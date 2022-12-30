Read full article on original website
Former airline executive weighs in on class-action suit filed against Southwest
The suit asks for money for people who had problems with their flights. It also wants Southwest to publicly admit it knew it was inevitable its operations would collapse.
hstoday.us
OIG Delivers Verdict on El Centro and San Diego Facilities Following Inspections
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) has found that El Centro and San Diego facilities generally met U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) standards but struggled with prolonged detention and data integrity. In March 2022, OIG conducted unannounced inspections of four CBP facilities in the El Centro and San Diego...
eastcountymagazine.org
HUNDREDS OF ASYLUM SEEKERS DUMPED AT LOCAL TRANSIT STOPS OVER HOLIDAYS
Supervisor Anderson to introduce measure to help those stranded, seek funds from FEMA – and asks public to. December 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – With extreme cold gripping much of the nation and shelters for asylum-seekers full, the federal government sent hundreds to San Diego County. Border Patrol agents dumped at least 880 asylum seekers off at transit stations, including 140 abandoned at the El Cajon Transit Center last weekend starting on Christmas Eve.
kusi.com
Local restaurants file lawsuit to prevent AB 275 from taking effect
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FAST Recovery Act (AB 257) was signed into law in September and is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The law would create a 10-person council with the legislative aim of implementing broad regulatory practices impacting wage rates, work hours, and more.
Suspect Awaiting Sentencing for Bank Fraud Arrested in Carlsbad Bank Robbery
A man who allegedly robbed a Carlsbad bank while out on bail and awaiting sentencing in a separate federal bank fraud case was arrested Friday. Steven Struhar, 24, of San Marcos, is suspected in the Dec. 21 robbery of a US Bank on Carlsbad Village Drive. Police said that on...
California's new 2023 jaywalking law explained
SAN DIEGO — In a matter of days, Californians will be permitted to jaywalk, within reason, without running the risk of a hefty fine. Starting Jan. 1, the Freedom to Walk Act officially becomes law, allowing pedestrians in California to jaywalk without fear of a ticket, as long as it's safe.
Minimum wage in the city of San Diego increases from $15.00 to $16.30 an hour
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will begin seeing more money in their paychecks effective Sunday, as the city's minimum wage increases from $15 to $16.30 an hour. The change applies to all employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the geographic boundaries of San Diego. The change is in accordance with the city's Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance, approved in 2016.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!
Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
escondidograpevine.com
Missing student Skylar Tosic still unfound
Former Palomar College student, and Escondido resident, Skylar Peterson Tosic’s birthday is Dec. 31. He last was seen Aug 30, 2015. He’s still missing and unaccounted for with Escondido police saying nothing new to report. Anyone with information should contact Escondido Police with info: (760) -839-4722 Or his family at (760) 705-5901 @FindSkylarTosic.
Deputies asking for witnesses in possible Vista group attack
Authorities are looking for the person or people responsible for an attack that left a man unconscious near the Vista Village Shopping Mall, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
chulavistatoday.com
SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K sold in Chula Vista
The California Lottery did not produce a winner with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing, but a player in Chula Vista bought a ticket worth more than $13,000, officials announced. A ticket sold at a CVS pharmacy on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista is one of...
New 2023 California law cracks down on dangerous, deadly 'side shows'
SAN DIEGO — California will soon be cracking down even more on "side shows" or "street takeovers," which are becoming more and more common here in San Diego. Beginning Jan. 1, a new law hits the books allowing authorities to charge a driver with vehicular manslaughter if someone dies as a result of a side show or street racing.
Community rallies to support National City firefighter battling cancer
Community rallies to support National City firefighter battling cancer; diagnosis was revealed after injury at work
San Diego Channel
Little Italy workers excited and concerned over minimum wage increase
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — All the employees here at Little Italy’s Food Hall will see an increase in their next paycheck. It sounds like a good thing, but managers say the money will come from the customers. These employees have a reason to smile even though they’re working...
escondidograpevine.com
Tracking the wild parrots of San Diego County
Seen a wild pandemonium of parrots lately? Report it immediately. That’s the question and request posed by University of San Diego Biology Instructor Dr. Janel Ortiz and her San Diego Parrot Project, along with “parrot sighting submission form” and a hardy SDPP thank you. Ortiz took the...
Coast News
Assault in Vista leaves man, 20, in critical condition
VISTA — A 20-year-old is in critical condition after being assaulted by multiple people early Saturday in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the attack after deputies found the man, whose name has not been released, unconscious in the 300 block of Vista Village Drive around 1 a.m. on Saturday with numerous injuries.
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
Man arrested in Carlsbad bank robbery
A man was arrested Friday on suspicion of robbing a North County bank, the Carlsbad Police Department announced.
eastcountymagazine.org
THREE DEAD IN LAKESIDE MURDER-SUICIDE
December 31, 2022 (Lakeside) – A man fatally shot two women, then killed himself at a home in Lakeside after an argument last night, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department reports. Deputies responded after 11:30 p.m. to a call reporting an assault with a deadly weapon at the 13500...
NBC San Diego
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022
San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
