Interim auditor appointed by Butler County Commissioners
The interim auditor is filling the open position left by Roger Reynolds, the previous Butler County auditor that was convicted for unlawful interest in a public contract in the Butler County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 21.
Political cronyism, musical chairs, and the unqualified people who benefit - from county court to the Supreme Court
Unqualified Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, to be appointed as Justice of Ohio's highest court with no experience on the bench.Photo byCincinnati Enquirer. Joseph T. Deters hasn’t ever served a day on the bench – but, he’ll be appointed an Ohio Supreme Court Justice next week. Not a drop of experience weighing 2 sides of an argument and it doesn’t matter. Governor DeWine doesn’t care. He’s presided over one of the most corrupt states in the country , he’s re-won the governor’s office, he’s in his final term, and he’s got nothing to lose.
wyso.org
Clark County commissioners open to large scale renewable energy projects
Clark county commissioners rejected a proposal to restrict where large solar farms can be constructed last month. The commission's president, Melanie Flax Wilt, said the decision to do so came down to landowner property rights. Some context: Ohio Senate Bill 52 passed last year. It gave county commissioners the ability...
sciotopost.com
Ross County Sheriff Department Investigates Overdoses in Jail
ROSS COUNTY – Muliple units were called to the RCSO Jail on 1/01/22 for overdoses behind the walls of the prison around 9:23 pm. According to the Ross County sheriffs office, they responded to an illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse, when several inmates overdosed on an illicit substance.
Montgomery Co. reports surge of drug overdoses this New Year holiday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County is reporting double the number of drug overdoses at area hospitals than anticipated this New Year holiday. This increase prompted the Community Overdose Action Team to notify the public of an “OD Surge”. A total of 11 overdoses were reported at area...
Deadline approaching to apply for Homestead Exemption program
The Homestead Exemption program provides homeowners ages 65 and older, or those who have a permanent and total disability, a credit on their annual real estate taxes.
Historic Underground Railroad site may become part of National Park Service
An Underground Railroad site in Ripley is under consideration to become part of the National Park Service.
WHIZ
Davidson Arrested in West Virginia
Jacob Davidson, the man accused of shooting at law enforcement in November and then escaping custody last week, was arrested Sunday night in West Virginia. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page only that Davidson had been arrested. In November, Davidson was see on officer body-cam...
peakofohio.com
Several local fire departments receive 2023 MARCS grant
Several area fire departments received the 2023 MARCS ( Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant. The grant totals $3.5 million and is awarded to 325 fire departments in 76 counties throughout Ohio. In Logan County, five agencies received funding: Bellefontaine Fire Department ($1,200), Huntsville Fire Department ($1,200), Lakeview Fire Department ($1,200),...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two minority officers on paid leave in Chillicothe after filing discrimination lawsuit as lawyers call retaliation
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two minority police officers are on paid leave in Chillicothe after one of them filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination. Now, the lawyers representing the officer in his lawsuit say it is retaliation. The officer — who the Guardian is not naming — filed suit in August...
Police warn residents of Hamilton phone scam
A warning from Hamilton police. Scammers are calling you and pretending to be police officers. A reminder, police would never call and demand money from you to take care of a warrant.
Dayton, Springfield businesses among 7 sued by Ohio AG
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing seven businesses across the state, including businesses in Dayton and Springfield. “Misleading and unlawful business practices – especially those that take direct aim at customers’ wallets – will not be overlooked,” Yost said. “Ohioans work hard for their money, and we work year-round to protect it.”
Wilmington OSP enacting enforcement for crash reduction
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is increasing patrols in Clinton County for crash reduction efforts. According to a release, troopers will be out on the roads for a safety initiative on roadways that see a lot of traffic crashes in Clinton County. Troopers will be on […]
Health Department dealing with damage from winter storm
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender The recent holiday winter storm gave many o
11 hospitalized after Miami Valley overdose surge
Health officials believe the increase in overdose cases is the direct result of the large amount of fentanyl laced in common drugs found on the street.
Shootout suspect who fled Columbus hospital arrested
The suspect escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital at 2200 W. Broad St. in Columbus shortly after 8 p.m. on Dec. 29, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken from Crawford County Jail to the hospital on Dec. 20.
WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth woman, Dayton man arrested on drug charges
PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced Wednesday that a Dayton man, along with a Portsmouth woman, were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday, task force officers...
WLWT 5
Clermont County man accused of releasing dog to attack police officers
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two Union Township police officers are recovering after they were bitten by a dog Saturday morning. David Chapman, 35, of Union Township, is accused of releasing his dog on the officers as they responded to a dispute between Chapman and another neighbor. Witnesses said the...
