoma City bar on New Year’s Day.
No. 8 Tennessee steamrolls Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi scored all 14 points of his points in Tennessee’s 46-point first-half Tuesday night as the No. 8 Volunteers
Big Blue View
Not Shocked About Damar Hamlin
Football injuries usually come down to simple physics. Force=Mass x Acceleration. NFL players are getting ridiculously big and crazy fast. You’ve got 270 pound players that are as fast as RBs, and the collisions are insanely violent. NFL players don’t "retire". They stop playing because their bodies are broken...
Gene Frenette: GM Baalke also deserves credit for speedy Jaguars resurgence
As the Jaguars battled their way up from an NFL afterthought the last six weeks to now a strong AFC South division favorite, most of the effusive praise went in the direction of head coach Doug Pederson and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Rightfully so, because the coach-QB combo in this league is paramount to becoming a formidable contender. But...
Big Blue View
Giants re-sign WR David Sills to practice squad
The New York Giants announced Tuesday that wide receiver David Sills, cut by the team on Saturday, has cleared waivers and been re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Giants cut defensive lineman Jack Heflin, who had been signed to the practice squad on Dec. 15, to clear a spot for Sills.
Big Blue View
Giants-Colts: 5 plays that led to a Giants’ victory
Chants for Daniel Jones echoed MetLife Stadium during the New York Giants' 38-10 playoff-clinching victory over the hapless Indianapolis Colts. The contract-year quarterback was highly efficient operating Mike Kafka’s quick passing attack; the Giants only saw seven third-down opportunities, and they converted three of them. For the first time...
Syracuse holds on for tight win over Louisville
Joseph Girard III scored 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Syracuse eked out a 70-69 road win over Louisville
Big Blue View
To all of the Haters, Doubters and Naysayers........... They Did It!
The Giants are by no means a perfect team. Daniel Jones is not a top 5 QB but he is a top 10 and seems perfectly capable of doing his part and far more to keep the Giants going in the right direction as a 2023.Playoff Team Who saw that coming last Spring? Not Many! Know this: DJ and Saquon will get paid. I just hope it can be a win/win situation.
Big Blue View
Giants-Colts inactives: CB Adoree’ Jackson out for Giants
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, out since suffering a sprained MCL while returning a punt Week 11 against the Detroit Lions, will not return to the lineup for the New York Giants on Sunday. Jackson, who had been listed as questionable, is inactive for the Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Big Blue View
What can we learn from Giants’ PFF grades, snap counts vs. Colts?
Let’s check the Pro Football Focus graded and official snap counts for the New York Giants from Sunday’s 38-10 drubbing of the Indianapolis Colts. The highest-graded offensive player for the Giants was wide receiver Richie James (87.5). That will happen when you catch all seven passes thrown your way and score a touchdown.
